BayWa : Saving water through digitalisation

The Spherag solution consists of solar-powered modules that can be fitted to the control units of existing irrigation systems. The network of modules creates a digital twin of the system, which monitors irrigation in real time and can be controlled directly. In future, farmers will be able to manage irrigation remotely using their smartphones instead of opening and closing each of the valves by hand. "Suddenly there is no longer any need to walk around the entire field," says Marion Meyer, Managing Director of BayWa Venture GmbH. "Not only does this save time, it also reduces energy consumption and water usage and minimises unnecessary nitrogen leaching."

Other data sources such as weather stations and soil moisture sensors can also be integrated into the Spherag system. Other functions include measuring water consumption. "Irrigation in agriculture is still very much an analogue process," Meyer adds. "Spherag is the gateway to the digital world. It's a particularly interesting solution for water-intensive cultures such as nuts or avocados, which are in high demand from consumers but are often criticised due to the amount of water needed to grow them. But fruit and vegetable growing in Germany can benefit from the new technology, too."

Spherag was founded in 2020 and already has a presence in more than 15 countries. The Spanish company's solution is already in use by over 450