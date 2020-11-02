Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Baytex Energy Corp.    BTE   CA07317Q1054

BAYTEX ENERGY CORP.

(BTE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baytex Energy : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results and Board Appointment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 05:35pm EST

BAYTEX ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

AND BOARD APPOINTMENT

CALGARY, ALBERTA (November 2, 2020) - Baytex Energy Corp. ("Baytex")(TSX: BTE, NYSE: BTE.BC) reports its operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 (all amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted).

"We have made tremendous progress to re-set our business in the face of extremely volatile crude oil markets. Our third quarter results demonstrate the success of our actions as we generated free cash flow of $60 million and increased financial liquidity to $344 million. I am also especially pleased with our response to the Covid pandemic with intensified efforts to improve all aspects of our cost structure and capital efficiencies, while protecting the health and safety of our personnel," commented Ed LaFehr, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Q3 2020 Highlights

  • Generated production of 77,814 boe/d (82% oil and NGL) in Q3/2020 and 82,907 boe/d (82% oil and NGL) for the first nine months of 2020.
  • Delivered adjusted funds flow of $79 million ($0.14 per basic share) in Q3/2020 and $229 million ($0.41 per basic share) for the first nine months of 2020.
  • Generated free cash flow of $60 million ($0.11 per basic share) in Q3/2020 and $16 million ($0.03 per basic share) for the first nine months of 2020.
  • Realized an operating netback of $17.05/boe in Q3/2020, up from $5.96/boe in Q2/2020.
  • Reduced net debt by $89 million during the third quarter through a combination of free cash flow and the Canadian dollar strengthening relative to the U.S. dollar.
  • Maintained undrawn credit capacity of $426 million and liquidity, net of working capital, of $344 million.

2020 Outlook and Revised Guidance

We have responded aggressively to the downturn brought on by Covid-19 as we minimize capital spending, identify cost savings and maintain our liquidity.

We expect production to average approximately 80,000 boe/d, which represents the mid-point of our guidance range of 78,000 to 82,000 boe/d. Annual capital spending is forecast to be $260 to $290 million, an approximate 50% reduction from our original plan of $500 to $575 million.

We are also reducing our full-year 2020 operating expense guidance by 7% (at the mid-point) to $11.20 to $11.40/boe. We remain intensely focused on driving further efficiencies to capture and sustain cost reductions identified during this downturn, while protecting the health and safety of our personnel.

After two quarters of little to no capital spending in Canada, we have resumed drilling activity during the fourth quarter. We have mobilized two drilling rigs to execute a 30-well drilling program in the Viking and completed two Duvernay wells drilled earlier this year. In addition, with the increase in natural gas prices, we have identified opportunities in west-central Alberta at Pembina O'Chiese to drill natural gas wells with strong economics and capital efficiencies and have two wells planned for this winter.

Baytex Energy Corp.

Press Release - November 2, 2020

Page 2

The following table summarizes our updated 2020 guidance. We are in the process of setting our 2021 capital budget, the details of which are expected to be released in December following approval by our Board of Directors.

2020 Guidance (1)

2020 Revised Guidance

Exploration and development expenditures

$260 - $290 million

no change

Production (boe/d)

78,000 - 82,000

~ 80,000

Expenses:

Royalty rate

~ 18.5%

~ 18%

Operating

$11.75 - $12.50/boe

$11.20 - $11.40/boe

Transportation

$0.95 - $1.05/boe

no change

General and administrative

$38 million ($1.30/boe)

no change

Interest

$112 million ($3.84/boe)

$108 million ($3.70/boe)

Leasing expenditures

$7 million

$6 million

Asset retirement obligations

$10 million

$8 million

Note:

  1. As announced on June 25, 2020

During the third quarter we began to benefit from our actions to reduce capital, capture cost savings and maintain liquidity. We generated free cash flow of $60 million during the quarter and $16 million through the first nine months of this year and also increased our financial liquidity to $344 million.

The following table summarizes the important measures we have undertaken to position us for success as markets recover.

