Baytex Energy : Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position - Form 6-K

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Baytex Energy Corp. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As at Notes June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Trade and other receivables $ 326,383 $ 173,409 Financial derivatives 16 17,979 8,654 344,362 182,063 Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 4 163,811 172,824 Oil and gas properties 5 4,287,087 4,464,371 Other plant and equipment 6,994 7,121 Lease assets 7,896 8,264 $ 4,810,150 $ 4,834,643 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade and other payables $ 309,163 $ 190,692 Financial derivatives 16 228,289 134,020 Lease obligations 3,177 2,938 Asset retirement obligations 8 10,929 11,080 551,558 338,730 Non-current liabilities Financial derivatives 16 12,549 - Credit facilities 6 494,410 505,171 Long-term notes 7 634,758 874,527 Lease obligations 4,068 4,827 Asset retirement obligations 8 551,231 732,603 Deferred income tax liability 13 141,965 167,456 2,390,539 2,623,314 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Shareholders' capital 9 5,653,883 5,736,593 Contributed surplus 35,883 13,559 Accumulated other comprehensive income 662,941 632,103 Deficit (3,933,096) (4,170,926) 2,419,611 2,211,329 $ 4,810,150 $ 4,834,643 (thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

1

Baytex Energy Corp. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (thousands of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts and weighted average common shares) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 Notes 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue, net of royalties Petroleum and natural gas sales 12 $ 854,169 $ 442,354 $ 1,527,994 $ 827,056 Royalties (171,559) (81,531) (294,279) (148,481) 682,610 360,823 1,233,715 678,575 Expenses Operating 107,426 82,901 208,192 163,449 Transportation 11,758 7,486 20,973 16,274 Blending and other 56,895 19,967 98,335 37,087 General and administrative 11,640 10,610 23,322 19,343 Exploration and evaluation 4 7,210 3,005 10,780 3,952 Depletion and depreciation 142,286 103,055 283,077 205,067 Impairment reversal 5 - (1,126,414) - (1,126,414) Share-based compensation 10 2,942 2,770 6,887 5,751 Financing and interest 14 27,077 27,354 51,321 54,804 Financial derivatives loss 16 65,274 123,507 305,901 230,259 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 15 27,709 (2,256) 13,364 (5,061) Gain on dispositions (207) (274) (441) (3,980) Other expense (income) 568 (506) (464) (1,726) 460,578 (748,795) 1,021,247 (401,195) Net income before income taxes 222,032 1,109,618 212,468 1,079,770 Income tax expense (recovery) 13 Current income tax expense 1,140 568 2,050 408 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 39,920 56,051 (27,412) 61,715 41,060 56,619 (25,362) 62,123 Net income $ 180,972 $ 1,052,999 $ 237,830 $ 1,017,647 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment 58,917 (107) 30,838 (7,206) Comprehensive income $ 239,889 $ 1,052,892 $ 268,668 $ 1,010,441 Net income per common share 11 Basic $ 0.32 $ 1.87 $ 0.42 $ 1.81 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 1.85 $ 0.42 $ 1.79 Weighted average common shares (000's) 11 Basic 566,997 564,156 566,262 563,126 Diluted 571,697 569,931 570,844 568,115

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2

Baytex Energy Corp. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Notes Shareholders'

capital Contributed

surplus Accumulated other comprehensive income Deficit Total equity Balance at December 31, 2020 $ 5,729,418 $ 14,345 $ 618,976 $ (5,784,526) $ 578,213 Vesting of share awards 7,100 (7,100) - - - Share-based compensation - 3,150 - - 3,150 Comprehensive income (loss) - - (7,206) 1,017,647 1,010,441 Balance at June 30, 2021 $ 5,736,518 $ 10,395 $ 611,770 $ (4,766,879) $ 1,591,804 Balance at December 31, 2021 $ 5,736,593 $ 13,559 $ 632,103 $ (4,170,926) $ 2,211,329 Vesting of share awards 9 8,429 (8,429) - - - Share-based compensation 10 - 2,078 - - 2,078 Repurchase of common shares for cancellation 9 (91,139) 28,675 - - (62,464) Comprehensive income - - 30,838 237,830 268,668 Balance at June 30, 2022 $ 5,653,883 $ 35,883 $ 662,941 $ (3,933,096) $ 2,419,611

