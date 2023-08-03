Capital market

First half of 2023 - a look back

For key stock markets, the only way was up in the fi rst half of 2023!

The DAX ended the fi rst half of the year on a positive note, having gained just under 16% to stand at 16,147.9 points as a sort of 35th birthday gift to itself. Germany's most valuable stock index has grown more than sixteenfold in the space of 35 years. Internationally, the US tech index Nasdaq succeeded in outperforming even the DAX in the fi rst half of the year, gaining more than 39% to fi nish the fi rst six months with the sharpest rise in its history thanks to factors such as the hype surrounding artifi cial intelligence. The Euro Stoxx 50, which includes 50 major listed companies from the euro area, also generated a return of 16%. Given their buoyancy, the capital markets appeared resilient in the face of the economic and political developments.