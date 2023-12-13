BAYTEX REPORTS Q1 2016 RESULTS CALGARY, ALBERTA (May 3, 2016) - Baytex Energy Corp. ("Baytex") (TSX, NYSE: BTE) reports its operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2016 (all amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted). "We continue to meet the challenges brought on by this low oil price environment head on. During the first quarter, we announced amendments to our bank credit facilities that provide us with increased financial flexibility and we shut-in low or negative margin heavy oil production. To generate the highest netback and rate of return, we focused our capital expenditures on the Eagle Ford. Our operating results in the Eagle Ford were strong during the quarter with production up 2% over Q4/2015 and well costs continuing to decline. We remain well positioned to benefit from an oil price recovery as our three core plays provide some of the strongest capital efficiencies in North America," commented James Bowzer, President and Chief Executive Officer. Highlights Generated production of 75,776 boe/d (78% oil and NGL) in Q1/2016;

Delivered funds from operations ("FFO") of $45.6 million ($0.22 per share) in Q1/2016;

Realized an operating netback (sales price less royalties, operating and transportation expenses) in Q1/2016 of $5.82/boe ($12.29/boe including financial derivatives gain);

Produced 41,067 boe/d in the Eagle Ford, an increase of 2% from Q4/2015 and 5% from Q3/2015;

Advanced the multi-zone potential of our Sugarkane acreage with 19 wells establishing an average 30-day initial production rate of approximately 1,300 boe/d;

Maintained strong levels of financial liquidity with a Senior Secured Debt to Bank EBITDA ratio of 0.61:1.00. Three Months Ended March 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 March 31, 2015 FINANCIAL (thousands of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts) Petroleum and natural gas sales $ 153,598 $ 229,361 $ 283,384 Funds from operations (1) 45,645 93,095 160,221 Per share - basic 0.22 0.44 0.95 Per share - diluted 0.22 0.44 0.95 Net income (loss) 607 (412,924) (175,916) Per share - basic 0.00 (1.96) (1.04) Per share - diluted 0.00 (1.96) (1.04) Exploration and development 81,685 140,796 147,429 Acquisitions, net of divestitures (9) (574) 1,550 Total oil and natural gas capital expenditures $ 81,676 $ 140,222 $ 148,979 Bank loan (2) $ 290,465 $ 256,749 $ 780,447 Long-term notes (2) 1,540,546 1,623,658 1,513,002 Long-term debt 1,831,011 1,880,407 2,296,449 Working capital deficiency 150,332 169,498 162,546 Net debt (3) $ 1,981,343 $ 2,049,905 $ 2,455,995

Baytex Energy Corp. Press Release - May 3, 2016 Page 2 Three Months Ended March 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 March 31, 2015 OPERATING Daily production Heavy oil (bbl/d) 24,807 31,733 39,226 Light oil and condensate (bbl/d) 24,489 24,930 28,056 NGL (bbl/d) 10,109 8,996 8,224 Total oil and NGL (bbl/d) 59,405 65,659 75,506 Natural gas (mcf/d) 98,220 92,708 91,010 Oil equivalent (boe/d @ 6:1) (4) 75,776 81,110 90,675 Benchmark prices WTI oil (US$/bbl) 33.45 42.18 48.64 WCS heavy oil (US$/bbl) 19.22 27.69 33.91 Edmonton par oil ($/bbl) 40.80 52.94 51.94 LLS oil (US$/bbl) 33.24 43.33 50.55 Baytex average prices (before hedging) Heavy oil ($/bbl) (5) 12.54 24.41 28.57 Light oil and condensate ($/bbl) 37.97 50.17 52.34 NGL ($/bbl) 18.38 17.23 19.35 Total oil and NGL ($/bbl) 24.02 33.21 36.40 Natural gas ($/mcf) 2.40 2.76 3.22 Oil equivalent ($/boe) 21.93 30.03 33.54 CAD/USD noon rate at period end 1.2971 1.3840 1.2683 CAD/USD average rate for period 1.3748 1.3353 1.2308 COMMON SHARE INFORMATION TSX Share price (Cdn$) High 5.39 6.88 24.87 Low 1.57 3.50 16.03 Close 5.13 4.48 20.03 Volume traded (thousands) 483,311 283,619 122,179 NYSE Share price (US$) High 4.15 5.27 19.99 Low 1.08 2.50 13.14 Close 3.97 3.24 15.80 Volume traded (thousands) 154,052 153,763 24,213 Common shares outstanding (thousands) 210,689 210,583 169,001 Notes: Funds from operations is not a measurement based on generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in Canada, but is a financial term commonly used in the oil and gas industry. We define funds from operations as cash flow from operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash operating working capital and other operating items. Baytex's funds from operations may not be comparable to other issuers. Baytex considers funds from operations a key measure of performance as it demonstrates its ability to generate the cash flow necessary to fund capital investments and potential future dividends. For a reconciliation of funds from operations to cash flow from operating activities, see Management's Discussion and Analysis of the operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2016. Principal amount of instruments. Net debt is a non-GAAP measure which we define to be the sum of monetary working capital (which is current assets less current liabilities (excluding current financial derivatives)) and the principal amount of both the long-term notes and the bank loan. Barrel of oil equivalent ("boe") amounts have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil. The use of boe amounts may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Heavy oil prices exclude condensate blending.