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 3

Baytex Energy Corp. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 Notes 2022 2021 2022 2021 CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN): Operating activities Net income $ 180,972 $ 1,052,999 $ 237,830 $ 1,017,647 Adjustments for: Share-based compensation 10 372 1,646 2,078 3,150 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 15 27,499 (1,792) 12,951 (4,322) Exploration and evaluation 4 7,210 3,005 10,780 3,952 Depletion and depreciation 142,286 103,055 283,077 205,067 Impairment reversal 5 - (1,126,414) - (1,126,414) Non-cash financing and accretion 14 6,603 3,800 10,420 6,847 Non-cash other income 8 (183) (676) (1,465) (1,664) Unrealized financial derivatives (gain) loss 16 (58,768) 84,483 97,493 170,467 Gain on dispositions (207) (274) (441) (3,980) Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 13 39,920 56,051 (27,412) 61,715 Asset retirement obligations settled 8 (2,716) (993) (6,009) (2,410) Change in non-cash working capital 17,046 (3,014) (60,294) (37,199) 360,034 171,876 559,008 292,856 Financing activities Increase (decrease) in credit facilities 62,791 (117,939) (15,351) (160,660) Debt issuance costs (1,832) - (1,832) - Payments on lease obligations (1,039) (919) (2,213) (2,001) Redemption of long-term notes 7 (252,830) (6,787) (252,830) (6,787) Repurchase of common shares 9 (62,464) - (62,464) - (255,374) (125,645) (334,690) (169,448) Investing activities Additions to exploration and evaluation assets 4 (2,338) (428) (5,897) (644) Additions to oil and gas properties 5 (94,295) (61,057) (244,558) (144,429) Additions to other plant and equipment (260) (320) (634) (411) Property acquisitions (208) - (267) (25) Proceeds from dispositions 14 18 41 246 Change in non-cash working capital (7,573) 16,931 26,997 23,230 (104,660) (44,856) (224,318) (122,033) Change in cash - 1,375 - 1,375 Cash, beginning of period - - - - Cash, end of period $ - $ 1,375 $ - $ 1,375 Supplementary information Interest paid $ 11,181 $ 16,764 $ 41,529 $ 47,601 Income taxes paid $ 263 $ - $ 263 $ -

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4

Baytex Energy Corp. Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements For the periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (all tabular amounts in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts) (unaudited)

1.REPORTING ENTITY Baytex Energy Corp. (the "Company" or "Baytex") is an energy company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Texas, United States. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE. The Company's head and principal office is located at 2800, 520 - 3rd Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T2P 0R3, and its registered office is located at 2400, 525 - 8th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, T2P 1G1.

2.BASIS OF PRESENTATION The condensed consolidated interim financial statements ("consolidated financial statements") have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards 34, Interim Financial Reporting, under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (the "IASB"). These condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the necessary annual disclosures as prescribed by IFRS and should be read in conjunction with the annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors of Baytex on July 27, 2022.

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis, with the exception of derivative financial instruments which have been measured at fair value. The consolidated financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars which is the functional currency of the Company. References to "US$" are to United States ("U.S.") dollars. All financial information is rounded to the nearest thousand, except per share amounts or when otherwise indicated.

The audited consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended December 31, 2021 are available through its filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and through the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Significant Accounting Policies

The accounting policies, critical accounting judgments and significant estimates used in preparation of the 2021 annual financial statements have been applied in the preparation of these consolidated financial statements, except for the adoption of Normal Course Issue Bid ("NCIB") Share Repurchases as described below.

Current Environment and Estimation Uncertainty

Management makes judgements and assumptions about the future in deriving estimates used in preparation of these consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS. Sources of estimation uncertainty include estimates used to determine economically recoverable oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves, the recoverable amount of long-lived assets or cash generating units, the fair value of financial derivatives, the provision for asset retirement obligations and the provision for income taxes and the related deferred tax assets and liabilities.

During the six months ended June 30, 2022, demand for oil and natural gas improved as the global economy continued to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Energy prices strengthened to multi-year highs due to elevated uncertainty of global oil and natural gas supply after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in addition to limited production growth reflecting oil and gas producers' capital discipline. While we have benefited from these improvements in crude oil prices, there is uncertainty related to COVID-19 and geopolitical events that have been considered in our estimates as at and for the period ended June 30, 2022.

Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") Share Repurchases

On May 2, 2022, Baytex announced the acceptance from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) for implementation of a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") under which Baytex is permitted to purchase for cancellation a specified number of common shares over a specified time frame. The shares repurchased and cancelled are accounted for as a reduction in Share Capital at historical cost, with any discount paid recorded to Contributed Surplus and any premium paid recorded to Retained Earnings. Total consideration paid includes any commissions or fees paid as part of the transaction.

5

3. SEGMENTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Baytex'sreportable segments are determined based on the geographic location and nature of the underlying operations:

