    BTE   CA07317Q1054

BAYTEX ENERGY CORP.

(BTE)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:16:06 2023-04-03 am EDT
5.380 CAD   +6.11%
Baytex Energy : Investor Presentation – April 2023
PU
03/09Baytex Energy : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K
PU
03/09Transcript : Baytex Energy Corp. - Special Call
CI
Summary 
Summary

Baytex Energy : Investor Presentation – April 2023

04/03/2023 | 10:25am EDT
Investor

Presentation

April 2023

Advisory

In this presentation, we refer to certain specified financial and capital management measures which do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). While these measures are commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry, our determination of these measures may not be comparable with calculations of similar measures presented by other reporting issuers. This presentation also contains oil and gas disclosures, various industry terms, and forward-looking statements, including various assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based and related risk factors. Please see the Company's disclosures located at the end of this presentation for further details regarding these matters.

All slides in this presentation should be read in conjunction with "Forward Looking Statements Advisory", "Specified Financial Measures Advisory", "Capital Management Measures Advisory" and "Advisory Regarding Oil and Gas Information".

This presentation should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2022.

There is no representation by Baytex that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those referenced in the forward-looking statements. The future oriented financial information and forward-looking statements are made as of March 31, 2023 and Baytex disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

All amounts in this presentation are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

2

Corporate Profile

PEACE RIVER/

PEAVINE

DUVERNAY

LLOYDMINSTER

VIKING

EAGLE FORD

Market Summary

Ticker Symbol

TSX, NYSE | BTE

Average Daily Volume (1)

11 million

Shares Outstanding (2)

545 million

Market Capitalization / Enterprise Value (2)

$2.8 billion / $3.8 billion

Operating Statistics

Production (working interest) (3)

86,000 - 89,000 boe/d

Production Mix (3)

85% liquids

E&D Expenditures (3)

$575 - $650 million

Reserves - 2P Gross (4)

438 MMboe

Production by

Production by

Revenue by

Core Area (5)

Commodity (5)

Commodity (6)

Other

Natural

Peavine

Natural

NGLs Gas

Eagle

Gas

Heavy

Ford

NGLs

Heavy

Oil

Oil

Peace River /

Light

Lloydminster

Light

Viking /

Oil

Oil

Duvernay

  1. Average daily trading volumes for March 2023. Volumes are a composite of all exchanges in Canada.
  2. Enterprise value based on shares outstanding and closing share price on the Toronto Stock Exchange on March 31, 2023 and net debt as at December 31, 2022.
  3. Production, production mix, and exploration and development ("E&D") expenditures represents 2023 guidance.
  4. Baytex reserves as at December 31, 2022 as evaluated by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd.
  5. Production (working interest) composition based on 2023 guidance. Heavy oil includes Peace River, Lloydminster and Peavine.
  6. Revenue by commodity composition based on 2022 actual results.

3

2022 Highlights

Meaningful Free Cash Flow, Strong Clearwater Drilling and

Share Buy-Back Program Initiated

2022 Highlights

Meaningful Free Cash Flow and

Generated record free cash flow(1) of $622 million ($1.11 per basic

share)

Debt Reduction

Reduced net debt(2) by 30% to $987 million, from $1.4 billion at YE

2021

Delivered production of 83,519 boe/d, a 4% increase over 2021; Q4

Strong Operating Results

production of 86,864 boe/d in line with targeted exit rate

Exploration and development expenditures totaled $522 million, 45%

of adjusted funds flow

Q4 production of 11,000 boe/d, up from 3,150 bbl/d in Q1/2022

Advanced Clearwater

7 wells drilled through year-end 2022 have generated average 30-day

Development at Peavine

initial production rates of > 1,000 bbl/d

50 net sections de-risked (of our 80-section Peavine land base)

Direct shareholder returns initiated in May with 25% of free cash flow

Shareholder Returns

allocated to share buybacks

    • Repurchased 24.3 million shares in 2022, 4.3% of shares outstanding
  2. Non-GAAPfinancial measure that is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers. See "Specified Financial Measures" in the 2022 MD&A for information related to this non-GAAP financial measure, which information is incorporated by reference into this presentation.
  3. Information related to this capital management measure is available in the 2022 MD&A under the heading "Specified Financial Measures" and is incorporated by reference into this presentation.

4

ESG Highlights

GHG Emission Reduction

59% reduction in GHG emissions intensity through 2022, relative to 2018 baseline; 65% target in place

Abandonment & Reclamation

Reduce 2020 inactive well inventory of ~ 4,500 wells to zero by 2040

Water

Successful water recycle projects in Kerrobert, Viking and Duvernay

Safety

17% reduction in total recordable injury frequency in 5 years

Indigenous Relations

Recent agreements with

Peavine Métis Settlement

Independent Board / Gender Diversity

8 of 9 board members independent; 30% women Board members in 2023

5

Disclaimer

Baytex Energy Corp. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 14:24:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
