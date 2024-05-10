Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2024) - Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) (NYSE: BTE) reports that all matters presented for approval at the annual meeting of shareholders held today were approved. A total of 316,924,889 common shares being 38.56% of Baytex's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the meeting.
At the meeting, all of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected. Results of the vote are set out below:
|Votes For
|Name of Nominee
|#
|%
|Mark R. Bly
|279,175,060
|98.39
|Tiffany Thom Cepak
|273,499,104
|96.39
|Trudy M. Curran
|278,993,834
|98.33
|Eric T. Greager
|278,765,125
|98.25
|Don G. Hrap
|278,585,230
|98.18
|Angela S. Lekatsas
|279,042,769
|98.34
|Jennifer A. Maki
|279,927,045
|98.65
|David L. Pearce
|280,357,997
|98.81
|Steve D.L. Reynish
|279,707,133
|98.58
|Jeffrey E. Wojahn
|279,644,700
|98.56
KPMG LLP was appointed as Baytex's auditor until the next annual meeting of its shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The result of the vote is as follows:
|Votes For
|#
|%
|313,156,602
|98.81
A non-binding advisory resolution with respect to Baytex's approach to executive compensation was approved. The result of the vote is as follows:
|Votes For
|#
|%
|273,467,333
|96.38
Baytex Energy Corp. is an energy company with headquarters based in Calgary, Alberta and offices in Houston, Texas. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Baytex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.
For further information about Baytex, please visit our website at www.baytexenergy.com or contact:
Brian Ector, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
Toll Free Number: 1-800-524-5521
Email: investor@baytexenergy.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208696