•Canada includes the exploration for, and the development and production of, crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada; •U.S. includes the exploration for, and the development and production of, crude oil and natural gas in the U.S.; and •Corporate includes corporate activities and items not allocated between operating segments. Canada U.S. Corporate Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue, net of royalties Petroleum and natural gas sales $ 581,197 $ 254,026 $ 272,972 $ 188,328 $ - $ - $ 854,169 $ 442,354 Royalties (91,133) (26,193) (80,426) (55,338) - - (171,559) (81,531) 490,064 227,833 192,546 132,990 - - 682,610 360,823 Expenses Operating 82,471 61,793 24,955 21,108 - - 107,426 82,901 Transportation 11,758 7,486 - - - - 11,758 7,486 Blending and other 56,895 19,967 - - - - 56,895 19,967 General and administrative - - - - 11,640 10,610 11,640 10,610 Exploration and evaluation 7,210 3,005 - - - - 7,210 3,005 Depletion and depreciation 100,712 63,088 40,097 38,663 1,477 1,304 142,286 103,055 Impairment reversal - (684,000) - (442,414) - - - (1,126,414) Share-based compensation - - - - 2,942 2,770 2,942 2,770 Financing and interest - - - - 27,077 27,354 27,077 27,354 Financial derivatives loss - - - - 65,274 123,507 65,274 123,507 Foreign exchange loss (gain) - - - - 27,709 (2,256) 27,709 (2,256) Gain on dispositions (207) (274) - - - - (207) (274) Other (income) expense (183) (676) - - 751 170 568 (506) 258,656 (529,611) 65,052 (382,643) 136,870 163,459 460,578 (748,795) Net income (loss) before income taxes 231,408 757,444 127,494 515,633 (136,870) (163,459) 222,032 1,109,618 Income tax expense Current income tax expense 1,140 568 Deferred income tax expense 39,920 56,051 41,060 56,619 Net income (loss) $ 231,408 $ 757,444 $ 127,494 $ 515,633 $ (136,870) $ (163,459) $ 180,972 $ 1,052,999 Additions to exploration and evaluation assets 2,338 428 - - - - 2,338 428 Additions to oil and gas properties 49,543 29,959 44,752 31,098 - - 94,295 61,057 Property acquisitions 208 - - - - - 208 - Proceeds from dispositions (14) (18) - - - - (14) (18) 6

Canada U.S. Corporate Consolidated Six Months Ended June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue, net of royalties Petroleum and natural gas sales $ 1,034,901 $ 493,448 $ 493,093 $ 333,608 $ - $ - $ 1,527,994 $ 827,056 Royalties (148,809) (50,857) (145,470) (97,624) - - (294,279) (148,481) 886,092 442,591 347,623 235,984 - - 1,233,715 678,575 Expenses Operating 161,011 123,154 47,181 40,295 - - 208,192 163,449 Transportation 20,973 16,274 - - - - 20,973 16,274 Blending and other 98,335 37,087 - - - - 98,335 37,087 General and administrative - - - - 23,322 19,343 23,322 19,343 Exploration and evaluation 10,780 3,952 - - - - 10,780 3,952 Depletion and depreciation 201,794 133,562 78,461 68,928 2,822 2,577 283,077 205,067 Impairment reversal - (684,000) - (442,414) - - - (1,126,414) Share-based compensation - - - - 6,887 5,751 6,887 5,751 Financing and interest - - - - 51,321 54,804 51,321 54,804 Financial derivatives loss - - - - 305,901 230,259 305,901 230,259 Foreign exchange loss (gain) - - - - 13,364 (5,061) 13,364 (5,061) Gain on dispositions (441) (3,980) - - - (441) (3,980) Other (income) expense (1,465) (1,664) - 1,001 (62) (464) (1,726) 490,987 (375,615) 125,642 (333,191) 404,618 307,611 1,021,247 (401,195) 395,105 818,206 221,981 569,175 (404,618) (307,611) 212,468 1,079,770 Income tax expense (recovery) Current income tax expense 2,050 408 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (27,412) 61,715 (25,362) 62,123 Net income (loss) $ 395,105 $ 818,206 $ 221,981 $ 569,175 $ (404,618) $ (307,611) $ 237,830 $ 1,017,647 Additions to exploration and evaluation assets 5,897 644 - - - - 5,897 644 Additions to oil and gas properties 172,114 72,246 72,444 72,183 - - 244,558 144,429 Property acquisitions 267 25 - - - - 267 25 Proceeds from dispositions (41) (246) - - - - (41) (246)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Canadian assets $ 2,583,110 $ 2,658,281 U.S. assets 2,194,171 2,152,323 Corporate assets 32,869 24,039 Total consolidated assets $ 4,810,150 $ 4,834,643

7

4. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Balance, beginning of period $ 172,824 $ 191,865 Capital expenditures 5,897 3,298 Property acquisitions - 1,100 Divestitures (55) (166) Property swaps - 408 Exploration and evaluation expense (10,780) (15,212) Transfer to oil and gas properties (note 5) (5,461) (7,727) Foreign currency translation 1,386 (742) Balance, end of period $ 163,811 $ 172,824

At June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, there were no indicators of impairment or impairment reversal for exploration and evaluation assets in any of the Company's cash generating units ("CGU").

5. OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES Cost Accumulated

depletion Net book value Balance, December 31, 2020 $ 11,423,676 $ (8,346,128) $ 3,077,548 Capital expenditures 310,005 - 310,005 Property acquisitions 274 - 274 Transfers from exploration and evaluation assets (note 4) 7,727 - 7,727 Change in asset retirement obligations (note 8) (12,222) - (12,222) Divestitures (37,835) 32,844 (4,991) Property swaps (26,131) 25,900 (231) Impairment reversal - 1,542,414 1,542,414 Foreign currency translation (31,977) 34,765 2,788 Depletion - (458,941) (458,941) Balance, December 31, 2021 $ 11,633,517 $ (7,169,146) $ 4,464,371 Capital expenditures 244,558 - 244,558 Property acquisitions 355 - 355 Transfers from exploration and evaluation assets (note 4) 5,461 - 5,461 Change in asset retirement obligations (note 8) (181,026) - (181,026) Foreign currency translation 72,623 (39,000) 33,623 Depletion - (280,255) (280,255) Balance, June 30, 2022 $ 11,775,488 $ (7,488,401) $ 4,287,087

At June 30, 2022, there were no indicators of impairment or impairment reversal for oil and gas properties in any of the Company's CGUs.

