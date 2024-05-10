BayWa AG is a Germany-based parent company for the BayWa Group. The Company is engaged in the wholesale and retail of industrial and agricultural goods, and in the provision of related services. Its business activities are structured into the core segments of Agriculture, Building Materials and Energy, along with Other Activities. The Agriculture segment offers products such as grain and fruits, crop protection products, fertilizers, feedstuff and seeds, as well as agricultural equipment such as tractors, forestry machinery and spare parts. The Building Materials segment provides construction materials and building components, operating garden centers and pet departments and providing services for heating and sanitary installations on a regional basis. The Energy segment offers mineral oils, biodiesel and lubricants and operates a network of around 280 fuel stations in Germany. Its subsidiaries include Apollo Apples Ltd.