Baytex Energy Corp. Press Release - May 3, 2016 Page 3 Operations Review Our operating results for the first quarter were consistent with our expectations and reflect a reduced pace of drilling activity in response to the low crude oil price environment. Production of 75,776 boe/d (78% oil and NGL) in Q1/2016 exceeded our first quarter guidance range of 73,000 to 75,000 boe/d, due largely to continued strong operating results in the Eagle Ford. Capital expenditures for exploration and development activities totaled $81.7 million in Q1/2016 and included the drilling of 45 (13.5 net) wells with a 100% success rate. During the first quarter, we pro-activelyshut-in approximately 7,500 boe/d of predominantly low or negative margin heavy oil production in order to optimize the value of our resource base and maximize our funds from operations. Should netbacks improve, we have the ability to restart these wells within one month. Our 2016 production guidance remains at 68,000 to 72,000 boe/d with budgeted exploration and development expenditures of $225 to $265 million. In 2016, we are targeting capital expenditures to approximate funds from operations in order to minimize additional bank borrowings. Our 2016 program will remain flexible and allows for adjustments to spending based on changes in the commodity price environment. In addition, we may contemplate minor non-core asset sales. Wells Drilled - Three Months Ended March 31, 2016 Stratigraphic Dry and Crude Oil Natural Gas and Service Abandoned Total Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Gross Net Heavy oil Lloydminster - - - - - - - - - - Peace River - - - - - - - - - - Light oil and natural gas Eagle Ford 6 1.9 38 10.6 - - - - 44 12.5 Western Canada - - 1 1.0 - - - - 1 1.0 Total 6 1.9 39 11.6 - - - - 45 13.5 Our performance in the Eagle Ford was strong during the first quarter with production averaging 41,067 boe/d (77% liquids), an increase of 2% from Q4/2015 and 5% from Q3/2015. Capital expenditures totaled $76.8 million in the Eagle Ford, representing 96% of our exploration and development spending during the quarter. Our pace of development in the Eagle Ford was largely unchanged during the first quarter with approximately six drilling rigs and one frac crew working on our lands. At March 31, 2016, we had 36 (10.7 net) wells waiting on completion. Significant advancements have been made in the past twelve months to delineate the multi-zone potential of our Sugarkane acreage and we continue to monitor "stack and frac" pilots which target up to three zones in the Eagle Ford formation in addition to the overlying Austin Chalk formation. A recent five-well pad that targeted the Austin Chalk and Upper Eagle Ford formations delivered an average 30-day initial production rate per well of approximately 1,350 boe/d. We currently have 13 multi-zone projects in various stages of execution and production. In the Eagle Ford in Q1/2016, we participated in the drilling of 44 (12.5 net) wells and commenced production from 34 (10.2 net) wells. Of the 34 wells that commenced production during the first quarter, 19 wells have been producing for more than 30 days and have established an average 30-day initial production rate of approximately 1,300 boe/d. To-date, we have achieved an approximate 32% reduction in well costs in the Eagle Ford - with wells now being drilled, completed and equipped for approximately US$5.6 million, as compared to US$8.2 million in 2014. Production in Canada averaged 34,709 boe/d (80% oil and NGL) during Q1/2016 as compared to 40,826 boe/d in Q4/2015. The reduced volumes in Canada reflect the impact of production that was shut-in during the first quarter and the fact there has been no heavy oil drilling since Q3/2015. Capital expenditures for our Canadian assets in Q1/2016 totaled $4.8 million, a decrease from $8.8 million in Q4/2015, and included the drilling of one (1.0 net) liquids-rich natural gas well in the Pembina/O'Chiese region of west-central Alberta.

