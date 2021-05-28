Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Baytex Energy : 2020 Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act (ESTMA) Report

05/28/2021 | 01:37pm EDT
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Baytex Energy Corp.

Reporting Year

From

2020-01-01

To:

2020-12-31

Date submitted

2021-05-27

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E144401

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

(optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Rodney D. Gray

Date

2021-05-27

Position Title

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Reporting Entities May Insert Their Brand/Logo here

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2020-01-01

To:

2020-12-31

Reporting Entity Name

Baytex Energy Corp.

Currency of the Report

CAD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E144401

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Payee

Country

Payee Name

Departments, Agency, etc… within Payee

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Notes

that Received Payments

Improvement Payments

Payee

Canada

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OF CANADA

RECEIVER GENERAL FOR CANADA, INDIAN

-

-

260,000

-

-

-

-

260,000

OIL AND GAS CANADA

ALBERTA ENERGY REGULATOR, ALBERTA

Royalties paid in-kind total $1.4MM

PETROLEUM MARKETING COMMISSION,

and are valued at the fair market

Canada

PROVINCE OF ALBERTA

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY, GOVERNMENT

-

6,310,000

4,600,000

-

2,420,000

-

-

13,330,000

value of the volumes taken in-kind at

OF ALBERTA, MINISTER OF FINANCE,

the time of the transaction.

PROVINCIAL TREASURER OF ALBERTA

MINISTER OF FINANCE, SASKATCHEWAN

ENVIRONMENT AND RESOURCE

MANAGEMENT, SASKATCHEWAN INDUSTRY

Canada

PROVINCE OF SASKATCHEWAN

AND RESOURCES, SASKATCHEWAN

-

19,650,000

2,090,000

-

490,000

-

-

22,230,000

MINISTRY OF THE ECONOMY,

SASKATCHEWAN MINISTRY OF

AGRICULTURE

Canada

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF BRITANNIA NO. 502

580,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

580,000

Canada

BRAZEAU COUNTY

330,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

330,000

Canada

CLEARWATER COUNTY

350,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

350,000

Canada

COUNTY OF VERMILION RIVER NO. 24

190,000

-

-

-

-

-

990,000

1,180,000

Canada

COUNTY OF WETASKIWIN NO. 10

190,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

190,000

Canada

MUNICIPAL DISTRICT OF BONNYVILLE NO. 87

410,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

410,000

Canada

MUNICIPAL DISTRICT OF SMOKY RIVER NO.130

350,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

350,000

Canada

MUNICIPAL DISTRICT OF TABER NO. 14

160,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

160,000

Canada

NORTHERN SUNRISE COUNTY

5,400,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,400,000

Canada

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF ANTELOPE PARK NO. 322

180,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

180,000

Canada

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF CHESTERFIELD NO. 261

290,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

290,000

Canada

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF CUT KNIFE NO. 439

100,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

100,000

Canada

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF ELDON NO. 471

750,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

750,000

Canada

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF FRENCHMAN BUTTE NO. 51

360,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

360,000

Canada

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF HILLSDALE NO. 440

1,600,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,600,000

Canada

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF KINDERSLEY NO.290

1,790,000

-

270,000

-

-

-

150,000

2,210,000

Canada

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF MONET NO. 257

1,390,000

-

440,000

-

-

-

-

1,830,000

Canada

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF OAKDALE NO. 320

1,680,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,680,000

Canada

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF PRAIRIEDALE NO. 321

570,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

570,000

Canada

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF PROGRESS NO. 351

800,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

800,000

Canada

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF WILTON NO. 472

410,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

410,000

Canada

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF WINSLOW NO. 319

160,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

160,000

Canada

RURAL MUNICIPALITY OF SNIPE LAKE NO. 259

1,080,000

-

-

-

-

-

150,000

1,230,000

Canada

SPECIAL AREAS BOARD

630,000

-

100,000

-

-

-

-

730,000

Canada

STURGEON COUNTY

400,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

400,000

Canada

PEAVINE METIS SETTLEMENT ASSOCIATION

-

-

-

-

1,830,000

-

-

1,830,000

Canada

WOODLAND CREE FIRST NATION # 474

-

-

-

-

320,000

-

-

320,000

Payments made in U.S. dollars have

United States of America

KARNES COUNTY

7,170,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

7,170,000

been converted to Canadian dollars

using the December 31, 2020

exchange rate of 1.2755.

Payments made in U.S. dollars have

United States of America

STATE OF TEXAS

1,190,000

12,190,000

-

-

-

-

-

13,380,000

been converted to Canadian dollars

using the December 31, 2020

exchange rate of 1.2755.

Additional Notes:

All reported payments have been rounded to the nearest CDN $10,000.

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2020-01-01

To:

2020-12-31

Reporting Entity Name

Baytex Energy Corp.

