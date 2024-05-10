Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2024) - Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) (NYSE: BTE) reports that all matters presented for approval at the annual meeting of shareholders held today were approved. A total of 316,924,889 common shares being 38.56% of Baytex's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the meeting.

At the meeting, all of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected. Results of the vote are set out below:

Votes For Name of Nominee # % Mark R. Bly 279,175,060 98.39 Tiffany Thom Cepak 273,499,104 96.39 Trudy M. Curran 278,993,834 98.33 Eric T. Greager 278,765,125 98.25 Don G. Hrap 278,585,230 98.18 Angela S. Lekatsas 279,042,769 98.34 Jennifer A. Maki 279,927,045 98.65 David L. Pearce 280,357,997 98.81 Steve D.L. Reynish 279,707,133 98.58 Jeffrey E. Wojahn 279,644,700 98.56

KPMG LLP was appointed as Baytex's auditor until the next annual meeting of its shareholders, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The result of the vote is as follows:

Votes For # % 313,156,602 98.81

A non-binding advisory resolution with respect to Baytex's approach to executive compensation was approved. The result of the vote is as follows:

Votes For # % 273,467,333 96.38

Baytex Energy Corp. is an energy company with headquarters based in Calgary, Alberta and offices in Houston, Texas. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Baytex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

