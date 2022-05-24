Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BayWa AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BYW   DE0005194005

BAYWA AG

(BYW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/24 06:01:06 am EDT
63.60 EUR   +1.60%
07:09aBAYWA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : shareholders approve raising dividend to 1.05 per share on the back of tremendous financial success
PU
05/19BAYWA : subsidiary Cefetra Group acquires nuts and dried fruits company Heinrich Brüning GmbH
PU
05/09BAYWA : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BayWa Annual General Meeting: shareholders approve raising dividend to 1.05 per share on the back of tremendous financial success

05/24/2022 | 07:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Number

Date

Contact

Phone

Fax

E-mail

04422-PIU13

24 May 2022

Antje Krieger

+49 89/9222-3692

+49 89/9212-3692 antje.krieger@baywa.de

BayWa AG

Corporate Communications

Arabellastr. 4

81925 Munich

Germany

Phone +49 89 9222-3680

Fax +49 89 9212-3680

Internet

www.baywa.com / Press

BayWa Annual General Meeting: shareholders approve raising dividend to €1.05 per share on the back of tremendous financial success

Munich, 24 May 2022 - BayWa Chief Executive Officer Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz offered an exclusively positive assessment of the financial year 2021 at this year's virtual Annual General Meeting. With revenues of €19.8 billion and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of

€266.6 million, the past financial year was the most successful to date in the company's nearly 100 years of existence. The strong first quarter of 2022 underscores how robust BayWa is, Lutz added: "As a provider of essential goods and services, we remained able to supply our customers throughout the crises over the past few years. Our pandemic management was smart and level- headed. The same goes for the approach to the challenges being magnified by the war in Ukraine - energy scarcity, disrupted supply chains, rising prices. We expect the prospects for BayWa to remain positive going forward." The shareholders decided to raise the dividend by 5 cents to €1.05 for the financial year 2022. The dividend stood at 32 cents per share when Lutz took office as CEO in April 2008.

As Lutz pointed out in his speech, the company achieved or exceeded its targets for 2021 in nearly all segments.

This press release contains 3650 characters.

Press release

Date Page

24 May 2022

2

The Group's performance was reflected in its share price. Having gained 16.6% year on year over the course of 2021, the BayWa share once again outperformed the German benchmark index DAX. The stock market year 2022 has also been very positive so far for BayWa shareholders. "Sustainability is one of the pillars of the forward-looking BayWa strategy," Lutz said. "However, a social market economy is a must for sustainability. Innovators have to be able to rely on the freedom of the social market economy to look ahead and keep their eyes on the future instead of just taking cautious baby steps."

Using examples from BayWa's operating segments, Lutz outlined the impact that sustainable innovations would have on rising to global challenges such as hunger, malnutrition, energy security and climate protection. Plant- based proteins, for instance, will be a trend for health- conscious consumers in industrialised nations and will join animal-based products as a significant component in the efforts to feed the world. Construction technologies such as industrial prefabrication are setting new standards to counter the shortage of skilled labour and promote efficient, sustainable and healthy building. The

BayWa r.e. AG subgroup - which is active in the renewable energies business and was itself a start-up just 14 years ago - is today one of the world's leading players in the energy transition and is the largest contributor to the Group's consolidated earnings for the year. Lutz: "I

This press release contains 3650 characters.

Press release

Date Page

24 May 2022

3

am proud that we invested in future markets such as renewable energies and in international agricultural, fruit and vegetable trading at an early stage, thus setting the course for BayWa's future development. The record figures over the past few years confirm that our strategy was absolutely right. We will not rest on our laurels, but will instead continue working to further increase our income."

On 31 March 2023, Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz will hand over the reins as Chief Executive Officer to his designated successor, Marcus Pöllinger. Despite his decision, Lutz will continue to be of service to BayWa. In March, Wolfgang Altmüller, the Supervisory Board Chairman of BayWa anchor shareholder Bayerische Raiffeisen- Beteiligungs-AG (BRB), nominated Lutz as the future Chairman of BayWa AG's Supervisory Board. The new BayWa Supervisory Board will be elected at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. Manfred Nüssel, the current Chairman of BayWa's Supervisory Board, stated in 2018 that he would not stand for re-election.

Please note: We are on Twitter at

www.twitter.com/BayWaPresse.

You can download print-ready press photos, footage material and video statements - without registration - from the BayWa Mediapool at https://www.baywa.com/mediapool#/.

This press release contains 3650 characters.

Press release

Date Page

24 May 2022

4

Editor:

Antje Krieger, BayWa AG

Press Officer, Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 89/9222-3692, Fax: +49 89/9212-3692

E-mail: antje.krieger@baywa.de

This press release contains 3650 characters.

Disclaimer

BayWa AG published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 11:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BAYWA AG
07:09aBAYWA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : shareholders approve raising dividend to 1.05 per share on..
PU
05/19BAYWA : subsidiary Cefetra Group acquires nuts and dried fruits company Heinrich Brüning G..
PU
05/09BAYWA : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/05BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
05/05BayWa makes a strong start to the year
EQ
05/05TRANSCRIPT : BayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/02BAYWA : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/13BAYWA : Sustainability Report 2021 published – BayWa AG enhances sustainability stra..
PU
04/04BAYWA : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/29BAYWA : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAYWA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 713 M 23 203 M 23 203 M
Net income 2022 89,1 M 95,3 M 95,3 M
Net Debt 2022 3 973 M 4 246 M 4 246 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,4x
Yield 2022 1,76%
Capitalization 1 733 M 1 852 M 1 852 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 21 468
Free-Float 36,1%
Chart BAYWA AG
Duration : Period :
BayWa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYWA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 62,60 €
Average target price 52,70 €
Spread / Average Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus Josef Lutz Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Andreas Helber Head-Finance
Manfred Nüssel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johann Lang Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Klaus Buchleitner Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYWA AG27.76%1 852
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA-17.26%2 125
GRAINCORP LIMITED20.22%1 613
THE ANDERSONS, INC.-9.58%1 250
AKER BIOMARINE AS-12.98%431
HYUNDAI CORPORATION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.3.36%86