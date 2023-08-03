Half-Year
BayWa Group - Interim Management Report
Interim Management Report
Overview of Business Performance of the BayWa Group
BayWa Group remains on course; Renewable Energies and Agricultural Equipment Segments exceed expectations
Consolidated revenues stood at roughly €12.6 billion after six months of the current financial year 2023, down 2.7% year on year. Considerably lower sales prices for raw materials and operating resources were the main reason for the drop in turnover. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) declined by €141.6 million to a total of €186.9 million. The previous year was buoyed by anticipatory effects and was marked by an unprecedented shortage of products as well as extreme price spikes and occasional irrational behaviour by many market participants. The results of the 2022 financial year can therefore only be compared to the current financial year to a limited extent. Despite some difficult market conditions, the BayWa Group recorded its second-strongesthalf-year result in the company's history and is likely to achieve the planned EBIT target of €320 million to €370 million in the financial year 2023.
While all segments posted growth in the previous year, the Renewable Energies and Agricultural Equipment segments were the main revenue drivers in the BayWa Group during the reporting period. Both segments profited from robust demand and good trading opportunities. The Building Materials Segment's result reflects the sharp decline in residential construction. The earnings of previous years could not be achieved here. The Global Produce Segment also recorded a drop in earnings particularly due to substantial expenses connected with the clean-up costs following Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand. The Agri Trade & Service, Cefetra Group and Energy Segments developed in line with expectations, although - as expected - the record results of the previous year were not achieved. In a multi-year comparison, however, the results are clearly above average. It is important to bear in mind that BayWa AG, as well as the majority of German subsidiaries, incurred additional personnel expenses of around €27 million for a special bonus paid to employees to mark the BayWa Group's centenary.
Overall, the BayWa Group recorded a strong first half for 2023, despite the geopolitical uncertainty and ongoing economic pressures on businesses and consumers. The BayWa Group's diversified business model, which has stood the test of time for 100 years, remains a key factor in dealing with unexpected situations in a complex market environment. The second half of the year is also likely to remain challenging. High production costs, lower purchasing power due to inflation, and high interest rates will discourage consumers and businesses. These factors will have a particularly severe impact on the construction industry. Moreover, the end of the Ukrainian grain export agreement along with ongoing geopolitical conflicts could lead to extremely volatile prices on the commodity markets. Despite turbulent market developments, BayWa will continue to seize any opportunities that arise on the path to greater food and energy security in the world.
In € million
Q2/2023
Revenues
6,278.8
EBIT
95.1
Q2/2022
Change in %
Q1-2/2023
6,656.9
- 5.7
12,559.2
183.6
- 48.2
186.9
Q1-2/2022
Change in %
12,913.9- 2.7
328.5- 43.1
At €107.7 million, EBIT in the Energy business unit rose by 2% year on year. This positive development can be exclusively attributed to the Renewable Energies Segment: In the first half of the year, it posted project sales with a total output of around 120 megawatts (MW) and the photovoltaic (PV) components business also recorded sustained high demand. Energy trading also benefited from the electricity contracts entered into during the previous year and from electricity income from proprietary energy generation plants. In the Energy Segment, the operating result was down on the high previous-year figure as at 30 June 2023, as expected. This development is largely due to a lower trading margin in wood pellets as a result of sharply declining prices. Trading in fuels and lubricants also saw a decline due to the economic development. Sales of heating oil showed an opposite trend, with a slight increase in sales volumes over the previous year. At the end of June 2023, BayWa Power Liquids GmbH opened its liquefied natural gas (LNG) filling station in Zwickau, expanding its range of CO2- optimised solutions. In total, the BayWa subsidiary operates 12 LNG filling stations in Germany.
