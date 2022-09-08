Log in
    BTE   CA07317Q1054

BAYTEX ENERGY CORP.

(BTE)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-09-08 pm EDT
6.100 CAD   -0.49%
05:35pBaytex to Present at Peters & Co. Limited's 2022 Energy Conference
NE
09/02BAYTEX ENERGY : Investor Presentation - September 2022
PU
08/30CANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 1.61% to 19,517.32
RE
Baytex to Present at Peters & Co. Limited's 2022 Energy Conference

09/08/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2022) - Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) is pleased to announce that Edward LaFehr, President and CEO, will be presenting at Peters & Co. Limited's 2022 Energy Conference on Thursday September 15, 2022 at 8:50 am MDT. Interested parties can listen to the webcast by registering at the following URL:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2415/46534

A replay will be available on the Baytex website, www.baytexenergy.com, for six months following the presentation.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an energy company based in Calgary, Alberta. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. Baytex's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

For further information about Baytex, please visit our website at www.baytexenergy.com or contact:

Brian Ector, Vice President, Capital Markets

Toll Free Number: 1-800-524-5521
Email: investor@baytexenergy.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136429


© Newsfilecorp 2022
