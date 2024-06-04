Group Corporate Presentation 2024
Munich, as of April 2024
Agenda
01 The BayWa Group
Industry Trends,
02 Business Units & Segments
03 Sustainability:
Acting Responsibly
04 BayWa Foundation:
Grab the future. Experience science.
05 Appendix
01
The BayWa Group
01 | The BayWa Group
At a Glance
BayWa Group
As a project and solutions
provider, BayWa offers innovative and sustainable services for a wide range of customer groups and serves the basic human needs for food, mobility, warmth and shelter.
Founded in
Munich in 1923
23,144
employees
Leading trading
and services
company
Represented in
57 countries
Business Units:
Energy,
Agriculture
and Building
Materials
Stock listed
company
(SDAX)
01 | The BayWa Group
Business Unit and Segment Breakdown
BayWa Group
36%2
Energy
Revenues 2023
8.609 EUR
m
Renewable Energies
Energy
Revenues 20231
23.948 EUR m
56%2
8%2
Agriculture
Cefetra
Group
Revenues 2023
13.327 EUR
m
Building
Building
Materials
Materials
Revenues 2023
EUR
1.988 m
Agri Trade & Services
Agricultural Equipment
Global Produce
1 Including the non-operating segments Innovation & Digitalisation and Other Activities 2 Revenues per Business Unit
01 | The BayWa Group
Key Financial Figures - Multi-year Comparison
Revenues (in EUR bn)
27.1
23.9
19.8
17.1 16.5
2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
________________________________________________
- Price-induceddecline in sales
EBIT (in EUR m)
504.1
304.0
266.6
188.4 211.6
2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
________________________________________________
- EBIT 2023 just below forecast
- Strong declines in the segments Building Materials and Global Produce
Group result (in EUR m)
239.5
128.8
61.1 59.5
-93.4
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
________________________________________________
- Group result burdened by high interest and tax rate
Dividend (in EUR)
1.20
0.95 1.00 1.05
0.00
2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
________________________________________________
- Sustainable dividend payment
- Suspension of the dividend for the first time in 2024
- Dividend policy in planning
01 | The BayWa Group
Management Board
OUR EXECUTIVES
Marcus Pöllinger
Andreas Helber
Dr. Marlen Wienert
Reinhard Wolf
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Management Board Member
Management Board Member
▪
Joined BayWa in 2008,
▪ Joined BayWa in 2000 as head of
▪ Joined BayWa in 2006 and soon took
▪ Joined BayWa as management
management board member since
finance, CFO since 2010
over management responsibility in
board member in 2013
2018, CEO of BayWa AG since
▪ Business administration graduate
marketing for the Agriculture and
▪ Degree in agricultural
April 2023
▪ Previously served as tax advisor
Agricultural Equipment divisions,
engineering
▪
Business administration graduate
and auditor at KPMG
management board member since
▪ CEO and General Director of
▪ Previously served in the Agriculture
Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft in
April 2023
Raiffeisen Ware Austria AG
| Agricultural Equipment, Building
Munich, Germany
▪ Doctorate in economics
(RWA)
Materials and Energy business
▪ Among other business functions she
units, as well as for Group IT since
is responsible for Agriculture | Agri-
July 2021 at BayWa
cultural Equipment business sector
01 | The BayWa Group
Milestones
OUR HISTORY
1923
1920s
1950s
1960s
1970s
Founding in
Mechanisation of
First agricultural
Increasing meat
First DIY & Garden
Munich
the farming
equipment sales
consumption:
Centres;
industry
locations
feed factories
investment in
expanded
petrol stations
2011
2009
2002
1999
1980er
Carve-out of DIY & Garden
Founding
Acquisition of
Strategic alliance
New business segment:
Centres in J.V.
WLZ Raiffeisen AG
Building Materials
2012/13
2017
2018
2021
Acquisitions
Growing focus
ECOnomics:
Capital increase
on project
Expansion of the
at BayWa r.e. in the
business
group strategy in a
amount of EUR
green perspective
530 m
2023
BayWa AG celebrates 100 years anniversary
01 | The BayWa Group
Brand Values
OUR VALUES
Solidity:
the firm foundation for sustainable growth
Trust:
the basis for a strong partnership
Innovation:
the development of new products and solutions for a partnership that is fit for the future
01 | The BayWa Group
BayWa Share 2024
BayWa (WKN: 519406)
34 €
32 €
30 €
Shareholder structure (31/03/2024)
28 €
26 €
24 €
Jan-24
Feb-24
Mar-24
Stock exchanges
Frankfurt, München, Xetra
38.1%
33.8%
Segment
Regulierter Markt/Prime Standard
Sec. Code no.
519406 und 519400
ISIN
DE0005194062 und DE0005194005
Share capital
EUR 92,497,210.88
Number of shares
36,131,723
28.1%
Bayerische Raiffeisen-Beteiligungs AG Raiffeisen Agrar Invest AG
Freefloat
Source: 1) Börse Frankfurt