2
BayWa Group Half-Year Financial Statements 2023
BayWa Group - Interim Management Report
As expected, the agriculture business unit was unable to increase EBIT over the previous year in the reporting period. The Agricultural Equipment Segment was the only unit to post a year-on-year increase in earnings, with the previous year's large order backlog having a positive impact on the result. The Cefetra Group and Agri Trade & Service Segments benefited from price volatility in a generally falling market. Despite sharply declining prices there were major price fluctuations, primarily due to pessimistic forecasts and uncertainty about the expansion of the grain agreement between Russia and Ukraine. In this regard, the Agri Trade & Service Segment was able to conclude good terms for the previous year's grain contracts. Margins in trading with agricultural inputs, on the other hand, came under pressure. Earnings in the Agri Trade & Service Segment were depressed by falling agricultural input prices, particularly for fertilizers, and subdued demand caused by the weather and a number of other factors. In the Cefetra Group Segment, trade involving specialities was the main contributor to the positive earnings trend with a steadily growing share. The exceptional situation in the Global Produce Segment caused by Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand and the associated costs for repairing damage to apple orchards will continue to negatively affect business development beyond the financial year 2023 until trees can produce their full harvest yields again. Price changes are likely to only partially compensate for the lower trading volume of apples.
In the Building Materials Segment, both internal and external factors have led to a low EBIT. Externally, the main cause is the slump in residential construction. Rising construction and financing costs have discouraged investment. Up to the end of April, about one third fewer residential building permits were issued in Germany compared to the same period last year. The second quarter was also affected by above- average rainfall, especially at the beginning of April. This led to some restrictions on outdoor construction work. BayWa was unable to avoid these developments. Sales have fallen almost across the entire product range. Internally, the segment also had to pay out the special employee bonus of around €7 million. The overall situation is not expected to change significantly in the current financial year 2023, and it can be assumed that EBIT development in the Building Materials Segment will decline significantly compared to previous boom years in the construction industry. However, the need for housing remains high and many existing properties are likely to be renovated to make them more energy-efficient.
Based on the segment results achieved in the first half of 2023, the Board of Management is confirming its forecast of achieving the BayWa Group's planned EBIT target of €320 million to €370 million in the financial year 2023.
Business Performance by Segment in the First Half of 2023
Energy business unit
Market and industry development
Development of renewable energies
For 2023 as a whole, the global expansion of wind turbine capacities is expected to reach just under 109 gigawatts (GW), which equates to a year-on-year increase of roughly 25%. Onshore wind energy is expected to account for around 93 GW, and offshore wind energy for just under 16 GW. Alongside China as the largest single market, growth is likely to be driven primarily by the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa). According to global forecasts, the field of solar energy can expect to see a capacity expansion of almost 344 GW in 2023. This corresponds to a year-on-year rise of 36%. Alongside the growth drivers of China, the US, India and Brazil, some 16% of PV capacity expansion will likely be attributable to the EMEA region. The main driver for an increase in the construction of new solar and wind plants, apart from meeting the ambitious climate targets, is the war against Ukraine; this will allow us to ultimately become less dependent on imports of fossil fuels such as gas and oil.
In the first half of 2023, renewable energies provided 57.7% of the electricity generated in Germany, a year-on-year increase of almost 6%. However, the higher share of renewable energies is due to lower electricity generation overall than in the previous year: While electricity generation from fossil fuels and nuclear energy was down, electricity generation from renewable energies remained stable. In total, just under 130 terawatt-hours (TWh) were supplied to the grid in the first half of 2023, almost the same amount of green electricity as in the same period of 2022. The volume in the first quarter, which was weaker due to weather conditions, was offset by new plants coming into service. The onshore wind energy sector produced the largest share of renewable energy with just under 56 TWh, followed by solar energy with around 30 TWh. Offshore wind energy contributed around 11 TWh to the total amount of electricity generated. In Germany, the expansion of wind and solar energy is gathering momentum. At 6.5 GW, solar energy capacity expansion in Germany surpassed the previous year's figure by around 71% in the first six months of 2023. Capacity expansion of onshore wind turbines came to just under 1.7 GW in the same period, almost 77% higher year on year. Onshore wind energy plants accounted for around 1.5 GW and offshore wind energy plants for 0.2 GW. While the expansion of solar power is likely to develop as planned within the 9 GW target range of the German climate
BayWa Group Half-Year Financial Statements 2023
3
BayWa Group - Interim Management Report
protection goals by the end of the year, onshore wind energy still has some catching up to do in order to reach the goal of 4 GW by the end of 2023. As before, available land and public acceptance continue to pose a challenge to the expansion of wind energy. Individual German states are attempting to boost public support through various participation models, such as offering discounted electricity tariffs to residents living near wind farms. The German Onshore Wind Energy Act (WaLG), which has been in force since 1 February 2023, is intended to further promote the expansion of onshore wind farms. Under the act, German states must make 1.4% of their land available for wind turbines by 2027 and a total of 2% by 2032. Furthermore, the German government wants to simplify planning and approval procedures with the new land use planning amendment. The amendment states, among other things, that in designated areas that have already undergone a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA), there will be no requirement for a further environmental impact assessment and species protection assessment. The German government anticipates that the new regulations will shorten the approval process for onshore wind farms, which on average takes five years, by about a year.