Baytex Energy Corp. Press Release - May 3, 2016 Page 4 Financial Review The first quarter of 2016 was challenging as the global oversupply of crude oil continued to weigh on the market, with crude oil prices hitting a low of US$26/bbl in February. The sharp reduction in crude oil prices had a significant impact on our FFO, which totaled $45.6 million ($0.22 per share) in Q1/2016, as compared to $93.1 million ($0.44 per share) in Q4/2015. In Q1/2016, the average price for West Texas Intermediate light oil ("WTI") averaged US$33.45/bbl, as compared to US$42.18/bbl in Q4/2015. This 21% decline in the benchmark index resulted in our realized price for light oil and condensate decreasing 24% to $37.97/bbl. The discount for Canadian heavy oil, as measured by the price differential between Western Canadian Select ("WCS") and WTI, averaged US$14.23/bbl in Q1/2016, as compared to US$14.49/bbl in Q4/2015. The lower WTI price in Q1/2016 resulted in a 31% decrease in the price of WCS and a 49% decrease in our realized heavy oil price to $12.54/bbl, as compared to Q4/2015. We generated an operating netback in Q1/2016 of $5.82/boe ($12.29/boe including financial derivatives gain). The Eagle Ford generated an operating netback of $11.41/boe while our Canadian operations generated an operating loss of $0.77/boe. In Canada, 71% of our production during the quarter was weighted to heavy oil, where price realizations were particularly weak. As a result, we proactively shut-in approximately 7,500 boe/d of predominantly low or negative margin heavy oil production during the first quarter. With WTI currently trading above US$40/bbl, our operating netback in Canada has improved from that reported in the first quarter. In the Eagle Ford, our assets are located in south Texas, proximal to Gulf Coast markets, with light oil and condensate production priced off a Louisiana Light Sweet crude oil benchmark which typically trades at a premium to WTI. Declining production in the region has increased competition for field supplies resulting in lower transportation and gathering costs and improved price realizations. This relative pricing, combined with low cash costs, contributed positively to our operating netback. During the quarter, the terms of certain post-production NGL processing arrangements in the Eagle Ford were changed, which increased both revenues and operating expenses by approximately $1.00/boe. During the quarter, we continued to focus on cost reduction initiatives across all of our operations. Operating expenses in Canada decreased 19% on a per boe basis as compared to Q1/2015, despite the impact of fixed costs on lower production volumes. Transportation expenses in Canada have been reduced by 40% on a per boe basis as compared to Q1/2015, due to ongoing optimization within our trucking division and decreased fuel costs. The following table provides a summary of our operating netbacks for the periods noted. Three Months Ended March 31 2016 2015 ($ per boe) Canada U.S. Total Canada U.S. Total Sales Price $ 13.55 $ 29.02 $ 21.93 $ 27.50 $ 40.84 $ 33.54 Less: Royalties 1.21 8.23 5.02 3.01 11.71 6.95 Operating expenses 10.97 9.38 10.11 13.57 7.35 10.75 Transportation expenses 2.14 - 0.98 3.57 - 1.95 Operating netback $ (0.77) $ 11.41 $ 5.82 $ 7.35 $ 21.78 $ 13.89 Realized financial derivatives gain - - 6.47 - - 12.48 Operating netback after financial derivatives $ (0.77) $ 11.41 $ 12.29 $ 7.35 $ 21.78 $ 26.37 General and administrative expenses were $14.2 million in Q1/2016, as compared to $17.1 million in Q1/2015. The decrease is primarily a result of reductions to staffing levels to coincide with lower activity levels combined with a reduction in discretionary spending. As a continued cost control measure, all full-time employee salaries and all annual retainers paid to our directors were reduced by 10% effective March 1, 2016.

