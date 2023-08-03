BayWa Group - Interim Management Report

As expected, the agriculture business unit was unable to increase EBIT over the previous year in the reporting period. The Agricultural Equipment Segment was the only unit to post a year-on-year increase in earnings, with the previous year's large order backlog having a positive impact on the result. The Cefetra Group and Agri Trade & Service Segments benefited from price volatility in a generally falling market. Despite sharply declining prices there were major price fluctuations, primarily due to pessimistic forecasts and uncertainty about the expansion of the grain agreement between Russia and Ukraine. In this regard, the Agri Trade & Service Segment was able to conclude good terms for the previous year's grain contracts. Margins in trading with agricultural inputs, on the other hand, came under pressure. Earnings in the Agri Trade & Service Segment were depressed by falling agricultural input prices, particularly for fertilizers, and subdued demand caused by the weather and a number of other factors. In the Cefetra Group Segment, trade involving specialities was the main contributor to the positive earnings trend with a steadily growing share. The exceptional situation in the Global Produce Segment caused by Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand and the associated costs for repairing damage to apple orchards will continue to negatively affect business development beyond the financial year 2023 until trees can produce their full harvest yields again. Price changes are likely to only partially compensate for the lower trading volume of apples.

In the Building Materials Segment, both internal and external factors have led to a low EBIT. Externally, the main cause is the slump in residential construction. Rising construction and financing costs have discouraged investment. Up to the end of April, about one third fewer residential building permits were issued in Germany compared to the same period last year. The second quarter was also affected by above- average rainfall, especially at the beginning of April. This led to some restrictions on outdoor construction work. BayWa was unable to avoid these developments. Sales have fallen almost across the entire product range. Internally, the segment also had to pay out the special employee bonus of around €7 million. The overall situation is not expected to change significantly in the current financial year 2023, and it can be assumed that EBIT development in the Building Materials Segment will decline significantly compared to previous boom years in the construction industry. However, the need for housing remains high and many existing properties are likely to be renovated to make them more energy-efficient.

Based on the segment results achieved in the first half of 2023, the Board of Management is confirming its forecast of achieving the BayWa Group's planned EBIT target of €320 million to €370 million in the financial year 2023.

Business Performance by Segment in the First Half of 2023

Energy business unit

Market and industry development

Development of renewable energies

For 2023 as a whole, the global expansion of wind turbine capacities is expected to reach just under 109 gigawatts (GW), which equates to a year-on-year increase of roughly 25%. Onshore wind energy is expected to account for around 93 GW, and offshore wind energy for just under 16 GW. Alongside China as the largest single market, growth is likely to be driven primarily by the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa). According to global forecasts, the field of solar energy can expect to see a capacity expansion of almost 344 GW in 2023. This corresponds to a year-on-year rise of 36%. Alongside the growth drivers of China, the US, India and Brazil, some 16% of PV capacity expansion will likely be attributable to the EMEA region. The main driver for an increase in the construction of new solar and wind plants, apart from meeting the ambitious climate targets, is the war against Ukraine; this will allow us to ultimately become less dependent on imports of fossil fuels such as gas and oil.

In the first half of 2023, renewable energies provided 57.7% of the electricity generated in Germany, a year-on-year increase of almost 6%. However, the higher share of renewable energies is due to lower electricity generation overall than in the previous year: While electricity generation from fossil fuels and nuclear energy was down, electricity generation from renewable energies remained stable. In total, just under 130 terawatt-hours (TWh) were supplied to the grid in the first half of 2023, almost the same amount of green electricity as in the same period of 2022. The volume in the first quarter, which was weaker due to weather conditions, was offset by new plants coming into service. The onshore wind energy sector produced the largest share of renewable energy with just under 56 TWh, followed by solar energy with around 30 TWh. Offshore wind energy contributed around 11 TWh to the total amount of electricity generated. In Germany, the expansion of wind and solar energy is gathering momentum. At 6.5 GW, solar energy capacity expansion in Germany surpassed the previous year's figure by around 71% in the first six months of 2023. Capacity expansion of onshore wind turbines came to just under 1.7 GW in the same period, almost 77% higher year on year. Onshore wind energy plants accounted for around 1.5 GW and offshore wind energy plants for 0.2 GW. While the expansion of solar power is likely to develop as planned within the 9 GW target range of the German climate