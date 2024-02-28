Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2024) - Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) (NYSE: BTE) ("Baytex") reports its operating and financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 (all amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted).

"Our 2023 results demonstrate the strength of our oil-weighted portfolio. The strategic acquisition of Ranger added quality scale in the Eagle Ford and reinforced the resiliency and sustainability of our business. In 2023, we increased production per share by 16% and fourth quarter production exceeded guidance with continued strong results in the Eagle Ford and Peavine. During 2023, we increased shareholder returns to 50% of free cash flow, increased our share buyback program and introduced a quarterly dividend. We are well-capitalized and remain committed to creating long-term value and increasing shareholder returns," commented Eric T. Greager, President and Chief Executive Officer.

2023 Highlights

Completed the acquisition of Ranger Oil Corporation ("Ranger") on June 20, 2023.

Reported cash flows from operating activities of $474 million ($0.57 per basic share) in Q4/2023 and $1,296 million ($1.84 per basic share) for 2023.

Delivered adjusted funds flow (1) of $502 million ($0.60 per basic share) in Q4/2023 and $1,594 million ($2.26 per basic share) for 2023.

of $502 million ($0.60 per basic share) in Q4/2023 and $1,594 million ($2.26 per basic share) for 2023. Generated free cash flow (2) of $291 million ($0.35 per basic share) in Q4/2023 and $544 million ($0.77 per basic share) for 2023.

of $291 million ($0.35 per basic share) in Q4/2023 and $544 million ($0.77 per basic share) for 2023. Increased direct shareholder returns to 50% of free cash flow (2) and returned $260 million to shareholders. Repurchased 40.5 million common shares for $222 million, representing 4.7% of our shares outstanding, and declared two quarterly dividends of $0.0225 per share, totaling $38 million in 2023.

and returned $260 million to shareholders. Repurchased 40.5 million common shares for $222 million, representing 4.7% of our shares outstanding, and declared two quarterly dividends of $0.0225 per share, totaling $38 million in 2023. Increased production per basic share by 16% in 2023, compared to 2022. Production for the full-year 2023 averaged 122,154 boe/d (85% oil and NGL), compared to 83,519 boe/d in 2022 (84% oil and NGL).

Production in Q4/2023 averaged 160,373 boe/d (83% oil and NGL), exceeding guidance of 158,000 to 160,000 boe/d, and up 6% from Q3/2023 on exploration and development expenditures of $199 million, 10% below guidance.

Divested of our Viking assets at Forgan and Plato in southwest Saskatchewan (production of approximately 4,000 boe/d) for proceeds of $160 million, including closing adjustments.

Improved our cash cost structure (operating, transportation, and general & administrative expenses) in Q4/2023 by 12% on a boe basis, as compared to Q4/2022.

Maintained balance sheet strength with a total debt to EBITDA (3) ratio (2) of 1.1x. During the fourth quarter we reduced our net debt (1) by 10% ($290 million).

ratio of 1.1x. During the fourth quarter we reduced our net debt by 10% ($290 million). Reduced our GHG emissions intensity in 2023 by 9% from 2022 levels and achieved our 65% reduction target, relative to our 2018 baseline, two years early.

Proved developed producing reserves increased by 49%, from 124 MMboe to 185 MMboe (4) . Proved reserves increased by 55%, from 264 MMboe to 410 MMboe (4) . Proved plus probable reserves increased by 51%, from 438 MMboe to 663 MMboe (4) .

. Proved reserves increased by 55%, from 264 MMboe to 410 MMboe . Proved plus probable reserves increased by 51%, from 438 MMboe to 663 MMboe . At year-end 2023, the present value of our 2P reserves, discounted at 10% before tax, is estimated to be $7.8 billion ($5.9 billion at year-end 2022).

We recorded a non-cash impairment of $834 million on our legacy non-operated Eagle Ford and retained Viking assets as the carrying value of our oil and gas properties exceeded their recoverable amounts. This resulted in a net loss of $626 million ($0.75 per basic share) in Q4/2023 and $233 million ($0.33 per basic share) in 2023.

Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31, 2023



September 30, 2023



December 31, 2022



December 31, 2023



December 31, 2022

FINANCIAL

(thousands of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts)





























Petroleum and natural gas sales $ 1,065,515

$ 1,163,010

$ 648,986

$ 3,382,621

$ 2,889,045

Adjusted funds flow (1)

502,148



581,623



255,552



1,594,350



1,165,151

Per share - basic

0.60



0.68



0.47



2.26



2.09

Per share - diluted

0.60



0.68



0.46



2.26



2.07

Free cash flow (2)

290,785



158,440



143,324



543,620



621,526

Per share - basic

0.35



0.19



0.26



0.77



1.11

Per share - diluted

0.35



0.18



0.26



0.77



1.10

Cash flows from operating activities

474,452



444,033



303,441



1,295,731



1,172,872

Per share - basic

0.57



0.52



0.56



1.84



2.10

Per share - diluted

0.57



0.52



0.55



1.84



2.08

Net income (loss)

(625,830 )

127,430



352,807



(233,356 )

855,605

Per share - basic

(0.75 )

0.15



0.65



(0.33 )

1.53

Per share - diluted

(0.75 )

0.15



0.64



(0.33 )

1.52

Dividends declared

18,381



19,138



-



37,519



-

Per share

0.0225



0.0225



-



0.045



-























Capital Expenditures



















Exploration and development expenditures $ 199,214

$ 409,191

$ 103,634

$ 1,012,787

$ 521,542

Acquisitions and (divestitures)

(125,822 )

4,051



937



(121,342 )

