Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BayWa AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BYW   DE0005194005

BAYWA AG

(BYW)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-06-29 am EDT
54.80 EUR   +2.24%
08:13aBAYWA : Capital Market Day 2022
PU
06/01GREENHOUSE PROJECT IN THE UAE SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED : BayWa sells climate greenhouse to Pure Harvest Smart Farms
PU
05/25BAYWA AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BayWa : Capital Market Day 2022

06/30/2022 | 08:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sustainable Solutions

for Life: Strategic actions for profitable growth

Andreas Helber, CFO Munich, 29 June 2022

Agenda

01 Review

Strategy 2025 -

02 Sustainable Solutions for Life

03

04

General market challenges

BayWa growth drivers

Andreas Helber, CFO

29 June 2022 | 2

01

Review

Andreas Helber, CFO

29 June 2022 | 3

01 | Review

Company Development - Summary Strategy: BayWa Group is constantly changing

Initial situation 2008

  • Trading company

Initiatives & achievements

  • Internationalisation

(especially expansion in Renewable Energies, Cefetra Group and Global Produce)

Current situation 2022

  • Projects and solutions provider

Diversification

Regional operating

(especially specialties, niche products

International footprint

and vertical integration)

Digitalisation

Portfolio company active in the

Conglomerate

(e.g. e-commerce, FarmFacts,

process automatisation)

fields of basic human needs

with three core pillars:

Solution orientation

Agriculture

Agriculture

(e.g. greenhouse, BayWa Mobility Solutions)

(Agri Trade & Service, Agricultural

(Agri Trade & Service, Agricultural

Realignment

Equipment, Cefetra Group, Global

Equipment, BayWa Obst)

Produce)

of critical business areas

Energy (conventional)

Energy (r.e. and conventional)

Building Materials (building

Sustainability

Building (Building Materials)

materials & garden centres)

Innovation

Digitalisation & Innovation

Andreas Helber, CFO

29 June 2022 | 4

01 | Review

Portfolio adaptation

CASH FLOW FROM

SOURCE OF FUNDS FOR INVESTMENTS

INVESTMENTS IN NEW SEGMENTS

PORTFOLIO ADJUSTMENTS

IN NEW SEGMENTS

DZ Bank-Shares

EUR 20 m

Multi-storey building

EUR 90 m

Kairos

EUR 288 m

  • Ahg Autohandels-

gesellschaft

EUR 12 m

TESSOL

EUR 70 m

Other sales

EUR 60 m

Cashflow about EUR 540 m

in EUR m

1,350

500

BayWa r.e.

EUR 895 m

Cefetra

EUR 174 m

310

Global Produce

EUR 190 m

540

Al Dahra

EUR 46 m

Bohnhorst

EUR 45 m

Cash flow from

Bonded loan

Green Bond

Investments in

portfolio adjustments

/ Hybrid bond

new segments

2009-2019

Invested capital about EUR 1.350 m

Andreas Helber, CFO

29 June 2022 | 5

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

BayWa AG published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 12:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BAYWA AG
08:13aBAYWA : Capital Market Day 2022
PU
06/01GREENHOUSE PROJECT IN THE UAE SUCCES : BayWa sells climate greenhouse to Pure Harvest Smar..
PU
05/25BAYWA AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/24BAYWA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : shareholders approve raising dividend to 1.05 per share on..
PU
05/19BAYWA : subsidiary Cefetra Group acquires nuts and dried fruits company Heinrich Brüning G..
PU
05/09BAYWA : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/05BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
05/05BayWa makes a strong start to the year
EQ
05/05TRANSCRIPT : BayWa Aktiengesellschaft, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/02BAYWA : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAYWA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 713 M 22 734 M 22 734 M
Net income 2022 89,1 M 93,3 M 93,3 M
Net Debt 2022 3 973 M 4 160 M 4 160 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,5x
Yield 2022 2,01%
Capitalization 1 557 M 1 630 M 1 630 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 21 468
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart BAYWA AG
Duration : Period :
BayWa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYWA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 54,80 €
Average target price 52,70 €
Spread / Average Target -3,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus Josef Lutz Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Andreas Helber Head-Finance
Manfred Nüssel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johann Lang Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Klaus Buchleitner Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYWA AG11.84%1 630
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA-21.64%1 972
GRAINCORP LIMITED14.04%1 453
THE ANDERSONS, INC.-14.62%1 097
AKER BIOMARINE AS-7.18%447
HYUNDAI CORPORATION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-12.18%71