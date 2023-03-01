Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BayWa AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BYW   DE0005194005

BAYWA AG

(BYW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:23:12 2023-03-01 am EST
55.60 EUR   +2.96%
05:09aBaywa Ag : Sale of the BayWa Group's international solar trading business
EQ
02/28Baywa conglomerate closes financial year with record result
DP
02/28BayWa posts record result in 2022 – Board of Management proposes a dividend increase plus payment of a special dividend
EQ
BayWa AG: Sale of the BayWa Group's international solar trading business

03/01/2023 | 05:09am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Disposal
BayWa AG: Sale of the BayWa Group’s international solar trading business

01-March-2023 / 11:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sale of the BayWa Group’s international solar trading business

 

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Art. 17 MAR

 

Munich, 01. März 2023:

The BayWa Group intends to sell its international solar trading business, which is part of BayWa r.e. AG. The planned transaction is the result of the strategic realignment of BayWa r.e. AG, which will focus on international project business and further expansion as an independent power producer (IPP) going forward. The planned sale will also make it possible to reallocate the invested capital.

 

BayWa AG

The Board of Management

 

 

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Arabellastr. 4 81925 Munich, Germany www.baywa.de
WKN 519406 // ISIN DE0005194062; WKN 519400 // ISIN DE0005194005




Contact:
Jenny Levié, BayWa AG, Head of Corporate Communications,
tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-36 80,
e-mail: jenny.levie@baywa.de

01-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BayWa AG
Arabellastraße 4
81925 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89/ 9222-3691
Fax: +49 (0)89/ 9212-3680
E-mail: prcc@baywa.de
Internet: www.baywa.com
ISIN: DE0005194062, DE0005194005,
WKN: 519406, 519400,
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1571931

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1571931  01-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1571931&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