(24,297 ) Total oil and natural gas capital expenditures $ 73,392

$ 413,242

$ 104,571

$ 891,445

$ 497,245























Net Debt



















Credit facilities $ 864,736

$ 1,046,756

$ 385,394

$ 864,736

$ 385,394

Long-term notes

1,597,475



1,637,640



554,597



1,597,475



554,597

Total debt (3)

2,462,211



2,684,396



939,991



2,462,211



939,991

Working capital deficiency (2)

72,076



139,952



47,455



72,076



47,455

Net debt (1) $ 2,534,287

$ 2,824,348

$ 987,446

$ 2,534,287

$ 987,446























Shares Outstanding - basic (thousands)



















Weighted average

831,063



855,300



546,279



704,896



557,986

End of period

821,681



845,360



544,930



821,681



544,930























BENCHMARK PRICES



















Crude oil



















WTI (US$/bbl) $ 78.32

$ 82.26

$ 82.64

$ 77.62

$ 94.23

MEH oil (US$/bbl)

80.62



84.10



85.88



79.29



97.79

MEH oil differential to WTI (US$/bbl)

2.30



1.84



3.24



1.67



3.57

Edmonton par ($/bbl)

99.72



107.93



109.57



100.46



119.95

Edmonton par differential to WTI (US$/bbl)

(5.10 )

(1.78 )

(1.94 )

(3.18 )

(2.07 ) WCS heavy oil ($/bbl)

76.86



93.02



77.37



79.58



98.94

WCS differential to WTI (US$/bbl)

(21.88 )

(12.89 )

(25.65 )

(18.65 )

(18.21 ) Natural gas



















NYMEX (US$/mmbtu) $ 2.88

$ 2.55

$ 6.26

$ 2.74

$ 6.64

AECO ($/mcf)

2.66



2.39



5.58



2.93



5.56























CAD/USD average exchange rate

1.3619



1.3410



1.3577



1.3495



1.3016



Notes:

Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31, 2023



September 30, 2023



December 31, 2022



December 31, 2023



December 31, 2022

OPERATING





























Daily Production





























Light oil and condensate (bbl/d)

70,124



75,763



32,105



53,389



33,101

Heavy oil (bbl/d)

39,569



35,204



32,819



35,460



28,993

NGL (bbl/d)

23,160



18,004



7,661



14,304



7,575

Total liquids (bbl/d)

132,853



128,971



72,585



103,153



69,669

Natural gas (mcf/d)

165,121



129,780



85,679



114,010



83,101

Oil equivalent (boe/d @ 6:1) (1)

160,373



150,600



86,864



122,154



83,519

































Netback (thousands of Canadian dollars)





























Total sales, net of blending and other expense (2) $ 1,003,219

$ 1,113,180

$ 598,812

$ 3,157,819

$ 2,699,591

Royalties

(228,570 )

(240,049 )

(121,691 )

(669,792 )

(562,964 ) Operating expense

(164,873 )

(174,119 )

(104,335 )

(570,839 )

(422,666 ) Transportation expense

(29,744 )

(27,983 )

(14,817 )

(89,306 )

(48,561 ) Operating netback (2) $ 580,032

$ 671,029

$ 357,969

$ 1,827,882

$ 1,665,400

General and administrative

(22,280 )

(20,536 )

(14,945 )

(69,789 )

(50,270 ) Cash financing and interest

(56,698 )

(56,495 )

(19,711 )

(159,823 )

(80,386 ) Realized financial derivatives gain (loss)

12,377



2,055



(49,665 )

36,212



(334,481 ) Other (3)

(11,283 )

(14,430 )

(18,096 )

(40,132 )

(35,112 ) Adjusted funds flow (4) $ 502,148

$ 581,623

$ 255,552

$ 1,594,350

$ 1,165,151























Netback per boe (2)



















Total sales, net of blending and other expense (2) $ 68.00

$ 80.34

$ 74.93

$ 70.82

$ 88.56

Royalties (5)

(15.49 )

(17.33 )

(15.23 )

(15.02 )

(18.47 ) Operating expense (5)

(11.17 )

(12.57 )

(13.06 )

(12.80 )

(13.86 ) Transportation expense (5)

(2.02 )

(2.02 )

(1.85 )

(2.00 )

(1.59 ) Operating netback (2) $ 39.32

$ 48.42

$ 44.79

$ 41.00

$ 54.64

General and administrative (5)

(1.51 )

(1.48 )

(1.87 )

(1.57 )

(1.65 ) Cash financing and interest (5)

(3.84 )

(4.08 )

(2.47 )

(3.58 )

(2.64 ) Realized financial derivatives gain (loss) (5)

0.84



0.15



(6.21 )

0.81



(10.97 ) Other (3)

(0.78 )

(1.03 )

(2.26 )

(0.90 )

(1.16 ) Adjusted funds flow (4) $ 34.03

$ 41.98

$ 31.98

$ 35.76

$ 38.22



(1) Barrel of oil equivalent ("boe") amounts have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil. The use of boe amounts may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

(2) Specified financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures presented by other entities.

(3) Other is comprised of realized foreign exchange gain or loss, other income or expense, current income tax expense or recovery and share-based compensation.

(4) Capital management measure.

(5) Calculated as royalties, operating, transportation expense, general and administrative expense, cash interest expense or realized financial derivatives gain (loss) divided by barrels of oil equivalent production volume for the applicable period.

Strategy and 2024 Outlook

We are a well-capitalized, North American oil-weighted producer with 60% of our producing assets located in the Eagle Ford with the balance in western Canada. We are committed to a disciplined, returns-based capital allocation philosophy to drive increased per-share returns. The key elements of our business strategy include:

Disciplined Capital Allocation. Each of our core assets has 10 or more years of development inventory at our planned pace of development. This provides us the ability to efficiently allocate capital and respond to changes in regional commodity prices and other economic factors. Over our five-year outlook (2024 to 2028), we expect to generate annual production growth of 1% to 4%, with production reaching approximately 170,000 boe/d in 2028.