2021 Impairment Reversals

At June 30, 2021, we identified indicators of impairment reversal for oil and gas properties in each of our six CGUs due to the increase in forecasted commodity prices. The recoverable amount for each of our six CGUs exceeded their carrying amounts which resulted in an impairment reversal of $1.1 billion recorded at June 30, 2021. The recoverable amount for each CGU was based on its FVLCD which was estimated using a discounted cash flow model of proved plus probable cash flows from an independent reserve report prepared as at December 31, 2020 which was adjusted by management for operations between December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021. The after-tax discount rates applied to the cash flows were between 10% and 16%.

8

At December 31, 2021, we identified indicators of impairment reversal for oil and gas properties in five CGUs due to the increase in forecasted commodity prices in addition to changes in proved plus probable reserves. The recoverable amount for three CGUs exceeded their carrying amounts which resulted in an impairment reversal of $416 million recorded at December 31, 2021. The recoverable amount for each CGU was based on its fair value less costs of disposal ("FVLCD") which was estimated using a discounted cash flow model of proved plus probable cash flows from an independent reserve report prepared as at December 31, 2021. The after-tax discount rates applied to the cash flows were between 12% and 19%.

6. CREDIT FACILITIES June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Credit facilities - U.S. dollar denominated (1) $ 215,423 $ 156,332 Credit facilities - Canadian dollar denominated 281,494 350,182 Credit facilities - principal (2) 496,917 506,514 Unamortized debt issuance costs (2,507) (1,343) Credit facilities $ 494,410 $ 505,171 (1)U.S. dollar denominated credit facilities balance was US$167.4 million as at June 30, 2022 (December 31, 2021 - US$123.5 million). (2)The decrease in the principal amount of the credit facilities outstanding from December 31, 2021 to June 30, 2022 is the result of net repayments of $15.3 million, partially offset by an increase in the reported amount of U.S. denominated debt of $5.7 million due to foreign exchange.

At June 30, 2022, Baytex had US$850 million of revolving credit facilities (the "Credit Facilities"). On April 1, 2022, Baytex amended its Credit Facilities to increase total capacity to a US$850 million revolving facility and extended the maturity from April 1, 2024 to April 1, 2026. The Credit Facilities are comprised of a US$50 million operating loan and a US$600 million syndicated revolving loan for Baytex and a US$10 million operating loan and a US$190 million syndicated revolving loan for Baytex's wholly-owned subsidiary, Baytex Energy USA, Inc. There were no changes to the financial covenants as a result of the amendment.

The Credit Facilities are not borrowing base facilities and do not require annual or semi-annual reviews. The Credit Facilities contain standard commercial covenants in addition to the financial covenants detailed below. There are no mandatory principal payments required prior to maturity which could be extended upon our request. Advances (including letters of credit) under the Credit Facilities can be drawn in either Canadian or U.S. funds and bear interest at the bank's prime lending rate, bankers' acceptance discount rates or secured overnight financing rates ("SOFR"), plus applicable margins.

The weighted average interest rate on the Credit Facilities was 2.6% for the six months endedJune 30, 2022 (2.1% for six months ended June 30, 2021).

At June 30, 2022, Baytex had $15.1 million of outstanding letters of credit (December 31, 2021 - $15.0 million) under the Credit Facilities.

The following table summarizes the financial covenants applicable to the Credit Facilities and our compliance therewith at June 30, 2022. Covenant Description Postion as at

June 30, 2022 Covenant Senior Secured Debt (1) to Bank EBITDA (2) (Maximum Ratio) 0.5:1.0 3.5:1.0 Interest Coverage (3) (Minimum Ratio) 13.3:1.0 2.0:1.0 (1)"Senior Secured Debt" is calculated in accordance with the Credit Facility agreements and is defined as the principal amount of the Credit Facilities and other secured obligations identified in the credit agreement. As at June 30, 2022, the Company's Senior Secured Debt totaled $512.1 million which included $496.9 million of principal amounts outstanding and $15.1 million of letters of credit. (2)"Bank EBITDA" is calculated based on terms and definitions set out in the credit agreement which adjusts net income or loss for financing and interest expenses, income tax, non-recurring losses, certain specific unrealized and non-cash transactions and is calculated based on a trailing twelve-month basis including the impact of material acquisitions as if they had occurred at the beginning of the twelve month period. Bank EBITDA for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 was $1.1 billion. (3)"Interest coverage" is calculated in accordance with the credit agreement and is computed as the ratio of Bank EBITDA to financing and interest expenses, excluding certain non-cash transactions, and is calculated on a trailing twelve-month basis. Financing and interest expense for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 was $84.8 million.