Baytex Energy Corp. Press Release - May 3, 2016 Page 5 Risk Management As part of our normal operations, we are exposed to movements in commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and interest rates. In an effort to manage these exposures, we utilize various financial derivative contracts which are intended to partially reduce the volatility in our FFO. We realized a financial derivatives gain of $44.6 million in Q1/2016, primarily due to crude oil prices being at levels significantly below those set in our financial derivative contracts. For the balance of 2016, we have entered into hedges on approximately 44% of our net WTI exposure with 17% fixed at US$62.03/bbl and 27% hedged utilizing a 3-way option structure (as described in note 2 to the table below). We have also entered into hedges on approximately 38% of our net WCS differential exposure and 58% of our net natural gas exposure. For 2017, we have entered into hedges on approximately 28% of our net WTI exposure hedged utilizing a 3-way option structure (as described in note 2 to the table below). We have also entered into hedges on approximately 8% of our net WCS differential exposure and 32% of our net natural gas exposure. The unrealized financial derivatives gain with respect to our hedges as at April 26, 2016 was approximately $54 million. The following table summarizes our hedges in place as at May 3, 2016. Q2/2016 Q3/2016 Q4/2016 Balance of 2016 Full-Year 2017 CRUDE OIL WTI Fixed Hedges Volumes (bbl/d) 8,000 5,000 5,000 6,000 - Price (US$/bbl) $59.84 $63.79 $63.79 $62.03 - WTI 3-Way Option Volumes (bbl/d) 9,500 10,000 10,000 9,833 10,000 Average Ceiling/Floor/Sold Floor (US$/bbl) (2) $60/$50/$40 $60/$50/$40 $60/$50/$40 $60/$50/$40 $59/$46/$36 Total WTI Hedge Volumes (bbl/d) 17,500 15,000 15,000 15,833 10,000 Hedge (%) (1) 49% 42% 42% 44% 28% WCS Differential Hedges Volumes (bbl/d) 8,000 7,000 7,000 7,333 1,500 WCS Price Relative to WTI (US$/bbl) ($13.26) ($13.32) ($13.40) ($13.32) ($13.42) Hedge % (1) 42% 37% 37% 38% 8% NATURAL GAS AECO Fixed Hedges Volumes (GJ/d) 28,333 32,500 32,500 31,111 10,000 Price ($/GJ) $2.01 $2.01 $1.75 $1.92 $2.65 NYMEX Fixed Hedges Volumes (mmbtu/d) 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 Price (US$/mmbtu) $2.98 $2.98 $2.98 $2.98 $2.79 Total Hedge Volume (mmbtu/d) 41,855 45,804 45,804 44,488 24,478 Hedge % (1) 55% 60% 60% 58% 32% Notes: Percentage of hedged volumes is based on the mid-point of our 2016 production guidance (excluding NGL), net of royalties. WTI 3-way option consists of a sold call, a bought put and a sold put. In a $60/$50/$40 example, Baytex receives WTI + US$10/bbl when WTI is at or below US$40/bbl; Baytex receives US$50/bbl when WTI is between US$40/bbl and US$50/bbl; Baytex receives WTI when WTI is between US$50/bbl and US$60/bbl; and Baytex receives US$60/bbl when WTI is above US$60/bbl.