Free Cash Flow (1) . Our commitment to disciplined capital allocation across our portfolio is expected to generate meaningful free cash flow (1) . We intend to allocate 50% of free cash flow (1) to debt repayment and 50% to shareholder returns, which includes a combination of share buybacks and a quarterly dividend.





. Our commitment to disciplined capital allocation across our portfolio is expected to generate meaningful free cash flow . We intend to allocate 50% of free cash flow to debt repayment and 50% to shareholder returns, which includes a combination of share buybacks and a quarterly dividend. Financial Strength. We are committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet and significant financial liquidity. We are in a strong financial position with a total debt to EBITDA(2) ratio(1) of 1.1x. Upon reaching a total debt(2) target of $1.5 billion, we intend to direct 75% of free cash flow(1) to shareholder returns.

In January, extremely cold temperatures across North America, followed by heavy rainfall in Texas, led to production disruptions. Our production has been restored, however, first quarter production will be approximately 2,000 boe/d lower than our budget expectation. Despite this, our 2024 guidance remains unchanged with exploration and development expenditures of $1.2 to $1.3 billion and production of 150,000 to 156,000 boe/d. In 2024, we intend to progress the Pembina Duvernay, further delineate our Clearwater and Mannville heavy oil positions, and deliver strong drilling and completion performance in the Eagle Ford and Viking.

Based on the forward strip(3), we expect to generate approximately $575 million of free cash flow(1) in 2024. Our capital program is weighted to the first and third quarters and as a result, we expect to generate a significant amount of our 2024 free cash flow(1) during the second and fourth quarters.

2023 Results

On June 20, 2023, we closed the acquisition of Ranger, adding quality scale in the Eagle Ford and reinforcing a resilient and sustainable business. In conjunction with closing, we increased direct shareholder returns to 50% of free cash flow(1), which allowed us to increase the value of our share buyback program and introduce a dividend. The remainder of our free cash flow(1) was allocated to debt reduction.

In 2023, we returned $260 million to shareholders through our share buyback program and dividend. Our normal course issuer bid allows for the purchase of up to 68.4 million common shares during the 12-month period ending June 28, 2024. Through December 31, 2023, we repurchased 40.5 million common shares for $222 million, representing 4.7% of our shares outstanding, at an average price of $5.48 per share. In addition, we declared two quarterly dividends of $0.0225 per share, totaling $38 million.

We increased production per basic share by 16% in 2023, compared to 2022. Production in Q4/2023 averaged 160,373 boe/d (83% oil and NGL), exceeding our guidance for the quarter of 158,000 to 160,000 boe/d, and up 6% from 150,600 boe/d (85% oil and NGL) in Q3/2023. Production for the full-year 2023 averaged 122,154 boe/d, compared to 83,519 boe/d in 2022.

Exploration and development expenditures totaled $1,013 million in 2023 as compared to our annual guidance of $1,035 million. We participated in the drilling of 303 (254.0 net) wells in 2023. For the second half of 2023, exploration and development expenditures totaled $608 million, consistent with our plan following the Ranger acquisition.

Our business improved structurally through the Ranger acquisition with increased exposure to premium U.S. Gulf Coast pricing and improved margins. In Q4/2023, over 40% of our liquids production received WTI equivalent pricing and our realized light oil and condensate price in the Eagle Ford was $105.83/bbl, or US$77.60/bbl. In addition, we improved our cash cost structure (operating, transportation, general & administrative expenses) in Q4/2023 by 12% on a boe basis compared to Q4/2022.

(3) 2024 pricing assumptions: WTI - US$75/bbl; WCS differential - US$16/bbl; NYMEX Gas - US$2.25/MMbtu; and Exchange Rate (CAD/USD) - 1.35.

On December 11, 2023, we completed the divestiture of Viking assets at Forgan and Plato in southwest Saskatchewan for proceeds of $160 million, including closing adjustments. Proceeds from the sale were applied against our credit facilities. Production from the assets at the time of the sale was approximately 4,000 boe/d (100% light and medium crude oil). We incurred a non-cash loss of $144 million related to the sale.

During the fourth quarter we reduced our net debt(1) by 10% ($290 million) due to a combination of free cash flow generation, net proceeds from the Viking divestiture and the impact of a strengthening Canadian dollar, relative to the U.S. dollar, on our U.S. dollar denominated debt. Our total debt(2) at December 31, 2023 was $2.5 billion and we have $588 million of undrawn capacity on our credit facilities.

We employ a disciplined commodity hedging program to help mitigate the volatility in revenue due to changes in commodity prices. In 2023, our hedging program generated realized financial derivatives gains of $36 million. For 2024, we have entered into hedges on approximately 40% of our net crude oil exposure utilizing two-way collars with an average floor price of US$60/bbl and an average ceiling price of US$96/bbl. A complete listing of our financial derivative contracts can be found in Note 18 to our 2023 financial statements.

At year-end 2023, we identified indicators of impairment on our legacy non-operated Eagle Ford and retained Viking assets. As a result, we recorded total non-cash impairments of $834 million in Q4/2023 as the carrying value of our oil and gas properties exceeded their recoverable amounts. This non-cash impairment resulted in a net loss of $626 million ($0.75 per basic share) in Q4/2023 and $233 million ($0.33 per basic share) in 2023.

Operations

The integration of the Ranger assets has progressed well. We continue to optimize base performance and remain focused on strong drilling and completion performance. For 2024, we are targeting an 8% improvement in our operated drilling and completion costs per completed lateral foot over 2023.

