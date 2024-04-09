NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

MEETING INFORMATION AGENDA Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024 1. To receive and consider our consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, together with the report of the auditors. Time: 3:00 p.m. 2. Elect ten (10) directors. (Calgary time) 3. Appoint the auditors and authorize the directors to fix their remuneration. 4. Consider a non-binding advisory resolution to accept our approach to executive compensation. Place: Online at: 5. Transact such other business as may properly be brought before https:// web.lumiconnect.com/ the meeting or any adjournment thereof. 200189511

The meeting will be held virtually. All shareholders regardless of geographic location and equity ownership are able to attend the meeting. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to vote, ask questions and engage with the Chair of the Board and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Beneficial shareholders (being shareholders who hold their shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company, custodian, nominee or other intermediary) who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend as a guest and view the webcast but will not be able to ask questions or vote at the meeting. Shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT. You can vote your Baytex shares in any of the following ways:

BENEFICIAL SHAREHOLDERS REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS Shares held with a broker, bank or other Shares held in own name and intermediary represented by a physical certificate INTERNET www.proxy vote.com https:// login.odysseytrust.com/pxlogin EMAIL OR FAX Call or fax to the number(s) listed on Email: proxy@odysseytrust.com your voting instruction form Fax: 1-800-517-4553 MAIL Return the voting instruction form in the Return the form of proxy in the enclosed enclosed postage paid envelope postage paid envelope

A vote submitted via the internet must be received by 3:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on May 7, 2024 or at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays in the Province of Alberta) prior to the time set for any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) of the meeting. In order to be valid, forms of proxy must be returned not less than 48 hours prior to the Meeting (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays in the Province of Alberta) prior to time set for the meeting or any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on March 25, 2024 will be entitled to vote at the meeting, unless that shareholder has transferred any shares subsequent to that date and the transferee shareholder, not later than ten days before the meeting, establishes ownership of the shares and demands that the transferee's name be included on the list of shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting.

DATED at Calgary, Alberta, this 25th day of March 2024.

By order of the Board of Directors

"Eric T. Greager", President and Chief Executive Officer