Currency of the Report

CAD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E144401

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

necessary)

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes

Improvement Payments

Project

Canada

CONVENTIONAL

1,440,000

770,000

1,020,000

-

-

-

-

3,230,000

Canada

DUVERNAY

180,000

340,000

430,000

-

130,000

-

-

1,080,000

Canada

LLOYDMINSTER

5,450,000

10,070,000

2,290,000

-

500,000

-

990,000

19,300,000

Canada

PEACE RIVER

5,750,000

4,050,000

1,690,000

-

4,430,000

-

-

15,920,000

Canada

VIKING

7,320,000

10,720,000

2,330,000

-

-

-

300,000

20,670,000

Payments made in U.S. dollars

United States of America

USA

8,370,000

12,200,000

-

-

-

-

-

20,570,000

have been converted to Canadian

dollars using the December 31,

2020 exchange rate of 1.2755.

Additional Notes:

All reported payments have been rounded to the nearest CDN $10,000.

INTRODUCTION

Baytex Energy Corp. and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Company" or "Baytex") has prepared the following report (the "Report") of payments made to government entities for the year ended December 31, 2020 as required by the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act, S.C. 2014, c.39, s.376 ("ESTMA" or "the Act").

In addition to the payments required to be reported under the Act, Baytex makes broader socio-economic contributions to the local areas in which we operate that are outside the scope of this report. Information pertaining to these contributions is included in Baytex's 2018 Sustainability Report available on the Company's website at www.baytexenergy.com. Baytex's 2020 Sustainability Report will be released in July 2021.

BASIS OF PREPARATION

The Report is presented in Canadian Dollars and has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Act and the Natural Resources Canada Technical Reporting Specifications. Payments made in a foreign currency are translated into Canadian dollars at the year-end exchange rate, as allowed in the Technical Reporting Specifications. The purpose of the Technical Reporting Specifications is to provide the form and manner specifications for the reporting process. The following is a summary of judgements and definitions that Baytex has made in preparation of the Report.

Payee

A payee is:

  1. Any government in Canada or in a foreign state;
  2. A body that is established by two or more governments;
  3. Any trust, board, commission, corporation or body or other authority that is established to exercise or perform, or that exercises or performs, a power, duty or function of a government for a government referred to in a) above or a body referred to in b) above.

Payees include governments at any level, including national, regional, state/provincial, local/municipal levels, as well as Indigenous governments. Payees include Crown corporations and other state-owned enterprises that are exercising or performing a power, duty or function of government.

Where practical, the name of the department, agency or other body of the payee that received the payment is disclosed.

Activities within the scope of the Act

Payments made by Baytex to payees arising from the commercial development of oil, gas and minerals ("commercial development") are disclosed in this Report. This Report includes payments related to initial processing activities that are integrated with the Company's extraction operations and comprise commercial development. Payments that are not related to commercial development, as defined by ESTMA and the Technical Reporting Specifications, are excluded from this Report.

Project

Payments are reported at a project level except for payments that are not attributable to a specific project and are reported at the entity level. Corporate income taxes, which are not typically levied at a project level, are an example of this.

A "project" is defined as the operational activities that are governed by a single contract, license, lease, concession or similar legal agreement and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. However, if multiple such agreements are substantially interconnected, the agreements are grouped into a single "project" for reporting purposes, as permitted under the Act and the Technical Reporting Specifications.

Cash and in-kind payments

Payments are reported on a cash basis, meaning that they are reported in the period in which they are paid. In-kind payments are converted to an equivalent cash value based on the most appropriate and relevant valuation method for each payment, which can be at cost or market value or such value as stated in the contract.

Payments to the same payee that meet or exceed CAD$100,000 in one category of payment are disclosed and are rounded to the nearest CAD$10,000.

Refunds, rebates and credits

Amounts paid to payees have been reported at the amounts paid by Baytex, including instances where an applicable credit or rebate reduces the amount payable, to reflect the net cash payment to the payee. Cash refunds or rebates received from payees have not been reported where they have not been applied as a credit to amounts owing.

Operatorship

Baytex often conducts joint venture operations with other entities for commercial development. Typically one entity, the operator, makes payments on behalf of all parties and is reimbursed by the non-operating venture partners. Where Baytex makes a reportable payment, the full amount paid is disclosed, regardless of whether Baytex is the operator or could subsequently be reimbursed by its non-operating venture partners.

Payments made by other entities with which Baytex has joint control or arrangement are excluded from this Report, with the exception of certain payments made for our non-operated properties where the operator is not subject to the Act. As such, we have reported the net payments the operator made on our behalf using the best information available.

PAYMENT CATEGORIES

The information is reported under the following payment categories.

Taxes

This payment category includes taxes levied on income, profit and production. Taxes reported include corporate income tax, property taxes and certain provincial resource surcharges that relate to commercial development. Consumption taxes, personal income taxes, sales taxes and taxes withheld by others on behalf of the Company, as well as tax refunds received are excluded.

Royalties

These are payments for the rights to extract oil and natural gas resources and include in-kind royalties.

Fees

Fees include payments for rental fees, entry fees, regulatory charges and other considerations for licenses, permits and/or concessions required in order to gain access to an area where extractive activities are performed. Amounts paid in ordinary course commercial transactions in exchange for services or goods provided by a payee are excluded.

Production entitlements

These payments relate to the payee's share of oil, gas or mineral production under production sharing agreements or similar contractual or legislated arrangements. There were no reportable production entitlement payments for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Disclaimer

Baytex Energy Corp. published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 17:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