In the Eagle Ford, we continue to deliver strong results across the black oil, volatile oil, and condensate thermal maturity windows. In Q4/2023, 9 (8.9 net) operated wells were brought onstream, bringing the total operated wells on production since closing the Ranger acquisition to 22 (21.8 net) wells. The nine wells brought onstream during the fourth quarter generated an average 30-day initial production rate of approximately 1,600 boe/d (80% oil and NGL) per well. On our non-operated acreage, there were no new wells brought onstream during the fourth quarter.

In the Pembina Duvernay, we commenced drilling operations in January and to-date have drilled three of seven wells planned for 2024. Completion activities are scheduled to commence in May. We continue to advance our understanding of the reservoir and believe the asset offers significant economic inventory growth potential.

In our heavy oil business unit, our Clearwater production averaged 16,338 boe/d during the fourth quarter, up 48% from Q4/2022. At Peavine, we brought 31 (31.0 net) wells onstream during 2023 and initial well performance continues to outperform type curve assumptions. In 2024, we will see continued exploration across our heavy oil portfolio with up to 14 stratigraphic test wells planned.

Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0225 per share to be paid on April 1, 2024 for shareholders of record on March 15, 2024.

Environmental Stewardship

The energy industry and society are undergoing an evolution toward lower carbon intensity, and we believe that oil and gas will be instrumental in this energy evolution. As a responsible energy producer, we are committed to reducing greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions from our operations, minimizing freshwater use, and reclaiming our assets at the end of their economic life.

GHG Emissions

We are committed to monitoring GHG emissions from our operations, setting targets to reduce our GHG emissions intensity, and pursuing cost-effective strategies to produce energy for society with a lower carbon intensity. Our emissions reduction strategy includes increased gas conservation and destruction, reusing associated gas as fuel for field activities, capturing and reducing emissions from storage tanks, along with monitoring and preventing fugitive emissions.

Our corporate objective set in 2019 was to reduce our GHG emissions intensity (kg of CO2e per boe) by 65% by 2025 (set on our Canadian assets), relative to our 2018 baseline. In 2023, we invested $12 million in GHG reduction capital, reduced our GHG emissions intensity by 9% and achieved our 65% target two years early.

Continuous improvement is an important element of our corporate culture and we intend to set the bar higher. We are in the process of road mapping 2030 GHG reduction targets. Further details will be available in our 2023 ESG Report to be released in July 2024.

In 2024, we will invest approximately $18 million as part of our GHG mitigation program as we continue to invest in monitoring and lowering GHG emissions from our operations.

GHG Emissions Intensity (Scope 1 and Scope 2)(1) - Segment Canada



2018 Baseline 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023(2) 2025 Target kg CO 2 e/boe 122 103 64 57 47 43 43

Water Management

As a responsible energy producer we are committed to pursuing water management strategies that minimize our freshwater use to help support long-term water security and maintain healthy ecosystems in our operating areas. In 2024, we anticipate investing $3 million in water management to expand our water storage and recycling infrastructure.

Abandonment and Reclamation

Our commitment to responsible resource development also extends to the retirement of our assets at the end of their economic life. We plan for full lifecycle development of our properties, which includes the abandonment, reclamation, and full restoration at the end of asset life. At December 31, 2020, we had an end of life well inventory of approximately 4,500 wells. We have committed to reducing this well inventory to zero by 2040, which represents proactive management of future financial obligations as well as regulatory compliance.

In 2023, we invested $26 million to complete 291 well abandonments. In 2024, we will continue our abandonment and reclamation program with approximately $30 million being directed to pipeline, wellbore and facility decommissioning along with well site reclamations.

Abandonment and Reclamation





2018



2019



2020



2021



2022



2023



2024 Plan

Number of wells abandoned (gross)

110



113



99



237



379



291



260

Spending in abandonment/reclamation ($ million) (3) $ 14

$ 15

$ 9

$ 10

$ 34

$ 26

$ 30



(1) Corporate emissions are reported based on the operating control method of the GHG Protocol. GHG emissions from 2018-2022 are calculated using the Global Warming Potential ("GWP") values from the IPCC's Fifth Assessment ("AR5"). We have restated historical emissions with the update to AR5, the operating control method of the GHG Protocol.

(2) 2023 data is not yet third party verified.

(3) Spending includes government grants received for abandonment and reclamations of $2 million in 2020, $3 million in 2021 and $16 million in 2022.

Year-end 2023 Reserves

Baytex's year-end 2023 proved and probable reserves were evaluated by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. ("McDaniel"), an independent qualified reserves evaluator. All of our oil and gas properties were evaluated in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities" ("NI 51-101") and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (the "COGE Handbook") using the average commodity price forecasts and inflation rates of McDaniel, GLJ Petroleum Consultants ("GLJ") and Sproule Associates Limited ("Sproule") as of January 1, 2024.

For additional information regarding Baytex's reserves as at December 31, 2023, see Baytex's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 on Baytex's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com, and Baytex's U.S. Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml., each of which are anticipated to be filed on February 28, 2024.

Reserves Summary

On June 20, 2023, Baytex completed the strategic acquisition of Ranger, adding quality scale in the Eagle Ford and reinforcing a resilient and sustainable business. Our 2023 reserves report reflects this acquisition with a meaningful increase in our reserves base.

Proved developed producing ("PDP") reserves increased by 49%, from 124 MMboe to 185 MMboe. Proved reserves ("1P") increased by 55%, from 264 MMboe to 410 MMboe. Proved plus probable reserves ("2P") increased by 51%, from 438 MMboe to 663 MMboe.

Reserves on a 1P basis are comprised of 82% oil and NGLs (46% light oil, 23% NGLs, 12% heavy oil and 1% bitumen) and 18% natural gas.

