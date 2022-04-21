Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Baytex Energy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTE   CA07317Q1054

BAYTEX ENERGY CORP.

(BTE)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/21 04:00:00 pm EDT
6.700 CAD   -2.62%
05:28pBAYTEX ENERGY : CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST ON FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS TO BE HELD ON APRIL 29, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
04:35pBaytex Conference Call and Webcast on First Quarter 2022 Results to Be Held on April 29, 2022
NE
04/18RBC Capital Markets Lists Most Actively Traded Canadian E&P Companies
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baytex Energy : CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST ON FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS TO BE HELD ON APRIL 29, 2022 - Form 6-K

04/21/2022 | 05:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BAYTEX CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST ON FIRST QUARTER 2022
RESULTS TO BE HELD ON APRIL 29, 2022

CALGARY, ALBERTA (April 21, 2022) - Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) will release its 2022 first quarter financial and operating results after the close of markets on Thursday April 28, 2022. A conference call and webcast will be held on Friday April 29, 2022 to discuss the results:

Date: Friday April 29, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. MDT (11:00 a.m. EDT)

Dial-in: 1-416-915-3239 (Toronto Local and International)
1-800-319-4610 (North America Toll-Free)


An archived recording of the conference call will be available shortly after the event by accessing the webcast link above. The conference call will also be archived on the Baytex website at www.baytexenergy.com.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an energy company based in Calgary, Alberta. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Baytex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

For further information about Baytex, please visit our website at www.baytexenergy.com or contact:

Brian Ector, Vice President, Capital Markets

Toll Free Number: 1-800-524-5521
Email: investor@baytexenergy.com

Disclaimer

Baytex Energy Corp. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 21:27:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BAYTEX ENERGY CORP.
05:28pBAYTEX ENERGY : CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST ON FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS TO BE HELD ON AP..
PU
04:35pBaytex Conference Call and Webcast on First Quarter 2022 Results to Be Held on April 29..
NE
04/18RBC Capital Markets Lists Most Actively Traded Canadian E&P Companies
MT
04/18RBC Capital Markets Says Baytex Energy Top Performer Among Canadian E&P Companies
MT
04/14BAYTEX ENERGY BRIEF : Raised To Outperform With Price Target of $8.75 at National Bank, sa..
MT
04/06Fitch Upgrades Baytex Energy on Absolute Debt Reductions
MT
04/04Baytex announces extension and amendments to bank credit facilities
AQ
04/04BAYTEX ENERGY : ANNOUNCES EXTENSION AND AMENDMENTS TO BANK CREDIT FACILITIES - Form 6-K
PU
04/01Baytex Energy Corp. Announces Extension and Amendments to Bank Credit Facilities
CI
04/01Baytex Announces Extension and Amendments to Bank Credit Facilities
NE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAYTEX ENERGY CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 562 M 2 047 M 2 047 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 758 M 606 M 606 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,25x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 916 M 3 129 M 3 129 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 231
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BAYTEX ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Baytex Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYTEX ENERGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 6,88 CAD
Average target price 7,70 CAD
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward David LaFehr President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodney D. Gray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark R. Bly Chairman
Chad E. Lundberg Chief Operating & Sustainability Officer
Gregory K. Melchin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP.75.96%3 138
CONOCOPHILLIPS42.24%133 066
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED60.80%80 054
EOG RESOURCES, INC.38.12%71 821
CNOOC LIMITED38.98%67 221
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY39.29%61 298