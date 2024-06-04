Group Corporate Presentation 2024

Munich, as of April 2024

Agenda

01 The BayWa Group

Industry Trends,

02 Business Units & Segments

03 Sustainability:

Acting Responsibly

04 BayWa Foundation:

Grab the future. Experience science.

05 Appendix

01

The BayWa Group

01 | The BayWa Group

At a Glance

BayWa Group

As a project and solutions

provider, BayWa offers innovative and sustainable services for a wide range of customer groups and serves the basic human needs for food, mobility, warmth and shelter.

Founded in

Munich in 1923

23,144

employees

Leading trading

and services

company

Represented in

57 countries

Business Units:

Energy,

Agriculture

and Building

Materials

Stock listed

company

(SDAX)

01 | The BayWa Group

Business Unit and Segment Breakdown

BayWa Group

36%2

Energy

Revenues 2023

8.609 EUR

m

Renewable Energies

Energy

Revenues 20231

23.948 EUR m

56%2

8%2

Agriculture

Cefetra

Group

Revenues 2023

13.327 EUR

m

Building

Building

Materials

Materials

Revenues 2023

EUR

1.988 m

Agri Trade & Services

Agricultural Equipment

Global Produce

1 Including the non-operating segments Innovation & Digitalisation and Other Activities 2 Revenues per Business Unit

01 | The BayWa Group

Key Financial Figures - Multi-year Comparison

Revenues (in EUR bn)

27.1

23.9

19.8

17.1 16.5

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

________________________________________________

  • Price-induceddecline in sales

EBIT (in EUR m)

504.1

304.0

266.6

188.4 211.6

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

________________________________________________

  • EBIT 2023 just below forecast
  • Strong declines in the segments Building Materials and Global Produce

Group result (in EUR m)

239.5

128.8

61.1 59.5

-93.4

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

________________________________________________

  • Group result burdened by high interest and tax rate

Dividend (in EUR)

1.20

0.95 1.00 1.05

0.00

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

________________________________________________

  • Sustainable dividend payment
  • Suspension of the dividend for the first time in 2024
  • Dividend policy in planning

01 | The BayWa Group

Management Board

OUR EXECUTIVES

Marcus Pöllinger

Andreas Helber

Dr. Marlen Wienert

Reinhard Wolf

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Management Board Member

Management Board Member

Joined BayWa in 2008,

Joined BayWa in 2000 as head of

Joined BayWa in 2006 and soon took

Joined BayWa as management

management board member since

finance, CFO since 2010

over management responsibility in

board member in 2013

2018, CEO of BayWa AG since

Business administration graduate

marketing for the Agriculture and

Degree in agricultural

April 2023

Previously served as tax advisor

Agricultural Equipment divisions,

engineering

Business administration graduate

and auditor at KPMG

management board member since

CEO and General Director of

Previously served in the Agriculture

Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft in

April 2023

Raiffeisen Ware Austria AG

| Agricultural Equipment, Building

Munich, Germany

Doctorate in economics

(RWA)

Materials and Energy business

Among other business functions she

units, as well as for Group IT since

is responsible for Agriculture | Agri-

July 2021 at BayWa

cultural Equipment business sector

01 | The BayWa Group

Milestones

OUR HISTORY

1923

1920s

1950s

1960s

1970s

Founding in

Mechanisation of

First agricultural

Increasing meat

First DIY & Garden

Munich

the farming

equipment sales

consumption:

Centres;

industry

locations

feed factories

investment in

expanded

petrol stations

2011

2009

2002

1999

1980er

Carve-out of DIY & Garden

Founding

Acquisition of

Strategic alliance

New business segment:

Centres in J.V.

WLZ Raiffeisen AG

Building Materials

2012/13

2017

2018

2021

Acquisitions

Growing focus

ECOnomics:

Capital increase

on project

Expansion of the

at BayWa r.e. in the

business

group strategy in a

amount of EUR

green perspective

530 m

2023

BayWa AG celebrates 100 years anniversary

01 | The BayWa Group

Brand Values

OUR VALUES

Solidity:

the firm foundation for sustainable growth

Trust:

the basis for a strong partnership

Innovation:

the development of new products and solutions for a partnership that is fit for the future

01 | The BayWa Group

BayWa Share 2024

BayWa (WKN: 519406)

34 €

32 €

30 €

Shareholder structure (31/03/2024)

28 €

26 €

24 €

Jan-24

Feb-24

Mar-24

Stock exchanges

Frankfurt, München, Xetra

38.1%

33.8%

Segment

Regulierter Markt/Prime Standard

Sec. Code no.

519406 und 519400

ISIN

DE0005194062 und DE0005194005

Share capital

EUR 92,497,210.88

Number of shares

36,131,723

28.1%

Bayerische Raiffeisen-Beteiligungs AG Raiffeisen Agrar Invest AG

Freefloat

Source: 1) Börse Frankfurt