In Canada, we invested $463 million on exploration and development expenditures and replaced 131% of production on a 2P basis, net of the divestiture of our Viking assets at Forgan and Plato. The divestiture reduced 1P and 2P reserves by 11 MMboe and 17 MMboe, respectively.

In the Eagle Ford, 1P and 2P reserves increased 117% and 130%, respectively. Reserves associated with the Ranger assets total 175 MMboe on a 1P basis, and 258 MMboe on a 2P basis, consistent with our assessment of Ranger's reserves at year-end 2022. The Ranger acquisition enhanced the quality of Baytex's reserves base, adding high value light oil and natural gas.

Future development costs ("FDC") on a 1P basis increased to $6.0 billion ($2.7 billion at year-end 2022) and on a 2P basis, increased to $9.1 billion ($4.3 billion at year-end 2022). The increase in FDC is largely attributable to the Ranger acquisition, as well as modest inflationary pressures across our portfolio.

Finding and development ("F&D") costs, including changes in FDC, were $24.23/boe for PDP reserves, $29.82/boe for 1P reserves and $28.68/boe for 2P reserves.

Generated a PDP recycle ratio of 1.7x and a 1P recycle ratio of 1.4x based on a 2023 operating netback (1) of $41.00/boe.

of $41.00/boe. At year-end 2023, the present value of our 2P reserves, discounted at 10% before tax, is estimated to be $7.8 billion ($5.9 billion at year-end 2022). The increase is largely attributable to the Ranger acquisition and partially offset by the divestiture of our Viking assets at Forgan and Plato and technical revisions associated with our legacy non-operated Eagle Ford asset and retained Viking assets.

The following table sets forth our gross and net reserves volumes at December 31, 2023 by product type and reserves category. Please note that the data in the table may not add due to rounding.

Reserves Summary



Light and Medium Oil Tight Oil Heavy Oil Bitumen Total Oil Natural Gas Liquids (3) Conventional Natural Gas (4) Shale Gas Total (5) Reserves Summary (Mbbls) (Mbbls) (Mbbls) (Mbbls) (Mbbls) (Mbbls) (MMcf) (MMcf) (Mboe) Gross (1)

















Proved producing 9,690 70,573 31,218 1,679 113,159 38,394 52,758 145,556 184,606 Proved developed non-producing 414 3,703 1,416 - 5,533 1,814 1,205 6,761 8,675 Proved undeveloped 15,699 88,506 18,445 2,105 124,754 54,631 23,948 201,607 216,978 Total proved 25,803 162,782 51,078 3,783 243,447 94,840 77,910 353,924 410,259 Total probable 14,997 85,238 32,935 45,754 178,923 42,334 38,246 151,764 252,925 Proved plus probable 40,799 248,020 84,013 49,537 422,370 137,173 116,156 505,688 663,184 Net (2)

















Proved producing 9,128 53,944 26,283 1,564 90,918 29,180 47,825 111,300 146,619 Proved developed non-producing 383 2,789 1,260 - 4,431 1,361 1,076 5,087 6,819 Proved undeveloped 14,882 68,154 16,292 1,916 101,243 41,630 20,760 154,239 172,039 Total proved 24,392 124,886 43,834 3,480 196,591 72,172 69,661 270,627 325,478 Total probable 13,910 65,548 27,331 36,517 143,306 32,687 33,578 118,279 201,303 Proved plus probable 38,302 190,434 71,165 39,997 339,897 104,859 103,238 388,906 526,781

Notes:

(1) "Gross" reserves means the total working interest share of remaining recoverable reserves owned by Baytex before deductions of royalties payable to others.

(2) "Net" reserves means Baytex's gross reserves less all royalties payable to others plus royalty interest reserves.

(3) Natural Gas Liquids includes condensate.

(4) Conventional Natural Gas includes associated, non-associated and solution gas.

(5) Oil equivalent amounts have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil. BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

Reserves Reconciliation

The following table reconciles the year-over-year changes in our gross reserves volumes by product type and reserves category. Please note that the data in the table may not add due to rounding.

Proved Reserves - Gross Volumes (1) (Forecast Prices)



Light and Medium Oil Tight Oil Heavy Oil Bitumen Total Oil Natural Gas Liquids (3) Conventional Natural Gas (4) Shale Gas Total (5)

(Mbbls) (Mbbls) (Mbbls) (Mbbls) (Mbbls) (Mbbls) (MMcf) (MMcf) (Mboe) December 31, 2022 41,951 48,563 51,058 4,608 146,180 69,765 86,872 202,967 264,251 Extensions 2,039 21,367 9,402 - 32,808 8,587 1,845 40,849 48,510 Technical Revisions (2) (1,952) (1,472) 2,176 (261) (1,509) (3,997) 4,451 (7,782) (6,062) Acquisitions - 108,091 7 - 108,098 26,379 - 143,499 158,394 Dispositions (11,417) - - - (11,417) (14) (267) - (11,475) Economic Factors 180 25 741 75 1,021 36 928 86 1,226 Production (4,999) (13,793) (12,305) (638) (31,735) (5,916) (15,919) (25,695) (44,586) December 31, 2023 25,803 162,782 51,078 3,783 243,447 94,840 77,910 353,924 410,259

Probable Reserves - Gross Volumes (1) (Forecast Prices)



Light and Medium Oil Tight Oil Heavy Oil Bitumen Total Oil Natural Gas Liquids (3) Conventional Natural Gas (4) Shale Gas Total (5)

