  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BayWa AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BYW   DE0005194005

BAYWA AG

(BYW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BayWa AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/31/2021 | 03:01am EDT
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: BayWa AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
BayWa AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.10.2021 / 08:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
BayWa AG
Arabellastraße 4
81925 Munich
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.10.2021
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
35644609


31.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BayWa AG
Arabellastraße 4
81925 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.baywa.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1242191  31.10.2021 

© EQS 2021
All news about BAYWA AG
03:01aBAYWA AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]..
EQ
10/26COP26 buzz? Squid Game is more talked about than climate change
AQ
10/13Articles of Association
PU
10/04BAYWA : consolidates fruit and vegetable business in wholly owned subsidiary BayWa Global ..
PU
09/09BAYWA : signs ESG-linked syndicated financing agreement for ?1.7 billion
EQ
09/09PRESS RELEASE : BayWa AG signs ESG-linked syndicated financing agreement for EUR1.7 billio..
DJ
09/09BayWa AG Signs ESG-Linked Syndicated Financing Agreement for 1.7 Billion
CI
09/09BAYWA : signs ESG-linked syndicated financing agreement for 1.7 billion
PU
08/31ALTERNUS ENERGY : doubles operating assets to 130 MWp with closing of acquisition of 64.6 ..
AQ
08/18BAYWA : business division Cefetra Group sets up new trading centre for specialities from A..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on BAYWA AG
Financials
Sales 2021 18 157 M 20 990 M 20 990 M
Net income 2021 54,4 M 62,8 M 62,8 M
Net Debt 2021 2 793 M 3 229 M 3 229 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,2x
Yield 2021 2,22%
Capitalization 1 309 M 1 513 M 1 513 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 20 801
Free-Float 38,2%
Technical analysis trends BAYWA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Klaus Josef Lutz Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Helber Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Nüssel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johann Lang Member-Supervisory Board
Werner Waschbichler Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYWA AG30.39%1 513
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA13.54%2 816
MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION15.68%1 185
THE ANDERSONS, INC.38.15%1 114
GRAINCORP LIMITED49.88%1 079
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.-42.10%711