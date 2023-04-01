BayWa : New Board of Management at BayWa AG

Change at the top of the Group: Marcus Pöllinger succeeds Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz and takes over as Chief Executive Officer of BayWa AG / Dr. Marlen Wienert joins the BayWa Board of Management as a new member.
Munich, 1 April 2023 - The change at the top of the BayWa AG Group has been completed. Marcus Pöllinger took over as Chief Executive Officer of BayWa AG on 1 April. At the same time, Dr. Marlen Wienert moved to the Board of Management of BayWa AG, which now consists of Marcus Pöllinger, Dr. Marlen Wienert, Andreas Helber and Reinhard Wolf. Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz, who had been at the helm of the company for the past 15 years and fundamentally realigned BayWa during this time, left the Board of Management as planned. At the request of the anchor shareholders, he is to run for the Supervisory Board and succeed Manfred Nüssel, who does not wish to run again after more than 20 years at the helm of this body, as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The decision will be made at BayWa's Annual General Meeting on 6 June.
Marcus Pöllinger
"I am looking forward to my responsible task as CEO of BayWa, to the trusting cooperation in the new Board of Management team and with all my colleagues in the global BayWa," says Marcus Pöllinger. The 44-year-old has been with the company since 2008. He gained international experience within the BayWa Group at an early stage and then took on various management roles within BayWa AG. The business administration graduate has been a member of the BayWa Board of Management since November 2018 and was previously responsible for the Agriculture | Agricultural Equipment, Building Materials and Energy business units, as well as for Group IT since July 2021. Marcus Pöllinger: "We will continue to keep BayWa on course for success and take on the challenges that an increasingly dynamic global situation imposes on us."
Dr. Marlen Wienert
Dr. Marlen Wienert started at BayWa as a trainee in 2006. Early on, she took on management responsibility in marketing and employee communications for the Agriculture and Technology divisions. Since March 2021, the 45-year-old has headed the Agriculture | Agricultural Equipment business unit. In this position, she and her team strategically
developed the domestic sales of operating resources and agricultural machinery, optimised the internal processes between product management and sales and further expanded the digitalisation of the agricultural business. Marlen Wienert: "As part of this team that is leading BayWa into the next 100 years, I will be shaping the future of this company with all my energy. People with different backgrounds and approaches come together not only at management level, but also throughout the Group. This diversity is what makes us successful."
Andreas Helber
Andreas Helber looks back on a 23-year career at BayWa and has been the company's Chief Financial Officer since 2010. The business graduate began his career at KPMG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft in Munich. With his financing strategy, which is linked to sustainability criteria, the 56-year-old secured the BayWa Group's long-term financial stability. "As the BayWa Group, we are in better shape than ever before in our 100-year history," says Andreas Helber. "I am looking forward to working together on the new Board of Management, which is not so new after all: we have all held responsibility for the Group in our various roles for many years. We will continue to do so with prudence, joy and team spirit."
Reinhard Wolf
Reinhard Wolf also looks forward to working with the new Board of Management team: "In Marcus Pöllinger, we have gained an extremely experienced and successful manager as the new Chairman of the Board of Management. BayWa is in the best of hands with him." Wolf, a native of Lower Austria, has been a member of the BayWa Board of Management since 2013. His career in the cooperative environment began in 1985 at Österreichische Raiffeisen Warenzentrale in Vienna. Since 2013, he has been Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of RWA, which is headquartered in Korneuburg near Vienna.
BayWa AG is a globally active group with the business units energy, agriculture and building materials. As a global player, it develops innovative and sustainable solutions for the basic human
needs of food, energy, mobility and building. The company has around 25,000 employees in over 50 countries. The headquarters of the parent company, which was founded in 1923 and is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2023, are in Munich. BayWa AG's roots lie in agricultural cooperative trading, and its mission is to provide rural regions with everything they require for agriculture. More information is available atwww.baywa.com/en/press.