BayWa : consolidates fruit and vegetable business in wholly owned subsidiary BayWa Global Produce GmbH

04 October 2021 Antje Krieger

BayWa AG consolidates fruit and vegetable business in wholly owned subsidiary BayWa Global Produce GmbH

Fruit and vegetable business to become an individual company under new branding with a three-member executive management board

Munich, 04 October 2021 - Some ten years after launching its internationalisation strategy in the fruit sector, BayWa AG is consolidating its fresh produce business in the wholly owned subsidiary BayWa Global Produce GmbH. Based on a new company structure with an executive management board, BayWa will strategically develop its activities in the fruit and vegetable sector in order to leverage the potential of the globally growing demand for fresh produce through investments and partnerships. At the same time, the new company underlines the significance of the fruit and vegetable business through an individual brand and a unique look.

"By taking this step, we are strengthening the fresh produce business as a profitable engine of investment and growth within the BayWa Group," says Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz, Chief Executive Officer of BayWa AG and Chairman of the BayWa Global Produce GmbH Supervisory Board. "The founding of BayWa Global