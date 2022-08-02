Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BayWa AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BYW   DE0005194005

BAYWA AG

(BYW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:12 2022-08-02 am EDT
64.70 EUR   +0.15%
10:02aBAYWA : Saving water through digitalisation
PU
07/25BAYWA : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
07/25BayWa expects full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 400 million to 450 million
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BayWa : Saving water through digitalisation

08/02/2022 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Number

Date

Contact

Phone

Fax

E-mail

05922-PIA08EN

2 August 2022

Antje Krieger

+49 89/9222-3692

+49 89/9212-3692 antje.krieger@baywa.de

Saving water through digitalisation:

BayWa investment arm BayWa Venture GmbH invests in Spanish IoT start-up Spherag together with Bonsai Partners and Ship2B Ventures

BayWa AG

Corporate Communications

Arabellastr. 4

81925 Munich

Germany

Phone

+49 89 9222-3680

Fax +49 89 9212-3680

Internet

www.baywa.com / Press

Munich, 2 August 2022 - BayWa AG has invested in the Spanish start-up Spherag through its investment arm, BayWa Venture GmbH. Co-investors include Bonsai Partners and Ship2B Ventures. Spherag has developed an internet of things (IoT) solution to digitalise and automate existing irrigation systems, reducing water and energy consumption in agriculture by one-third with little effort. The new investment will be used to expand distribution operations and develop additional use cases for the current solution in the area of precision irrigation.

"The number of irrigation systems will need to increase around the world to ensure the cultivation and supply of certain foods," says Marcus Pöllinger, member of the BayWa Board of Management whose responsibilities include agricultural business in Germany. Pöllinger also believes that regulations on water usage will only become stricter: "It's not about whether we can optimise consumption, it's how we can optimise consumption - there's no other option."

This press release contains 5183 characters.

Press release

Date

Page

2 August 2022

2

The Spherag solution consists of solar-powered modules that can be fitted to the control units of existing irrigation systems. The network of modules creates a digital twin of the system, which monitors irrigation in real time and can be controlled directly. In future, farmers will be able to manage irrigation remotely using their smartphones instead of opening and closing each of the valves by hand. "Suddenly there is no longer any need to walk around the entire field," says Marion Meyer, Managing Director of BayWa Venture GmbH. "Not only does this save time, it also reduces energy consumption and water usage and minimises unnecessary nitrogen leaching."

Other data sources such as weather stations and soil moisture sensors can also be integrated into the Spherag system. Other functions include measuring water consumption. "Irrigation in agriculture is still very much an analogue process," Meyer adds. "Spherag is the gateway to the digital world. It's a particularly interesting solution for water-intensive cultures such as nuts or avocados, which are in high demand from consumers but are often criticised due to the amount of water needed to grow them. But fruit and vegetable growing in Germany can benefit from the new technology, too."

Spherag was founded in 2020 and already has a presence in more than 15 countries. The Spanish company's solution is already in use by over 450

This press release contains 5183 characters.

Press release

Date

Page

2 August 2022

3

agricultural operations from Australia to the United States to irrigate an area of some 50,000 hectares. "Combining technology with convenience is what sets our solution apart," says Spherag CEO Jesús Ibáñez. "A typical irrigation system consisting of ten valves, a pump and a mixer can be automated in one morning." In terms of the effort involved, Ibáñez believes that integrating IoT modules is a small step. "But what the system delivers is a quantum leap forward in sustainable field management," he says.

Spherag TECK IoT S.L.

Spherag is a pioneering presence in the integration of IoT solutions in the field of agriculture. The Spanish start-up designs and develops electronic IoT systems as well as the underlying cloud infrastructure used to monitor the network. Right from day one, Spherag's approach has always been to establish a plug-and-play link between IoT and cloud-computing irrigation solutions and the needs of farmers. Spherag was founded in early 2020 and employs 12 staff members. More information is available at spherag.com

BayWa Venture GmbH

BayWa Venture GmbH is the innovation arm of BayWa AG. Its goal is to find and roll out new business models for BayWa and its affiliates that make a lasting,

This press release contains 5183 characters.

Press release

Date

Page

2 August 2022

4

measurable difference by investing in and collaborating with start-ups. The BayWa Venture investment portfolio currently comprises eight start-ups. More information is available at venture.baywa.com

Bonsai Partners

Bonsai Partners is a venture capital company with a total assets under management of more than €210 million. The company has been supporting leading tech companies - including some of Spain's most successful online firms, such as Infojobs, Softonic, Idealista, Wallapop, Glovo and Returnly - since 2001. Bonasi Partners invests at multiple phases, both in the primary and second markets, in European start-ups such as SendCloud, Exotica, Casavo, Refurbed and Paack. Spherag is the second investment for a new fund launched in July. More information is available at bonsaipartners.eu.

Ship2B Ventures

Ship2B Ventures is Spain's leading impact investment company. It combines risk investment and impact assessment to generate triple profitability in its start-up investments: on an economic, social and environmental scale. Ship2B Ventures holds assets under management of more than €55 million with investments in the likes of Qida, Mika, Codeop and Rosita Longevity. More information is available at ship2bventures.com.

This press release contains 5183 characters.

Press release

Date

Page

2 August 2022

5

Download(© Spherag, reprints free of charge) Caption: The Spherag solution can reduce water and energy consumption in agriculture by one-third with little effort.

This press release contains 5183 characters.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BayWa AG published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 14:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BAYWA AG
10:02aBAYWA : Saving water through digitalisation
PU
07/25BAYWA : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
07/25BayWa expects full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 400 million to 450..
EQ
07/25BayWa Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Half of 2022
CI
07/01BAYWA : Warburg Research is now Neutral
MD
06/30BAYWA : Capital Market Day 2022
PU
06/01GREENHOUSE PROJECT IN THE UAE SUCCES : BayWa sells climate greenhouse to Pure Harvest Smar..
PU
05/25BAYWA AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/24BAYWA ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : shareholders approve raising dividend to 1.05 per share on..
PU
05/19BAYWA : subsidiary Cefetra Group acquires nuts and dried fruits company Heinrich Brüning G..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAYWA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 742 M 22 336 M 22 336 M
Net income 2022 90,0 M 92,5 M 92,5 M
Net Debt 2022 3 975 M 4 083 M 4 083 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,5x
Yield 2022 1,70%
Capitalization 1 554 M 1 596 M 1 596 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 21 468
Free-Float 38,3%
Chart BAYWA AG
Duration : Period :
BayWa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYWA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 64,60 €
Average target price 41,00 €
Spread / Average Target -36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus Josef Lutz Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Andreas Helber Head-Finance
Manfred Nüssel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johann Lang Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Klaus Buchleitner Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYWA AG31.84%1 596
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA-18.36%2 016
GRAINCORP LIMITED3.03%1 336
THE ANDERSONS, INC.-6.56%1 204
MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION3.58%979
AKER BIOMARINE AS-7.00%460