Baytex Energy Corp. Press Release - May 3, 2016 Page 6 Financial Liquidity Total long-term debt at March 31, 2016 was $1.83 billion, comprised of a bank loan of $290 million and senior unsecured notes of $1.54 billion. The decrease in total long-term debt at March 31, 2016, as compared to December 31, 2015, was due to an increase in the Canada-U.S. dollar exchange rate which resulted in the principal amount of our U.S. dollar denominated debt decreasing when converted to Canadian dollars. Our U.S. dollar long-term notes total US$956 million with no material maturities until 2021 and our Canadian dollar long-term notes total C$300 million and mature in 2022. These long-term notes contain no material financial maintenance covenants. On March 31, 2016, we announced amendments to our bank credit facilities that provide us with increased financial flexibility. The amendments included reducing our credit facilities to US$575 million, granting our bank lending syndicate first priority security with respect to our assets and restructuring our financial covenants. These facilities are not borrowing base facilities and do not require annual or semi-annual reviews. There are no mandatory principal payments prior to maturity in June 2019 and the maturity date can be further extended with the consent of our bank lending syndicate. With this revised agreement, we expect to realize savings of approximately $8 million in 2016 from lower interest expense and standby fees. The following table summarizes the financial covenants contained in the amended credit agreement and our compliance therewith as at March 31, 2016. Ratio for the Quarter(s) ending: Covenant Description Position as at March 31, 2016 to June 30, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2018 Thereafter March 31, 2016 March 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 Senior Secured Debt (1) to Bank EBITDA (2) (Maximum Ratio) Interest Coverage (3) (Minimum Ratio) Notes: 0.61:1.00 5.00:1.00 4.50:1.00 4.00:1.00 3.50:1.00 4.82:1.00 1.25:1.00 1.50:1.00 1.75:1.00 2.00:1.00 "Senior Secured Debt" is defined as the principal amount of our bank loan and other secured obligations under the credit facilities. At March 31, 2016, our Senior Secured Debt totaled $303 million. "Bank EBITDA" is calculated based on terms and conditions set out in the credit agreement which adjusts net income for interest expense, income taxes, certain non-cash items and acquisition and disposition activity. Bank EBITDA is calculated based on a trailing twelve month basis and was $495 million for the twelve months ended March 31, 2016. "Interest Coverage" is computed as the ratio of Bank EBITDA to interest expense on our Senior Secured Debt and long-term notes. Interest expense for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2016 was $103 million. With these amendments to our bank credit facilities, we expect to have adequate liquidity and financial flexibility to execute our business plan. In addition, we are well positioned to benefit from an oil price recovery as our three core plays provide some of the strongest capital efficiencies in North America. Additional Information Our unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2016 and related Management's Discussion and Analysis of the operating and financial results can be accessed immediately on our website at www.baytexenergy.comand will be available shortly through SEDAR at www.sedar.comand EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml. Conference Call Today 9:00 a.m. MDT (11:00 a.m. EDT) Baytex will host a conference call today, May 3, 2016, starting at 9:00am MDT (11:00am EDT). To participate, please dial 416-340-2219 (Toronto area), 1-866-225-2055 (North America toll-free) or 1-800-6578-9868 (International toll-free). Alternatively, to listen to the conference call online, please enter http://www.gowebcasting.com/7374in your web browser. An archived recording of the conference call will be available until May 10, 2016 by dialing toll free 1-800-408-3053 within North America (Toronto local dial 905-694-9451, International toll free 1-800-3366-3052) and entering reservation code 6106828. The conference call will also be archived on our website at www.baytexenergy.com.

Funds from operations is not a measurement based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in Canada, but is a financial term commonly used in the oil and gas industry. Funds from operations represents cash generated from operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash operating working capital and other operating items. Baytex's determination of funds from operations may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other entities. Baytex considers funds from operations a key measure of performance as it demonstrates its ability to generate the cash flow necessary to fund capital investments and potential future dividends to shareholders.