EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BayWa AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BayWa AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 27, 2024
Address: https://www.baywa.com/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/veroeffentlichungen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 27, 2024
Address: https://www.baywa.com/en/investor-relations/publications/publications
