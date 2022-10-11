Baytex To Appoint Eric Greager as President and CEO

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2022) - Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) today announced that Eric Greager is to be appointed President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Greager is expected to start the role on November 4, 2022. He will replace Ed LaFehr who announced his intention to retire earlier this year. Mr. LaFehr will remain in an advisory capacity until January 2023.

"On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Eric to the Baytex team. He brings a strong track record of operational and financial success, and is an excellent leader recognized for building engaged and empowered organizations," said Mark Bly, Baytex Board Chair. "We also want to thank Ed for his skill, commitment and leadership in improving both the balance sheet and the asset portfolio of the company to lay a solid foundation for the future. We wish him well in his retirement."

Mr. Greager is an accomplished energy executive with 30 years of operational and management experience. He is the former President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NYSE listed Civitas Resources, Inc. (formerly Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.), a position he held from 2018 to 2022. During his time at Bonanza Creek / Civitas, production per share more than doubled while maintaining very low financial leverage, and the company introduced a significant and increasing quarterly dividend, further delivering value to shareholders. Prior to joining Bonanza Creek / Civitas, Mr. Greager was a Vice President and General Manager at Encana Oil & Gas where he was accountable for a multi-basin portfolio producing approximately 125,000 boe/d. He joined Encana in 2006 and served in various management and executive positions. Prior to Encana, Mr. Greager spent two years at Dominion Resources and over eleven years at Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

"I am pleased to be joining Baytex with its talented people and high-quality assets. I look forward to working with the team to continue developing the portfolio and generating meaningful free cash flow. With a strong and improving balance sheet, I am excited to continue the company's focus on long-term value creation and increasing direct shareholder returns," said Greager.

Mr. Greager holds a Master's degree in Economics from the University of Oklahoma, a B.S. in Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and is a licensed professional engineer. He has previously served as a board member at Western Energy Alliance, Colorado Oil and Gas Association, Hunter Ridge Energy Services and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.