(Mbbls) (Mbbls) (Mbbls) (Mbbls) (Mbbls) (Mbbls) (MMcf) (MMcf) (Mboe) December 31, 2022 21,881 20,719 34,526 45,751 122,877 28,728 45,786 84,633 173,342 Extensions 289 10,650 3,326 - 14,265 4,510 899 18,478 22,004 Technical Revisions (2) (1,467) (1,080) (5,336) 25 (7,857) (1,730) (8,835) (5,274) (11,939) Acquisitions - 54,926 2 - 54,928 10,794 - 53,785 74,685 Dispositions (5,772) - - - (5,772) (4) (71) - (5,787) Economic Factors 65 23 416 (22) 482 36 467 142 620 Production - - - - - - - - - December 31, 2023 14,997 85,238 32,935 45,754 178,923 42,334 38,246 151,764 252,925

Proved Plus Probable Reserves - Gross Volumes (1) (Forecast Prices)



Light and Medium Oil Tight Oil Heavy Oil Bitumen Total Oil Natural Gas Liquids (3) Conventional Natural Gas (4) Shale Gas Total (5)

(Mbbls) (Mbbls) (Mbbls) (Mbbls) (Mbbls) (Mbbls) (MMcf) (MMcf) (Mboe) December 31, 2022 63,832 69,283 85,584 50,359 269,058 98,493 132,658 287,600 437,593 Extensions 2,328 32,017 12,728 - 47,073 13,096 2,744 59,327 70,514 Technical Revisions (2) (3,419) (2,552) (3,160) (236) (9,367) (5,727) (4,384) (13,056) (18,001) Acquisitions - 163,017 9 - 163,026 37,172 - 197,284 233,079 Dispositions (17,188) - - - (17,188) (18) (338) - (17,262) Economic Factors 245 49 1,157 52 1,503 73 1,395 228 1,846 Production (4,999) (13,793) (12,305) (638) (31,735) (5,916) (15,919) (25,695) (44,586) December 31, 2023 40,799 248,020 84,013 49,537 422,370 137,173 116,156 505,688 663,184

Notes:

(1) "Gross" reserves means the total working interest share of remaining recoverable reserves owned by Baytex before deductions of royalties payable to others.

(2) Negative technical revisions in light and medium oil are predominantly associated with higher field operating costs in our Viking asset truncating end of life forecasts and actual performance not meeting forecast. Negative technical revisions in tight oil, shale gas and natural gas liquids in our legacy non-operated Eagle Ford assets are predominantly associated with actual performance not meeting forecast and the removal of locations due to inventory consolidation and spacing changes. Negative probable technical revisions in heavy oil are predominantly associated with performance re-characterization of undeveloped locations in the Peace River area. Positive proved technical revisions in heavy oil are predominantly associated with improved performance of producing wells in Peace River, Lloydminster and Peavine areas.

(3) Conventional natural gas includes associated, non-associated and solution gas.

(4) Oil equivalent amounts have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil. BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

Future Development Costs

The following table sets forth future development costs deducted in the estimation of the future net revenue attributable to the reserves categories noted below.

Future Development Costs ($ millions) Proved

Reserves Proved Plus

Probable Reserves 2024 1,038 1,070 2025 1,256 1,313 2026 1,334 1,442 2027 1,227 1,580 2028 1,060 1,451 Remainder 72 2,196 Total FDC undiscounted 5,986 9,051

F&D and FD&A Costs - including future development costs

Based on the evaluation of our petroleum and natural gas reserves prepared by McDaniel, the efficiency of our capital program is summarized in the following table.

$ millions except for per boe amounts

2023



2022



2021



3 Year

Proved plus Probable Reserves























Finding & Development Costs























Exploration and development expenditures $ 1,012.8

$ 521.5

$ 313.3

$ 1,847.6

Net change in Future Development Costs $ 841.2

$ 588.6

$ 147.4

$ 1,577.2

Gross Reserves additions (MMboe)

64.6(1 )

26.2



18.8



109.6

F&D Costs ($/boe) $ 28.68

$ 42.34

$ 24.55

$ 31.24



















Finding, Development & Acquisition ("FD&A") Costs















Exploration and development expenditures and net acquisitions $ 3,948.5

$ 497.2

$ 307.1

$ 4,752.8

Net change in Future Development Costs $ 4,763.6

$ 537.6

$ 144.4

$ 5,445.6

Gross Reserves additions (MMboe)

270.2



17.2



18.4



305.8

FD&A Costs ($/boe) $ 32.25

$ 60.05

$ 24.55

$ 33.35



















Proved Reserves















Finding & Development Costs















Exploration and development expenditures $ 1,012.8

$ 521.5

$ 313.3

$ 1,847.6

Net change in Future Development Costs $ 491.7

$ 320.1

$ 308.6

$ 1,120.4

Gross Reserves additions (MMboe)

50.5(1 )

21.4



35.2



107.0

F&D Costs ($/boe) $ 29.82

$ 39.40

$ 17.67

$ 27.74



















Finding, Development & Acquisition Costs















Exploration and development expenditures and net acquisitions $ 3,948.5

$ 497.2

$ 307.1

$ 4,752.8

Net change in Future Development Costs $ 3,290.6

$ 285.0

$ 316.8

$ 3,892.4

Gross Reserves additions (MMboe)

190.6



16.6



36.1



243.2

FD&A Costs ($/boe) $ 37.98

$ 47.25

$ 17.30

$ 35.55



















Proved Developed Producing Reserves















Finding & Development Costs















Exploration and development expenditures $ 1,012.8

$ 521.5

$ 313.3

$ 1,847.6

Gross Reserves additions (MMboe)

41.8(1 )

27.2



38.2



107.2

F&D Costs ($/boe) $ 24.23

$ 19.20

$ 8.20

$ 17.24



















Finding, Development & Acquisition Costs















Exploration and development expenditures and net acquisitions $ 3,948.5

$ 497.2

$ 307.1

$ 4,752.8

Gross Reserves additions (MMboe)

104.8



26.0



38.1



168.9

FD&A Costs ($/boe) $ 37.69

$ 19.13

$ 8.06

$ 28.14



Note:

(1) Gross reserve additions with respect to finding & development costs include 4.7 MMboe of PDP reserve additions, 6.8 MMboe of proved reserves additions and 10.2 MMboe of proved plus probable reserves additions, which in each case, reflect reserves developed on the acquired Ranger assets after closing of the acquisition. In the reserves reconciliation, these reserve additions are included in the Acquisitions category to align with NI 51-101.

