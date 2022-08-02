Baytex Energy : TO PRESENT AT ENERCOM DENVER - Form 6-K

BAYTEX TO PRESENT AT ENERCOM DENVER







CALGARY, ALBERTA (August 2, 2022) - Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) is pleased to announce that Edward LaFehr, President and CEO, will be presenting at EnerCom Denver on Tuesday August 9, 2022 at 10:30 am MDT. Interested parties can listen to the webcast by registering at the following URL:









A replay will be available on the Baytex website, www.baytexenergy.com, for six months following the presentation.





Baytex Energy Corp. is an energy company based in Calgary, Alberta. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Baytex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.





