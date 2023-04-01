BayWa : New Board of Management at BayWa AG

Press release

Number: 01323-PIU04 | Date 1 April 2023

New Board of Management at BayWa AG

Change at the top of the Group: Marcus Pöllinger succeeds Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz and takes over as Chief Executive Officer of BayWa AG / Dr. Marlen Wienert joins the BayWa Board of Management as a new member.

Munich, 1 April 2023 - The change at the top of the BayWa AG Group has been completed. Marcus Pöllinger took over as Chief Executive Officer of BayWa AG on 1 April. At the same time, Dr. Marlen Wienert moved to the Board of Management of BayWa AG, which now consists of Marcus Pöllinger, Dr. Marlen Wienert, Andreas Helber and Reinhard Wolf. Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz, who had been at the helm of the company for the past 15 years and fundamentally realigned BayWa during this time, left the Board of Management as planned. At the request of the anchor shareholders, he is to run for the Supervisory Board and succeed Manfred Nüssel, who does not wish to run again after more than 20 years at the helm of this body, as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The decision will be made at BayWa's Annual General Meeting on 6 June.

Marcus Pöllinger

"I am looking forward to my responsible task as CEO of BayWa, to the trusting cooperation in the new Board of Management team and with all my colleagues in the global BayWa," says Marcus Pöllinger. The 44-year-old has been with the company since 2008. He gained international experience within the BayWa Group at an early stage and then took on various management roles within BayWa AG. The business administration graduate has been a member of the BayWa Board of Management since November 2018 and was previously responsible for the Agriculture | Agricultural Equipment, Building Materials and Energy business units, as well as for Group IT since July 2021. Marcus Pöllinger: "We will continue to keep BayWa on course for success and take on the challenges that an increasingly dynamic global situation imposes on us."

Dr. Marlen Wienert

Dr. Marlen Wienert started at BayWa as a trainee in 2006. Early on, she took on management responsibility in marketing and employee communications for the Agriculture and Technology divisions. Since March 2021, the 45-year-old has headed the Agriculture | Agricultural Equipment business unit. In this position, she and her team strategically