9

7. LONG-TERM NOTES June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 5.625% notes (US$200,000 - principal) due June 1, 2024 $ - $ 253,120 8.75% notes (US$500,000 - principal) due April 1, 2027 643,600 632,800 Total long-term notes - principal (1) 643,600 885,920 Unamortized debt issuance costs (8,842) (11,393) Total long-term notes - net of unamortized debt issuance costs $ 634,758 $ 874,527 (1)The decrease in the principal amount of long-term notes outstanding from December 31, 2021 to June 30, 2022 is the result of principal repayments of $252.8 million partially offset by changes in the reported amount of U.S. denominated debt of $10.5 million.

The long-term notes do not contain any significant financial maintenance covenants but do contain a debt incurrence covenant that restricts the Company's ability to raise additional debt beyond the existing Credit Facilities and long-term notes.

On June 1, 2022, Baytex completed the early redemption of the US$200.0 million principal amount of the 5.625% Notes due in 2024 at par plus accrued interest and recorded a decrease to unamortized debt issuance costs of $1.7 million.

8. ASSET RETIREMENT OBLIGATIONS June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Balance, beginning of period $ 743,683 $ 760,383 Liabilities incurred 10,905 14,845 Liabilities settled (6,009) (6,662) Liabilities acquired from property acquisitions 138 249 Liabilities divested (505) (3,161) Property swaps - (4,113) Accretion (note 14) 6,991 12,381 Government grants (1) (1,465) (2,857) Change in estimate 961 (9,686) Changes in discount rates and inflation rates (2) (192,892) (17,381) Foreign currency translation 353 (315) Balance, end of period $ 562,160 $ 743,683 Less current portion of asset retirement obligations 10,929 11,080 Non-current portion of asset retirement obligations $ 551,231 $ 732,603 (1) During the six months ended June 30, 2022, Baytex recognized $1.5 million of non-cash other income and a reduction in asset retirement obligations related to government grants provided by the Government of Alberta and the Government of Saskatchewan ($2.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021). (2) The discount and inflation rates at June 30, 2022 were 3.1% and 1.8%, respectively, compared to 1.7% and 1.8% at December 31, 2021.

9. SHAREHOLDERS' CAPITAL The authorized capital of Baytex consists of an unlimited number of common shares without nominal or par value and 10.0 million preferred shares without nominal or par value, issuable in series. Baytex establishes the rights and terms of the preferred shares upon issuance. At June 30, 2022, no preferred shares have been issued by the Company and all common shares issued were fully paid.

The holders of common shares may receive dividends as declared from time to time and are entitled to one vote per share at any meeting of the holders of common shares. All common shares rank equally with regard to the Company's net assets in the event the Company is wound-up or terminated.

During the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") accepted Baytex's notice of intention to implement a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). Under the terms of the NCIB, the Company may purchase for cancellation up to 56.3 million common shares over the 12-month period commencing May 9, 2022. The number of shares authorized for repurchase represents 10% of the Company's public float as at April 29, 2022. Purchases are made on the open market through facilities of the TSX and/or alternative trading systems in Canada and at market prices prevailing at the time of the transaction. 10

Number of Common Shares (000s) Amount Balance, December 31, 2020 561,227 $ 5,729,418 Vesting of share awards 2,986 7,175 Balance, December 31, 2021 564,213 $ 5,736,593 Vesting of share awards 5,001 8,429 Common shares repurchased and cancelled (9,075) (91,139) Balance, June 30, 2022 560,139 $ 5,653,883

During the six months ended June 30, 2022, Baytex repurchased and cancelled 9.1 million common shares at an average price of $6.88 per share for total consideration of $62.5 million. The total consideration paid includes commissions and fees and is recorded as a reduction to Shareholders' Equity.

10. SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION PLAN For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 the Company recorded total compensation expense related to the share awards of $2.9 million and $6.9 million respectively ($2.8 million and $5.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021). Included in compensation expense related to share awards for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 is $2.6 million and $4.8 million of cash compensation expense related to the incentive award plan, deferred share unit plan and the associated equity total return swaps ($1.1 million and $2.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021).

Share Award Incentive Plan

Baytex has a share award plan pursuant to which it issues restricted and performance awards. A restricted award entitles the holder of each award to receive one common share of Baytex at the time of vesting. A performance award entitles the holder of each award to receive between zero and two common shares on vesting; the number of common shares issued is determined by a multiplier. The multiplier, which ranges between zero and two, is calculated based on a number of factors determined and approved by the Board of Directors on an annual basis. The restricted awards and performance awards vest in equal tranches on the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date. At Baytex's option, these awards may be cash settled at vesting.

The weighted average fair value of share awards granted during the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $5.68per restricted and performance award ($1.29 for the six months ended June 30, 2021).

The number of share awards outstanding is detailed below: (000s) Number of restricted awards Number of performance awards Total number of share awards Balance, December 31, 2020 4,122 4,088 8,210 Granted - 4,067 4,067 Added by performance factor - 669 669 Vested (1,861) (1,152) (3,013) Forfeited (168) (291) (459) Balance, December 31, 2021 2,093 7,381 9,474 Granted - 1,111 1,111 Vested (1,359) (3,614) (4,973) Forfeited (21) (26) (47) Balance, June 30, 2022 713 4,852 5,565

Incentive Award Plan

Baytex has an incentive award plan (the "Incentive Award" plan) whereby the holder of each incentive award is entitled to receive a cash payment equal to the value of one Baytex common share at the time of vesting. The incentive awards vest in equal tranches on the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date. The cumulative expense is recognized at fair value at each period end and is included in trade and other payables.

