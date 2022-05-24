BayWa Annual General Meeting: shareholders approve raising dividend to €1.05 per share on the back of tremendous financial success

Munich, 24 May 2022 - BayWa Chief Executive Officer Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz offered an exclusively positive assessment of the financial year 2021 at this year's virtual Annual General Meeting. With revenues of €19.8 billion and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of

€266.6 million, the past financial year was the most successful to date in the company's nearly 100 years of existence. The strong first quarter of 2022 underscores how robust BayWa is, Lutz added: "As a provider of essential goods and services, we remained able to supply our customers throughout the crises over the past few years. Our pandemic management was smart and level- headed. The same goes for the approach to the challenges being magnified by the war in Ukraine - energy scarcity, disrupted supply chains, rising prices. We expect the prospects for BayWa to remain positive going forward." The shareholders decided to raise the dividend by 5 cents to €1.05 for the financial year 2022. The dividend stood at 32 cents per share when Lutz took office as CEO in April 2008.

As Lutz pointed out in his speech, the company achieved or exceeded its targets for 2021 in nearly all segments.