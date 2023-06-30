INVESTOR PRESENTATION
A DIVERSIFIED NORTH AMERICAN E&P OPERATOR
OUR
OPERATING
AREAS
Market Summary
Ticker Symbol
TSX, NYSE | BTE
Average Daily Volume (1)
Canada: 8 million | US: 4 million
Shares Outstanding
862 million
Market Capitalization / Enterprise Value (2)
$3.8 billion / $6.5 billion
Annual Dividend per Share | Dividend Yield (3)
$0.09 | 2%
Operating Statistics
Production
(w orking interest) (4)
153 - 157 Mboe/d
Production
Mix (4)
84% liquids
E&D Expenditures (4)
$595 - $635 million
Reserves - 2P Gross (5)
696 MMboe
Net Acres
1.7 million
H2/2023 Production by Business Unit
H2/2023 Production by Commodity
U.S. Light Oil (Eagle Ford)
Heavy Oil
Canada Light Oil (Viking/Duvernay)
Light Oil
Canada Heavy Oil
NGLs
(Peace River/Peavine/Lloydminster)
Other
Natural Gas
- Average daily trading volumes for June 1-19, 2023. Volumes are a composite of all exchanges.
- Enterprise value based on closing share price on the Toronto Stock Exchange on June 20, 2023 and pro forma net debt estimated as at June 30, 2023.
- Refer to the Dividend Advisory section in the presentation for further information.
- Production, production mix, and exploration and development ("E&D") expenditures represents H2/2023 guidance.
- Reserves based on (i) Baytex reserves as at December 31, 2022 prepared by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd, ("McDaniel"), an independent qualified reserves evaluator in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities" ("NI 51-101"); and (ii) Ranger's year-end 2022 reserves were evaluated by McDaniel in accordance with NI 51-101. See "Advisories".
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Focus on Operational Excellence to Deliver Long-Term Value and Enhanced Shareholder Returns
Disciplined
Reinvestment and
Capital Allocation
High-quality and diversified oil portfolio with 10 or more years drilling inventory across each of our core assets
Track record of new discoveries
Targeting modest single-digit organic growth with 50-55% reinvestment rate(1) and strong returns
Strong Free Cash Flow Generation
~ $1 billion of annual free cash flow(2) at US$75 WTI
50% of free cash flow to direct shareholder returns through share buybacks and a quarterly dividend
50% of free cash flow to further strengthen balance sheet
Maintain Financial Strength
Commitment to a strong balance sheet
Total debt(3) target of $1.5 billion represents 1x total debt to EBITDA(4) at US$50 WTI
Disciplined hedging program to help mitigate revenue volatility due to commodity prices
- Reinvestment rate is calculated as exploration and development expenditures expressed as a percentage of adjusted funds flow for the applicable period.
- Specified financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures presented by other entities. Refer to the Specified Financial Measures section in this presentation for further information.
- Capital management measure. Refer to the Capital Management Measures section in this presentation for further information.
- EBITDA is calculated in accordance with the credit facilities agreement which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com
RANGER ACQUISITION ADDS QUALITY EAGLE FORD SCALE
Reinforces a resilient and sustainable business
Transaction Overview
Attractive purchase price (US$2.2B / C$2.9B), including assumed net debt(1)
Ranger shareholders received 7.49 Baytex shares plus US$13.31 cash Acquisition closed June 20, 2023
Strong Operating Capability
162K contiguous net acres, on-trend with Baytex's non-operated position in the Karnes Trough
High working interest (86%) and largely operated (96%) provides operational control and opportunity
High Quality and Long Inventory
12-15 years of sustaining development
Attractive well economics with inventory that immediately competes for capital
50 to 55 net wells to sales per year to generate modest production growth
Increased flexibility for capital allocation across portfolio
Improved Sustainability
Increased exposure to premium Gulf Coast pricing and improved margins
Lowers corporate average GHG emissions intensity by 16%
(1) Capital management measure. Refer to the Capital Management Measures section in this presentation for further information.