11

During the six months ended June 30, 2022, Baytex granted 1.3 million awards under the Incentive Award plan at a fair value of $5.68 per award (4.9 million awards at $1.29 per award for the six months ended June 30, 2021). At June 30, 2022 there were 5.3 million awards outstanding under the Incentive Award plan (6.4 million awards outstanding at December 31, 2021).

Deferred Share Unit Plan

Baytex has a deferred share unit plan (the "DSU" plan) whereby each Director of Baytex is entitled to receive a cash payment equal to the value of one Baytex common share on the date on which they cease to be a member of the Board. The awards vest immediately upon being granted and are expensed in full on the grant date. The units are recognized at fair value at each period end and are included in trade and other payables.

During the six months ended June 30, 2022, Baytex granted 0.2 million awards under the DSU plan at a fair value of $5.68 per award (0.9 million awards at $1.29 per award for the six months ended June 30, 2021). At June 30, 2022, there were 1.0 million awards outstanding under the DSU plan.

Equity Total Return Swaps

The Company uses equity total return swaps on the equivalent number of Baytex common shares in order to fix a portion of the aggregate cost of the cash-settled plans including the Incentive Award plan, the DSU plan and the Share Award Incentive Plan, at the fair value determined on the grant date. The carrying value of the Company's financial derivatives includes the fair value of the equity total return swap which was an asset of $7.8 million on June 30, 2022 (December 31, 2021 - asset of $6.5 million). At June 30, 2022, an asset of $7.4 million associated with the equity return swap is included in accounts payable as it relates to the settlement of cash compensation payable (December 31, 2021 - an asset of $10.7 million).

11. NET INCOME PER SHARE Baytex calculates basic income or loss per share based on the net income or loss attributable to shareholders using the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period. Diluted income per share amounts reflect the potential dilution that could occur if share awards were converted to common shares. The treasury stock method is used to determine the dilutive effect of share awards whereby the potential conversion of share awards and the amount of compensation expense, if any, attributed to future services are assumed to be used to purchase common shares at the average market price during the period. Three Months Ended June 30 2022 2021 Net income Weighted average common shares (000s) Net income per share Net income Weighted average common shares

(000s) Net income per share Net income - basic $ 180,972 566,997 $ 0.32 $ 1,052,999 564,156 $ 1.87 Dilutive effect of share awards - 4,700 - - 5,775 - Net income - diluted $ 180,972 571,697 $ 0.32 $ 1,052,999 569,931 $ 1.85

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021no share awards were excluded from the calculation of diluted income per share as their effect was dilutive.

12

12. PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS SALES

Petroleum and natural gas sales from contracts with customers for the Company's Canadian and U.S. operating segments is set forth in the following table. Three Months Ended June 30 2022 2021 Canada U.S. Total Canada U.S. Total Light oil and condensate $ 192,986 $ 222,606 $ 415,592 $ 106,269 $ 158,390 $ 264,659 Heavy oil 346,101 - 346,101 129,782 - 129,782 NGL 8,288 24,895 33,183 3,786 16,796 20,582 Natural gas sales 33,822 25,471 59,293 14,189 13,142 27,331 Total petroleum and natural gas sales $ 581,197 $ 272,972 $ 854,169 $ 254,026 $ 188,328 $ 442,354 Six Months Ended June 30 2022 2021 Canada U.S. Total Canada U.S. Total Light oil and condensate $ 373,141 $ 403,426 $ 776,567 $ 217,814 $ 263,986 $ 481,800 Heavy oil 590,539 - 590,539 238,820 - 238,820 NGL 15,772 46,902 62,674 8,150 29,939 38,089 Natural gas sales 55,449 42,765 98,214 28,664 39,683 68,347 Total petroleum and natural gas sales $ 1,034,901 $ 493,093 $ 1,527,994 $ 493,448 $ 333,608 $ 827,056

Included in accounts receivable at June 30, 2022 is $298.9 million of accrued production revenue related to delivered volumes (December 31, 2021 - $154.0 million).

13. INCOME TAXES The provision for income taxes has been computed as follows: Six Months Ended June 30 2022 2021 Net income before income taxes $ 212,468 $ 1,079,770 Expected income taxes at the statutory rate of 25.12% (2021 - 24.89%) 53,372 268,755 (Increase) decrease in income tax recovery resulting from: Effect of foreign exchange 984 (656) Effect of rate adjustments for foreign jurisdictions (18,357) (17,339) Effect of change in deferred tax benefit not recognized (17,823) (191,235) Effect of internal debt restructuring (45,182) - Adjustments, assessments and other 1,644 2,598 Income tax (recovery) expense $ (25,362) $ 62,123

At June 30, 2022, a deferred tax asset of $127.8 million remains unrecognized due to uncertainty surrounding future commodity prices and future capital gains (December 31, 2021 - $145.6 million).