In May 2023, the average electricity price for Germany on the EPEX spot market was around €82 per megawatt-hour, down by about 54% year on year. The sharp price decrease is mainly due to lower gross electricity consumption along with declining natural gas prices and therefore lower production costs for electricity. In Germany, gas accounts for around 15% of electricity generation, making it a significant factor in the pricing of electricity.
Development of energy
The crude oil price continued on its downward trajectory in the first half of 2023. Following a sharp rise in prices on the energy markets in the previous year as a result of the war against Ukraine, by the second half of 2022 the price of crude oil had already recorded an almost continuous decline from USD124 per barrel to just under USD86 per barrel by the end of 2022 amid growing concerns about a global recession. In the first quarter of 2023, the price of crude oil ranged from USD78 to USD86 per barrel. The banking crisis in the US and emergency takeover of the Credit Suisse bank in mid-March caused another significant setback on the crude oil market. At just under USD73 per barrel, crude oil was trading at its lowest level since December 2021. As a result, OPEC+ cut production by 1.6 million barrels per day from May 2023 and announced that it would reduce production by a further 1.4 million barrels per day from January 2024. This led to a short-term price surge from around USD73 per barrel to more than USD86 per barrel. Despite the reduced supply, crude oil prices fell again during the second quarter of 2023 and at the end of June were about 35% below the previous year's level at just under USD75 per barrel. This is probably due to China's economy, among other things, but also to other major economies recovering more slowly than expected. A similar price trend was observed for heating oil in Germany. At the end of the first half of 2023, the price of heating oil was around 92 euro cents per litre, almost 36% below the previous year's level. Consumers interpreted this price trend as a signal to buy. Consequently, heating oil sales rose from January to April 2023 by 6.2%. The lower price level compared to the previous year is also likely to have boosted demand for Otto fuels, which climbed by 3.7%. In contrast, diesel sales were down by almost 6% year on year. As a result of the economic situation, demand for lubricants declined compared to the previous year. Prices for wood pellets have almost halved compared to September 2022, standing at €382 per tonne at the end of the first half of 2023. Alongside falling energy and raw material prices, high customer inventories and thus lower demand are also likely to have caused the declining prices.
Business performance
The BayWa Group's energy business unit consists of the Renewable Energies and Energy Segments. The Renewable Energies Segment covers significant parts of the renewable energies value chain. The Energy Segment comprises trading activities in fossil and renewable heating oil, fuels and lubricants, and provides heating and mobility solutions.
Revenues
EBIT
In € million
Q1-2/2023
Q1-2/2022
Change in %
Q1-2/2023
Q1-2/2022
Change in %
Renewable Energies Segment
3,046.1
2,733.8
11.4
98.4
85.0
15.8
Energy Segment
1,329.2
1,477.2
- 10.0
9.3
20.6
- 54.9
Energy business unit
4,375.3
4,211.0
3.9
107.7
105.6
2.0
Renewable Energies Segment
In the Renewable Energies Segment, EBIT was up considerably on the previous-year figure as at 30 June 2023. This increase is largely due to the Independent Power Producer (IPP) business entity, which also includes the Energy Trading division. Business is benefiting from the steady increase in the number of assets in the IPP portfolio. In this context, continuing above-average energy price levels combined with the high level of production at the plants have had a positive impact on the result. In addition, Energy Trading was able to make a decisive contribution to earnings thanks to new products in the field of power purchase agreements.
4
BayWa Group Half-Year Financial Statements 2023
