BayWa AG commissions restructuring opinion

BayWa AG has commissioned a restructuring opinion. This is BayWa’s response to a strained financing situation. Based on constructive talks with financing partners and the measures initiated, the Board of Management is convinced that the financial situation can be sustainably strengthened. This way BayWa continues to pursue its course of consolidation.