Action

2020 Highlights

Negotiated bank credit facility

Extended maturity of bank credit facilities to April 2024

extension and refinanced long-

Issued US$500 million principal amount of long-term notes due April 2027

term notes

Redeemed two series of senior unsecured notes - US$400 million due 2021 and

$300 million due 2022

Identified cost savings of ~ $100 million, capital budget reduced by ~ 50%

Dynamic response to oil price

Maintained liquidity of > $300 million

Maintained strong operating efficiency

collapse

Active hedge strategy implemented to preserve financial liquidity

Accessed available government assistance

High graded portfolio and

Capital reduction has re-set production base to ~ 75,000 boe/d

Fully funded sustaining capital program at US$40 to US$45/bbl WTI

economic inventory

Improved capital efficiencies and moderated production decline rate

Established Covid-19 task force

Effective response to Covid-19 with on-going training, communication and work

and flexible working team

strategies

Baytex Energy Corp.

Press Release - November 2, 2020

Page 3

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

FINANCIAL

(thousands of Canadian dollars, except per common

share amounts)

Petroleum and natural gas sales

$

252,538

$

152,689

$

424,600

$

741,841

$

1,360,024

Adjusted funds flow (1)

78,508

17,887

213,379

229,330

670,279

Per share - basic

0.14

0.03

0.38

0.41

1.20

Per share - diluted

0.14

0.03

0.38

0.41

1.20

Net income (loss)

(23,444)

(138,463)

15,151

(2,660,124)

105,313

Per share - basic

(0.04)

(0.25)

0.03

(4.75)

0.19

Per share - diluted

(0.04)

(0.25)

0.03

(4.75)

0.19

Capital Expenditures

Exploration and development expenditures (1)

$

15,902

$

9,852

$

139,085

$

202,531

$

399,174

Acquisitions, net of divestitures

(98)

(11)

(30)

(149)

1,617

Total oil and natural gas capital expenditures

$

15,804

$

9,841

$

139,055

$

202,382

$

400,791

Net Debt

Credit facilities (2)

$

624,826

$

704,135

$

570,792

$

624,826

$

570,792

Long-term notes (2)

1,199,160

1,225,395

1,359,480

1,199,160

1,359,480

Long-term debt

1,823,986

1,929,530

1,930,272

1,823,986

1,930,272

Working capital deficiency

82,093

65,423

41,067

82,093

41,067

Net debt (1)

$

1,906,079

$

1,994,953

$

1,971,339

$

1,906,079

$

1,971,339

Shares Outstanding - basic (thousands)

Weighted average

561,128

560,512

557,888

560,484

556,651

End of period

561,163

560,545

557,972

561,163

557,972

BENCHMARK PRICES

Crude oil

WTI (US$/bbl)

$

40.93

$

27.85

$

56.45

$

38.32

$

57.06

MEH oil (US$/bbl)

41.63

26.40

61.07

39.19

62.63

MEH oil differential to WTI (US$/bbl)

0.70

(1.45)

4.62

0.87

5.57

Edmonton par ($/bbl)

49.83

29.85

68.41

43.70

69.59

Edmonton par differential to WTI (US$/bbl)

(3.51)

(6.31)

(4.66)

(6.04)

(4.70)

WCS heavy oil ($/bbl)

42.40

22.70

58.39

33.34

60.24

WCS differential to WTI (US$/bbl)

(9.09)

(11.47)

(12.24)

(13.70)

(11.74)

Natural gas

NYMEX (US$/mmbtu)

$

1.98

$

1.72

$

2.23

$

1.88

$

2.67

AECO ($/mcf)

2.18

1.91

1.04

2.08

1.39

CAD/USD average exchange rate

1.3316

1.3860

1.3207

1.3541

1.3292

Baytex Energy Corp.

Press Release - November 2, 2020

Page 4

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

OPERATING

Daily Production

Light oil and condensate (bbl/d)

34,101

38,951

42,829

39,570

43,479

Heavy oil (bbl/d)

22,138

11,832

25,712

20,946

26,637

NGL (bbl/d)

7,417

7,634

9,543

7,624

10,745

Total liquids (bbl/d)

63,656

58,417

78,084

68,140

80,861

Natural gas (mcf/d)

84,945

84,546

101,054

88,602

103,587

Oil equivalent (boe/d @ 6:1) (3)

77,814

72,508

94,927

82,907

98,125

Netback (thousands of Canadian dollars)

Total sales, net of blending and other expense (4)

$

241,865

$

147,229

$

411,650

$

704,351

$

1,309,396

Royalties

(40,052)