Forecast Prices and Costs

The following table summarizes the forecast prices used in preparing the estimated reserves volumes and the net present values of future net revenues at December 31, 2023. The estimated future net revenue to be derived from the production of the reserves is based on the following average of the price forecasts of McDaniel, GLJ and Sproule as of January 1, 2024.

Year WTI Crude Oil

US$/bbl Edmonton Light

Crude Oil

$/bbl Western Canadian Select

$/bbl Henry Hub

US$/MMbtu AECO Spot

$/MMbtu Inflation Rate

%/Yr Exchange Rate

$US/$Cdn 2023 act. 77.55 100.40 79.60 2.55 2.95 3.9 0.740 2024 73.67 92.91 76.74 2.75 2.20 - 0.752 2025 74.98 95.04 79.77 3.64 3.37 2.0 0.752 2026 76.14 96.07 81.12 4.02 4.05 2.0 0.755 2027 77.66 97.99 82.88 4.10 4.13 2.0 0.755 2028 79.22 99.95 85.04 4.18 4.21 2.0 0.755 2029 80.80 101.94 86.74 4.27 4.30 2.0 0.755 2030 82.42 103.98 88.47 4.35 4.38 2.0 0.755 2031 84.06 106.06 90.24 4.44 4.47 2.0 0.755 2032 85.74 108.18 92.04 4.53 4.56 2.0 0.755 2033 87.46 110.35 93.89 4.62 4.65 2.0 0.755 Thereafter Escalation rate of 2.0% 2.0 0.755

Net Present Value of Reserves (1) (Forecast Prices and Costs)

The following table summarizes the McDaniel estimate of the net present value before income taxes of the future net revenue attributable to our reserves.

Reserves at December 31, 2023 ($ millions, discounted at) 0% 5% 10% 15% Proved developed producing 4,443 3,991 3,507 3,133 Proved developed non-producing 291 223 186 161 Proved undeveloped 3,295 2,037 1,264 761 Total proved 8,029 6,252 4,957 4,055 Probable 7,773 4,445 2,843 1,971 Total Proved Plus Probable (before tax) 15,802 10,697 7,800 6,026

Note:

(1) Includes abandonment, decommissioning and reclamation costs for all producing and non-producing wells and facilities.

Additional Information

Our audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the related Management's Discussion and Analysis of the operating and financial results can be accessed on our website at www.baytexenergy.com and will be available shortly through SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

Conference Call Tomorrow

9:00 a.m. MST (11:00 a.m. EST) Baytex will host a conference call tomorrow, February 29, 2024, starting at 9:00am MST (11:00am EST). To participate, please dial toll free in North America 1-800-319-4610 or international 1-416-915-3239. Alternatively, to listen to the conference call online, please enter http://services.choruscall.ca/links/baytex2023q4.html in your web browser. An archived recording of the conference call will be available shortly after the event by accessing the webcast link above. The conference call will also be archived on the Baytex website at www.baytexenergy.com .





Specified Financial Measures

In this press release, we refer to certain financial measures (such as free cash flow, operating netback, working capital deficiency, average royalty rate and total sales, net of blending and other expense) which do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. While these measures are commonly used in the oil and gas industry, our determination of these measures may not be comparable with calculations of similar measures presented by other reporting issuers. This press release also contains the terms "adjusted funds flow" and "net debt" which are considered capital management measures. We believe that inclusion of these specified financial measures provides useful information to financial statement users when evaluating the financial results of Baytex.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Total sales, net of blending and other expense

Total sales, net of blending and other expense represents the revenues realized from produced volumes during a period. Total sales, net of blending and other expense is comprised of total petroleum and natural gas sales adjusted for blending and other expense. We believe including the blending and other expense associated with purchased volumes is useful when analyzing our realized pricing for produced volumes against benchmark commodity prices.

Operating netback

Operating netback is used to assess our operating performance and our ability to generate cash margin on a unit of production basis. Operating netback is comprised of petroleum and natural gas sales, less blending expense, royalties, operating expense and transportation expense.

The following table reconciles operating netback to petroleum and natural gas sales.





Three Months Ended



Years Ended December 31

($ thousands)

December 31, 2023



September 30, 2023



December 31, 2022



2023



2022

Petroleum and natural gas sales $ 1,065,515

$ 1,163,010

$ 648,986

$ 3,382,621

$ 2,889,045

Blending and other expense

(62,296 )

(49,830 )

(50,174 )

(224,802 )

(189,454 ) Total sales, net of blending and other expense

1,003,219



1,113,180



598,812



3,157,819



2,699,591

Royalties

(228,570 )

(240,049 )

(121,691 )

(669,792 )

(562,964 ) Operating expense

(164,873 )

(174,119 )

(104,335 )

(570,839 )

(422,666 ) Transportation expense

(29,744 )

(27,983 )

(14,817 )

(89,306 )

(48,561 ) Operating netback $ 580,032

$ 671,029

$ 357,969

$ 1,827,882

$ 1,665,400



Free cash flow

We use free cash flow to evaluate our financial performance and to assess the cash available for debt repayment, common share repurchases, dividends and acquisition opportunities. Free cash flow is comprised of cash flows from operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital, transaction costs, additions to exploration and evaluation assets, additions to oil and gas properties, payments on lease obligations, and cash premiums on derivatives.