As disclosed in the 2021 annual financial statements, in June 2016, certain indirect subsidiary entities received reassessments from the Canada Revenue Agency (the "CRA") that denied $591.0 million of non-capital loss deductions that relate to the calculation of income taxes for the years 2011 through 2015. In September 2016, Baytex filed notices of objection with the CRA appealing each reassessment received. There has been no change in the status of these reassessments since an Appeals Officer was assigned to the Company's file in July 2018. Baytex remains confident that the original tax filings are correct and intends to defend those tax filings through the appeals process.

13

14. FINANCING AND INTEREST Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest on credit facilities $ 4,070 $ 3,250 $ 7,109 $ 6,586 Interest on long-term notes 16,356 20,246 33,700 41,253 Interest on lease obligations 48 58 92 118 Cash Interest $ 20,474 $ 23,554 $ 40,901 $ 47,957 Amortization of debt issue costs 2,734 790 3,429 1,539 Accretion on asset retirement obligations (note 8) 3,869 3,367 6,991 5,665 Gain on redemption of long-term notes (note 7) - (357) - (357) Financing and interest $ 27,077 $ 27,354 $ 51,321 $ 54,804

15. FOREIGN EXCHANGE Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) - intercompany notes (1) $ - $ 12,579 $ (2,674) $ 26,320 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) - long-term notes & credit facilities 27,499 (14,371) 15,625 (30,642) Realized foreign exchange loss (gain) 210 (464) 413 (739) Foreign exchange loss (gain) $ 27,709 $ (2,256) $ 13,364 $ (5,061) (1)Baytex had a series of intercompany notes totaling US$601.0 million outstanding at December 31, 2021 that were issued from a Canadian functional currency subsidiary to a U.S. functional currency subsidiary. These notes are eliminated upon consolidation within the Statement of Financial Position and are revalued at the relevant foreign exchange rate at each period end. Foreign exchange gains or losses incurred within the Canadian functional currency subsidiary are recognized in unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss whereas those within the U.S. functional currency subsidiary are recognized in other comprehensive income. In January 2022 the intercompany notes were transferred from the Canadian functional currency subsidiary to another U.S. functional currency subsidiary. As a result, foreign exchange gains and losses incurred on these notes after the transfer are recognized in other comprehensive income.

14

16. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISK MANAGEMENT The Company's financial assets and liabilities are comprised of cash, trade and other receivables, trade and other payables, financial derivatives, Credit Facilities, and long-term notes. The fair value of trade and other receivables and trade and other payables approximates carrying value due to the short term to maturity. The fair value of the Credit Facilities is equal to the principal amount outstanding as the Credit Facilities bear interest at floating rates and credit spreads that are indicative of market rates. The fair value of the long-term notes is determined based on market prices.

The carrying value and fair value of the Company's financial instruments carried on the condensed consolidated statements of financial position are classified into the following categories: June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Carrying value Fair value Carrying value Fair value Fair Value Measurement Hierarchy Financial Assets FVTPL Financial derivatives $ 17,979 $ 17,979 $ 8,654 $ 8,654 Level 2 Total $ 17,979 $ 17,979 $ 8,654 $ 8,654 Amortized cost Trade and other receivables $ 326,383 $ 326,383 $ 173,409 $ 173,409 - Total $ 326,383 $ 326,383 $ 173,409 $ 173,409 Financial Liabilities FVTPL Financial derivatives $ (240,838) $ (240,838) $ (134,020) $ (134,020) Level 2 Total $ (240,838) $ (240,838) $ (134,020) $ (134,020) Amortized cost Trade and other payables $ (309,163) $ (309,163) $ (190,692) $ (190,692) - Credit facilities (494,410) (496,917) (505,171) (506,514) - Long-term notes (634,758) (695,853) (874,527) (917,889) Level 1 Total $ (1,438,331) $ (1,501,933) $ (1,570,390) $ (1,615,095)

There were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2 during the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021.

Foreign Currency Risk

The carrying amounts of the Company's U.S. dollar denominated monetary assets and liabilities recorded in entities with a Canadian dollar functional currency at the reporting date are as follows: Assets Liabilities June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 U.S. dollar denominated US$7,931 US$602,503 US$724,501 US$829,934

