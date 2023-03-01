EQS-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Disposal

BayWa AG: Sale of the BayWa Group’s international solar trading business



01-March-2023 / 11:07 CET/CEST

Sale of the BayWa Group’s international solar trading business BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Art. 17 MAR Munich, 01. März 2023: The BayWa Group intends to sell its international solar trading business, which is part of BayWa r.e. AG. The planned transaction is the result of the strategic realignment of BayWa r.e. AG, which will focus on international project business and further expansion as an independent power producer (IPP) going forward. The planned sale will also make it possible to reallocate the invested capital. BayWa AG The Board of Management BayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Arabellastr. 4 81925 Munich, Germany www.baywa.de

WKN 519406 // ISIN DE0005194062; WKN 519400 // ISIN DE0005194005





Contact:

Jenny Levié, BayWa AG, Head of Corporate Communications,

tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-36 80,

