BayWa AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: September 27, 2024

Address: https://www.baywa.com/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/veroeffentlichungen



Language: English

Date of disclosure: September 27, 2024

Address: https://www.baywa.com/en/investor-relations/publications/publications