15

Commodity Price Risk

Financial Derivative Contracts

Baytex had the following financial derivative contracts outstanding as of July 27, 2022: Remaining Period Volume Price/Unit(1) Index Oil Basis Swap Jul 2022 to Dec 2022 12,000 bbl/d WTI less US$12.40/bbl WCS Basis Swap Jul 2022 to Dec 2022 6,750 bbl/d WTI less US$3.73/bbl MSW Fixed Sell Jul 2022 to Dec 2022 10,000 bbl/d US$53.50/bbl WTI 3-way option(2) Jul 2022 to Dec 2022 1,500 bbl/d US$40.00/US$50.00/US$58.10 WTI 3-way option(2) Jul 2022 to Dec 2022 2,000 bbl/d US$46.00/US$56.00/US$66.72 WTI 3-way option(2) Jul 2022 to Dec 2022 2,500 bbl/d US$47.00/US$57.00/US$67.00 WTI 3-way option(2) Jul 2022 to Dec 2022 2,500 bbl/d US$50.00/US$60.00/US$70.00 WTI 3-way option(2) Jul 2022 to Dec 2022 2,000 bbl/d US$53.00/US$63.50/US$72.90 WTI 3-way option(2) Jan 2023 to Dec 2023 2,000 bbl/d US$55.00/US$66.00/US$84.00 WTI 3-way option(2) Jan 2023 to Dec 2023 2,500 bbl/d US$60.00/US$75.00/US$91.54 WTI 3-way option(2) Jan 2023 to Dec 2023 2,500 bbl/d US$65.00/US$85.00/US$100.00 WTI 3-way option(2) Jan 2023 to Dec 2023 2,500 bbl/d US$65.00/US$85.00/US$106.50 WTI Natural Gas Fixed Sell Jul 2022 to Dec 2022 5,000 GJ/d $2.53/GJ AECO 7A Fixed Sell Jul 2022 to Dec 2022 14,250 GJ/d $2.84/GJ AECO 5A Fixed Sell Jul 2022 to Dec 2022 1,000 mmbtu/d US$2.94/mmbtu NYMEX 3-way option(2) Jul 2022 to Dec 2022 2,500 mmbtu/d US$2.25/US$2.75/US$3.06 NYMEX 3-way option(2) Jul 2022 to Dec 2022 1,500 mmbtu/d US$2.60/US$2.91/US$3.56 NYMEX 3-way option(2) Jul 2022 to Dec 2022 2,500 mmbtu/d US$2.60/US$3.00/US$3.83 NYMEX 3-way option(2) Jul 2022 to Dec 2022 2,500 mmbtu/d US$2.65/US$2.90/US$3.40 NYMEX 3-way option(2) Jul 2022 to Dec 2022 2,500 mmbtu/d US$3.00/US$3.75/US$4.40 NYMEX (1)Based on the weighted average price per unit for the period. (2)Producer 3-way option consists of a sold call, a bought put and a sold put. To illustrate, in a US$50.00/US$60.00/US$70.00 contract, Baytex receives WTI plus US$10.00/bbl when WTI is at or below US$50.00/bbl; Baytex receives US$60.00/bbl when WTI is between US$50.00/bbl and US$60.00/bbl; Baytex receives the market price when WTI is between US$60.00/bbl and US$70.00/bbl; and Baytex receives US$70.00/bbl when WTI is above US$70.00/bbl.

The following table sets forth the realized and unrealized gains and losses recorded on financial derivatives. Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Realized financial derivatives loss $ 124,042 $ 39,024 $ 208,408 $ 59,792 Unrealized financial derivatives (gain) loss (58,768) 84,483 97,493 170,467 Financial derivatives loss $ 65,274 $ 123,507 $ 305,901 $ 230,259

17. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT The Company's capital management objective is to maintain financial flexibility and sufficient sources of liquidity to execute its capital programs, while meeting short and long-term commitments. Baytex strives to actively manage its capital structure in response to changes in economic conditions. At June 30, 2022, the Company's capital structure was comprised of shareholders' capital, long-term notes, trade and other receivables, trade and other payables and the Credit Facilities.

In order to manage its capital structure and liquidity, Baytex may from time to time issue equity or debt securities, enter into business transactions including the sale of assets or adjust capital spending to manage current and projected debt levels. There is no certainty that any of these additional sources of capital would be available if required.

The capital intensive nature of Baytex's operations requires the maintenance of adequate sources of liquidity to fund ongoing exploration and development. Baytex's capital resources consist primarily of Adjusted Funds Flow, available Credit Facilities and proceeds received from the divestiture of oil and gas properties. The following capital management measures and ratios are used to monitor current and projected sources of liquidity.

16

Net Debt

The Company uses net debt to monitor it's current financial position and to evaluate existing sources of liquidity. Baytex also uses net debt projections to estimate future liquidity and whether additional sources of capital are required to fund ongoing operations. Baytex also uses a net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio calculated on a twelve-month trailing basis to monitor our existing capital structure and future liquidity requirements.

The following table reconciles Net Debt to amounts disclosed in the primary financial statements. June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Credit facilities $ 494,410 $ 505,171 Unamortized debt issuance costs - Credit facilities (note 6) 2,507 1,343 Long-term notes 634,758 874,527 Unamortized debt issuance costs - Long-term notes (note 7) 8,842 11,393 Trade and other payables 309,163 190,692 Trade and other receivables (326,383) (173,409) Net Debt $ 1,123,297 $ 1,409,717 Net Debt to Adjusted Funds Flow 1.1 1.9

Adjusted Funds Flow

Adjusted funds flow is used to monitor operating performance and the our ability to generate funds for exploration and development expenditures and settlement of abandonment obligations. Adjusted funds flow is comprised of cash flows from operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital and asset retirements obligations settled during the applicable period.

Adjusted Funds Flow is reconciled to amounts disclosed in the primary financial statements in the following table. Three Months Ended June 30 Six Months Ended June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities $ 360,034 $ 171,876 $ 559,008 $ 292,856 Change in non-cash working capital (17,046) 3,014 60,294 37,199 Asset retirement obligations settled 2,716 993 6,009 2,410 Adjusted Funds Flow $ 345,704 $ 175,883 $ 625,311 $ 332,465 17 Attachments Original Link