(29,156)

(75,017)

(125,928)

(242,959)

Operating expense

(73,447)

(73,680)

(97,377)

(251,597)

(298,143)

Transportation expense

(6,372)

(5,031)

(9,903)

(21,745)

(35,102)

Operating netback (1)

$

121,994

$

39,362

$

229,353

$

305,081

$

733,192

General and administrative

(7,741)

(7,438)

(9,934)

(24,954)

(35,576)

Cash financing and interest

(25,418)

(27,387)

(26,752)

(81,340)

(83,028)

Realized financial derivatives gain (loss)

(9,743)

13,624

20,857

30,731

52,664

Other (5)

(584)

(274)

(145)

(188)

3,027

Adjusted funds flow (1)

$

78,508

$

17,887

$

213,379

$

229,330

$

670,279

Netback (per boe)

Total sales, net of blending and other expense (4)

$

33.79

$

22.31

$

47.14

$

31.01

$

48.88

Royalties

(5.59)

(4.42)

(8.59)

(5.54)

(9.07)

Operating expense

(10.26)

(11.17)

(11.15)

(11.08)

(11.13)

Transportation expense

(0.89)

(0.76)

(1.13)

(0.96)

(1.31)

Operating netback (1)

$

17.05

$

5.96

$

26.27

$

13.43

$

27.37

General and administrative

(1.08)

(1.13)

(1.14)

(1.10)

(1.33)

Cash financing and interest

(3.55)

(4.15)

(3.06)

(3.58)

(3.10)

Realized financial derivatives gain (loss)

(1.36)

2.06

2.39

1.35

1.97

Other (5)

(0.09)

(0.03)

(0.03)

---

0.11

Adjusted funds flow (1)

$

10.97

$

2.71

$

24.43

$

10.10

$

25.02

Notes:

  1. The terms "adjusted funds flow", "exploration and development expenditures", "net debt" and "operating netback" do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by Canadian Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies where similar terminology is used. See the advisory on non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.
  2. Principal amount of instruments. The carrying amount of debt issue costs associated with the credit facilities and long-term notes are excluded on the basis that these amounts have been paid by Baytex and do not represent an additional source of capital or repayment obligations.
  3. Barrel of oil equivalent ("boe") amounts have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil. The use of boe amounts may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.
  4. Realized heavy oil prices are calculated based on sales dollars, net of blending and other expense. We include the cost of blending diluent in our realized heavy oil sales price in order to compare the realized pricing on our produced volumes to the WCS benchmark.
  5. Other is comprised of realized foreign exchange gain or loss, other income or expense, current income tax expense or recovery and share-based compensation. Refer to the Q3/2020 MD&A for further information on these amounts.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Baytex Energy Corp. published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 22:34:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BAYTEX ENERGY CORP.
05:35pBAYTEX ENERGY : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results and..
PU
05:31pBAYTEX ENERGY : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results and..
AQ
05:30pBaytex Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results and Board..
GL
10/26BAYTEX ENERGY : Conference Call and Webcast on Third Quarter 2020 Results to be ..
PU
10/26BAYTEX ENERGY : Conference Call and Webcast on Third Quarter 2020 Results to Be ..
AQ
10/26Baytex Conference Call and Webcast on Third Quarter 2020 Results to Be Held o..
GL
09/21TSX drops as COVID-19 cases rise; oil weighs
RE
08/11TSX rises as housing starts point to recovery
RE
08/10TSX gains on energy boost, positive China data
RE
08/10TSX gains on energy boost, positive China data
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 912 M 689 M 689 M
Net income 2020 -1 359 M -1 027 M -1 027 M
Net Debt 2020 1 913 M 1 446 M 1 446 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,09x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 222 M 167 M 168 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,34x
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 231
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart BAYTEX ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Baytex Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYTEX ENERGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 0,75 CAD
Last Close Price 0,45 CAD
Spread / Highest target 181%
Spread / Average Target 68,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward David LaFehr President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark R. Bly Chairman
Rodney D. Gray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Naveen Dargan Independent Director
Gregory K. Melchin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP.-78.88%167
CNOOC LIMITED-45.76%40 532
CONOCOPHILLIPS-55.99%30 702
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-59.12%19 936
ECOPETROL S.A.-45.97%19 099
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-49.52%18 816
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group