  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Baytex Energy Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTE   CA07317Q1054

BAYTEX ENERGY CORP.

(BTE)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:19 2022-08-02 pm EDT
6.530 CAD   -5.09%
05:42pBAYTEX ENERGY : TO PRESENT AT ENERCOM DENVER - Form 6-K
PU
05:05pBaytex to Present at EnerCom Denver
NE
12:42pBAYTEX ENERGY : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS, RECORD QUARTERLY FREE CASH FLOW, UPDATED SHAREHOLDER RETURN FRAMEWORK AND PLANNED CEO RETIREMENT - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baytex Energy : TO PRESENT AT ENERCOM DENVER - Form 6-K

08/02/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
BAYTEX TO PRESENT AT ENERCOM DENVER

CALGARY, ALBERTA (August 2, 2022) - Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) is pleased to announce that Edward LaFehr, President and CEO, will be presenting at EnerCom Denver on Tuesday August 9, 2022 at 10:30 am MDT. Interested parties can listen to the webcast by registering at the following URL:


A replay will be available on the Baytex website, www.baytexenergy.com, for six months following the presentation.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an energy company based in Calgary, Alberta. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Baytex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

For further information about Baytex, please visit our website at www.baytexenergy.com or contact:

Brian Ector, Vice President, Capital Markets

Toll Free Number: 1-800-524-5521
Email: investor@baytexenergy.com


Disclaimer

Baytex Energy Corp. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 21:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BAYTEX ENERGY CORP.
Financials
Sales 2022 2 726 M 2 121 M 2 121 M
Net income 2022 583 M 453 M 453 M
Net Debt 2022 798 M 621 M 621 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,11x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 854 M 2 998 M 2 998 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 231
Free-Float 99,0%
Technical analysis trends BAYTEX ENERGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 6,88 CAD
Average target price 9,20 CAD
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward David LaFehr President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodney D. Gray Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark R. Bly Chairman
Chad E. Lundberg Chief Operating & Sustainability Officer
Gregory K. Melchin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP.75.96%3 004
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.75%120 687
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED32.29%63 634
EOG RESOURCES, INC.21.11%63 011
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION126.80%61 133
CNOOC LIMITED25.03%60 928