Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Baytex Energy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTE   CA07317Q1054

BAYTEX ENERGY CORP.

(BTE)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-27 pm EDT
7.200 CAD   +0.14%
05:05pBaytex Conference Call and Webcast on Third Quarter 2022 Results to Be Held on November 4, 2022
NE
10/11Baytex Energy Corp. Announces Executive Changes
CI
10/11Baytex Energy Corp. Announces Management Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baytex Conference Call and Webcast on Third Quarter 2022 Results to Be Held on November 4, 2022

10/27/2022 | 05:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2022) - Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) will release its 2022 third quarter financial and operating results after the close of markets on Thursday November 3, 2022. A conference call and webcast will be held on Friday November 4, 2022 to discuss the results:

Date: Friday November 4, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. MDT (11:00 a.m. EDT)

Dial-in: 1-416-915-3239 (Toronto Local and International)
1-800-319-4610 (North America Toll-Free)

Webcast: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/baytex20221104.html

An archived recording of the conference call will be available shortly after the event by accessing the webcast link above. The conference call will also be archived on the Baytex website at www.baytexenergy.com.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an energy company based in Calgary, Alberta. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Baytex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

For further information about Baytex, please visit our website at www.baytexenergy.com or contact:

Brian Ector, Vice President, Capital Markets

Toll Free Number: 1-800-524-5521
Email: investor@baytexenergy.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142174


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about BAYTEX ENERGY CORP.
05:05pBaytex Conference Call and Webcast on Third Quarter 2022 Results to Be Held on November..
NE
10/11Baytex Energy Corp. Announces Executive Changes
CI
10/11Baytex Energy Corp. Announces Management Changes
CI
10/11Baytex To Appoint Eric Greager as President and CEO
NE
10/03Baytex Energy : Investor Presentation - October 2022
PU
09/12Tamarack Valley to buy Deltastream for $1.1 bln in Canada's fast-growing Clearwater
RE
09/08Baytex to Present at Peters & Co. Limited's 2022 Energy Conference
NE
09/02Baytex Energy : Investor Presentation - September 2022
PU
08/30CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 1.61% to 19,517.32
RE
08/02Baytex Energy : TO PRESENT AT ENERCOM DENVER - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAYTEX ENERGY CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 830 M 2 095 M 2 095 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 874 M 647 M 647 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 937 M 2 914 M 2 914 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 231
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart BAYTEX ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Baytex Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYTEX ENERGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7,19 CAD
Average target price 8,89 CAD
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward David LaFehr President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodney D. Gray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark R. Bly Chairman
Chad E. Lundberg Chief Operating & Sustainability Officer
Gregory K. Melchin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP.83.89%2 907
CHEVRON CORPORATION50.91%346 642
CONOCOPHILLIPS75.35%161 128
EOG RESOURCES, INC.51.19%78 706
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED52.52%67 494
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION145.22%67 368