Free cash flow is reconciled to cash flows from operating activities in the following table.





Three Months Ended



Years Ended December 31

($ thousands)

December 31, 2023



September 30, 2023



December 31, 2022



2023



2022

Cash flows from operating activities $ 474,452

$ 444,033

$ 303,441

$ 1,295,731

$ 1,172,872

Change in non-cash working capital

14,971



126,075



(55,632 )

220,895



(26,072 ) Transaction costs

5,079



2,263



-



49,045



-

Additions to exploration and evaluation assets

1,271



(40 )

(462 )

-



(6,359 ) Additions to oil and gas properties

(200,537 )

(409,151 )

(103,172 )

(1,012,787 )

(515,183 ) Payments on lease obligations

(4,451 )

(4,740 )

(851 )

(11,527 )

(3,732 ) Cash premiums on derivatives

-



-



-



2,263



-

Free cash flow $ 290,785

$ 158,440

$ 143,324

$ 543,620

$ 621,526



Working capital deficiency

Working capital deficiency is calculated as cash, trade receivables, and prepaids and other assets net of trade payables, dividends payable, other long-term liabilities and share-based compensation liability. Working capital deficiency is used by management to measure the Company's liquidity. At December 31, 2023, the Company had $587.8 million of available credit facility capacity to cover any working capital deficiencies.

The following table summarizes the calculation of working capital deficiency.





As at

($ thousands)

December 31, 2023



September 30, 2023



December 31, 2022

Cash $ (55,815 ) $ (23,899 ) $ (5,464 ) Trade receivables

(339,405 )

(540,679 )

(222,108 ) Prepaids and other assets

(83,259 )

-



(6,377 ) Trade payables

477,295



685,392



227,332

Share-based compensation liability

35,732



-



54,072

Other long-term liabilities

19,147



-



-

Dividends payable

18,381



19,138



-

Working capital deficiency $ 72,076

$ 139,952

$ 47,455



Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

Total sales, net of blending and other expense per boe

Total sales, net of blending and other per boe is used to compare our realized pricing to applicable benchmark prices and is calculated as total sales, net of blending and other expense (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by barrels of oil equivalent production volume for the applicable period.

Average royalty rate

Average royalty rate is used to evaluate the performance of our operations from period to period and is comprised of royalties divided by total sales, net of blending and other expense (a non-GAAP financial measure). The actual royalty rates can vary for a number of reasons, including the commodity produced, royalty contract terms, commodity price level, royalty incentives and the area or jurisdiction.

Operating netback per boe

Operating netback per boe is equal to operating netback (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by barrels of oil equivalent sales volume for the applicable period and is used to assess our operating performance on a unit of production basis.

Capital Management Measures

Net debt

We use net debt to monitor our current financial position and to evaluate existing sources of liquidity. We also use net debt projections to estimate future liquidity and whether additional sources of capital are required to fund ongoing operations. Net debt is comprised of our credit facilities and long-term notes outstanding adjusted for unamortized debt issuance costs, trade payables, share-based compensation liability, dividends payable, other long-term liabilities, cash, trade receivables, and prepaids and other assets.

The following table summarizes our calculation of net debt.





As at

($ thousands)

December 31, 2023



September 30, 2023



December 31, 2022

Credit facilities $ 848,749

$ 1,028,867

$ 383,031

Unamortized debt issuance costs - Credit facilities (1)

15,987



17,889



2,363

Long-term notes

1,562,361



1,600,397



547,598

Unamortized debt issuance costs - Long-term notes (1)

35,114



37,243



6,999

Trade payables

477,295



685,392



227,332

Share-based compensation liability

35,732



-



54,072

Dividends payable

18,381



19,138



-

Other long-term liabilities

19,147



-



-

Cash

(55,815 )

(23,899 )

(5,464 ) Trade receivables

(339,405 )

(540,679 )

(222,108 ) Prepaids and other assets

(83,259 )

-



(6,377 ) Net debt $ 2,534,287

$ 2,824,348

$ 987,446



(1) Unamortized debt issuance costs were obtained from Note 8 Credit Facilities and Note 9 Long-term Notes from the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Adjusted funds flow

Adjusted funds flow is used to monitor operating performance and our ability to generate funds for exploration and development expenditures and settlement of abandonment obligations. Adjusted funds flow is comprised of cash flows from operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital, asset retirement obligations settled, transaction costs, and cash premiums on derivatives during the applicable period.

Adjusted funds flow is reconciled to amounts disclosed in the primary financial statements in the following table.





Three Months Ended



Years Ended December 31

($ thousands)

December 31, 2023



September 30, 2023



December 31, 2022



2023



2022

Cash flows from operating activities $ 474,452

$ 444,033

$ 303,441

$ 1,295,731

$ 1,172,872

Change in non-cash working capital

14,971



126,075



(55,632 )

220,895



(26,072 ) Asset retirement obligations settled

7,646



9,252



7,743



26,416



18,351

Transaction costs

5,079



2,263



-



49,045



-

Cash premiums on derivatives

-



-



-



2,263



-

Adjusted funds flow $ 502,148

$ 581,623

$ 255,552

$ 1,594,350

$ 1,165,151



Baytex Energy Corp.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an energy company based in Calgary, Alberta. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Approximately 85% of Baytex's production is weighted toward crude oil and natural gas liquids. Baytex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

For further information about Baytex, please visit our website at www.baytexenergy.com or contact:

