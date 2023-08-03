Investor Relations
BayWa Group remains on course
Renewable Energies and Agricultural Equipment Segments exceed expectations
The BayWa Group generated consolidated revenues of around €12.6 billion in the first half of 2023, falling 2.7% short of the record -setting figure seen in 2022. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) performed in line with the expectations and decreased by €141.6 million to a total of €186.9 million. In a difficult market environment with tremendous variations in business performance between the segments, the Renewable Energies and Agricultural Equipment Segments exceeded the earnings records set in 2022. In the Renewable Energies Segment, the rise in earnings is mainly attributable to the Independent Power Producer (IPP) business entity and its Energy Trading division, where above-average energy prices and a high level of production by the plants and systems had a positive impact. The Agricultural Equipment Segment benefited from high order volume from the previous year and the improved
ability of manufacturers to deliver goods, as well as price increases and better trade margins, helping it also achieve a year-on- year rise in earnings.
The Energy, Cefetra Group and Agri Trade
- Service Segments achieved above-aver- age earnings performance compared to the long-term average but were unable to match the previous year's record earnings, as expected. The weaker earnings perfor- mance of the Global Produce and Building Materials Segments was attributable spe- cifically to external factors. While the Glo- bal Produce Segment continues to con- tend with the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand, the Building Materials Segment was more strongly affected by the downturn in construction activity than anticipated. Both segments recorded a sharp decline in earnings that was never- theless balanced out by BayWa's broad portfolio.
Overview
- Board of Management confirms full-year guidance for 2023 of €320 million to €370 million
- Energy business unit: Renewable Energies Segment continues to benefit from solar boom
- Agriculture business unit: varied performance in agriculture segments
- Building Materials business unit: negative effects due to slump in residential construction
- Dividend of €1.20 per share paid in 2023, BayWa's anniversary year
- Capital Market Day 2023 at BayWa location in Bamberg sees great response
Key Financials of the BayWa Group
Income Statement
in € million
Revenues
EBITDA
EBIT
EBT
Consolidated net result
Q1 2023
6,280.4
158.8
91.8
14.6
10.4
Q2 2023
6,278.8
163.1
95.1
18.1
12.8
HY 2023
12,559.2
321.9
186.9
32.7
23.2
HY 2022
12,913.9
455.0
328.5
250.6
177.6
Change
-2.7%
-29.3%
-43.1%
-87.0%
-86.9%
EBIT per Business Unit and Segment
in € million
Energy1
Renewable Energies
Energy
Agriculture1
Cefetra Group
Agri Trade & Service
Agricultural Equipment
Global Produce
Building Materials1
Innovation & Digitalisation
Other Activities
Total
Q1 2023
57.5
53.0
4.5
57.9
17.1
31.0
22.4
-12.6
-9.1
-1.1
-13.4
91.8
Q2 2023
50.2
45.4
4.8
54.0
13.2
8.8
21.5
10.5
9.8
-2.1
-16.8
95.1
HY 2023
107.7
98.4
9.3
111.9
30.3
39.8
43.9
-2.1
0.7
-3.2
-30.2
186.9
HY 2022
105.6
85.0
20.6
222.3
36.6
134.2
35.1
16.4
43.5
-5.0
-37.9
328.5
Change
2.0%
15.8%
-54.9%
-49.7%
-17.2%
-70.3%
25.1%
>-100%
-98.4%
36.0%
20.3%
-43.1%
Earnings per Share (EPS)
Share of Revenues
Share of EBIT (operational) -
per Business Unit
per Business Unit
in €
in % as at 30/06/2023
in % as at 30/06/2023
3.33
-0.01
30/06/2022
30/06/2023
Energy
Agri
Building
Energy
Agri
Building
34.9 %
culture
Materials
48.9%
culture
Materials
57.3 %
7.8%
50.8 %
0.3%
1 Business Unit
Capital market
First half of 2023 - a look back
For key stock markets, the only way was up in the fi rst half of 2023!
The DAX ended the fi rst half of the year on a positive note, having gained just under 16% to stand at 16,147.9 points as a sort of 35th birthday gift to itself. Germany's most valuable stock index has grown more than sixteenfold in the space of 35 years. Internationally, the US tech index Nasdaq succeeded in outperforming even the DAX in the fi rst half of the year, gaining more than 39% to fi nish the fi rst six months with the sharpest rise in its history thanks to factors such as the hype surrounding artifi cial intelligence. The Euro Stoxx 50, which includes 50 major listed companies from the euro area, also generated a return of 16%. Given their buoyancy, the capital markets appeared resilient in the face of the economic and political developments.
Despite the euphoria, the rally is also arousing plenty of scepticism among market participants. Aside from the recurring topics of war, inflation and interest rates, the fi rst half of the year was also marked by fi nancial turmoil at banks (such as Credit Suisse and SVB Financial Group) and a months-long conflict about raising the US debt ceiling to prevent the country's insolvency. According to economists, the signs of a weak second half of 2023 are mounting, especially in Germany. As a result, the uncertainty and volatility on stock markets is likely to remain high in the second half of the year.
Those uncertainties are reflected in global issuance mar- kets. Around the world, businesses are taking a restrained approach to IPOs. In terms of issue volume, the fi rst half of 2023 was the weakest since 2020, which was marked by Covid.
BayWa Share 2023: Price performance compared with the SDAX and DAX
BayWa
SDAX
DAX
BayWa
37.85 €
125 %
-12.4 %
Closing Price on
120 %
28/07/23
115 %
110 %
105 %
SDAX
13,700.25*
100 %
95 %
14.9 %
Closing Price on
28/07/22
90 %
85 %
80 %
75 %
DAX
16,469.75*
70 %
18.3 %
Closing Price on
Apr '23
28/07/23
Jan '23
Feb '23
Mar '23
May '23
Jun '23
Jul '23
* Points
Current Analyst Recommendations
BayWa Share
Kepler Cheuvreux
Buy
July 2023
Pareto Securities
Buy
July 2023
Metzler
Buy
July 2023
Warburg Research
Buy
July 2023
DZ Bank
Buy
May 2023
Closing Price on 28/07/2023
Closing Price on 30/06/2023
52W-High
52W-Low
- €
- €
- €
- €
