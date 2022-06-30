|
BayWa : Capital Market Day 2022
Sustainable Solutions
for Life: Strategic actions for profitable growth
Andreas Helber, CFO Munich, 29 June 2022
Agenda
01 Review
Strategy 2025 -
02 Sustainable Solutions for Life
General market challenges
BayWa growth drivers
|
Andreas Helber, CFO
|
29 June 2022 | 2
01
Review
|
Andreas Helber, CFO
|
29 June 2022 | 3
01 | Review
Company Development - Summary Strategy: BayWa Group is constantly changing
Initiatives & achievements
(especially expansion in Renewable Energies, Cefetra Group and Global Produce)
Current situation 2022
-
Projects and solutions provider
|
|
|
▪
|
Diversification
|
|
|
|
▪
|
Regional operating
|
|
(especially specialties, niche products
|
▪
|
International footprint
|
|
|
and vertical integration)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▪
|
Digitalisation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▪
|
Portfolio company active in the
|
|
▪
|
Conglomerate
|
|
(e.g. e-commerce, FarmFacts,
|
|
|
process automatisation)
|
|
fields of basic human needs
|
|
|
with three core pillars:
|
|
|
|
|
|
▪
|
Solution orientation
|
|
− Agriculture
|
|
|
− Agriculture
|
|
|
|
|
(e.g. greenhouse, BayWa Mobility Solutions)
|
|
(Agri Trade & Service, Agricultural
|
|
|
(Agri Trade & Service, Agricultural
|
|
|
|
|
|
▪
|
Realignment
|
|
Equipment, Cefetra Group, Global
|
|
|
Equipment, BayWa Obst)
|
|
|
|
|
Produce)
|
|
|
|
of critical business areas
|
|
|
|
− Energy (conventional)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
− Energy (r.e. and conventional)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
− Building Materials (building
|
▪
|
Sustainability
|
|
|
|
|
− Building (Building Materials)
|
|
|
materials & garden centres)
|
▪
|
Innovation
|
|
− Digitalisation & Innovation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Andreas Helber, CFO
|
29 June 2022 | 4
01 | Review
Portfolio adaptation
|
CASH FLOW FROM
|
SOURCE OF FUNDS FOR INVESTMENTS
|
INVESTMENTS IN NEW SEGMENTS
|
PORTFOLIO ADJUSTMENTS
|
IN NEW SEGMENTS
|
|
|
|
|
▪
|
DZ Bank-Shares
|
EUR 20 m
|
▪
|
Multi-storey building
|
EUR 90 m
|
▪
|
Kairos
|
EUR 288 m
|
|
gesellschaft
|
EUR 12 m
|
▪
|
TESSOL
|
EUR 70 m
|
▪
|
Other sales
|
EUR 60 m
Cashflow about EUR 540 m
in EUR m
|
|
|
1,350
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
▪
|
BayWa r.e.
|
EUR 895 m
|
|
|
▪
|
Cefetra
|
EUR 174 m
|
|
310
|
▪
|
Global Produce
|
EUR 190 m
|
|
|
|
|
540
|
|
▪
|
Al Dahra
|
EUR 46 m
|
|
|
▪
|
Bohnhorst
|
EUR 45 m
|
Cash flow from
|
Bonded loan
|
Green Bond
|
Investments in
|
portfolio adjustments
|
/ Hybrid bond
|
|
new segments
|
2009-2019
|
|
|
Invested capital about EUR 1.350 m
|
Andreas Helber, CFO
|
29 June 2022 | 5
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on BAYWA AG
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
21 713 M
22 734 M
22 734 M
|Net income 2022
|
89,1 M
93,3 M
93,3 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
3 973 M
4 160 M
4 160 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|27,5x
|Yield 2022
|2,01%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 557 M
1 630 M
1 630 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,25x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,25x
|Nbr of Employees
|21 468
|Free-Float
|36,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends BAYWA AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|54,80 €
|Average target price
|52,70 €
|Spread / Average Target
|-3,83%