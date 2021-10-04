BayWa : consolidates fruit and vegetable business in wholly owned subsidiary BayWa Global Produce GmbH
BayWa AG consolidates fruit and vegetable business in wholly owned subsidiary BayWa Global Produce GmbH
Fruit and vegetable business to become an individual company under new branding with a three-member executive management board
Munich, 04 October 2021 - Some ten years after launching its internationalisation strategy in the fruit sector, BayWa AG is consolidating its fresh produce business in the wholly owned subsidiary BayWa Global Produce GmbH. Based on a new company structure with an executive management board, BayWa will strategically develop its activities in the fruit and vegetable sector in order to leverage the potential of the globally growing demand for fresh produce through investments and partnerships. At the same time, the new company underlines the significance of the fruit and vegetable business through an individual brand and a unique look.
"By taking this step, we are strengthening the fresh produce business as a profitable engine of investment and growth within the BayWa Group," says Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz, Chief Executive Officer of BayWa AG and Chairman of the BayWa Global Produce GmbH Supervisory Board. "The founding of BayWa Global
Produce GmbH is a future-oriented milestone aimed at solidifying and further developing our position in the international market." The company is managed by Benedikt Mangold (CEO), Bastian von Streit (CFO) and Katelyn Jones (CBDO). As a result of the new organisational structure, the shareholdings in BayWa Obst GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), T&G Global Ltd. (New Zealand), TFC Holland B.V. (Netherlands) and Al Dahra BayWa Agriculture LLC (United Arab Emirates) are being transferred to BayWa Global Produce GmbH.
For a joint positioning and under an overarching strategy, BayWa Global Produce will build on the strengths of its affiliated companies and continue to invest in its portfolio with a focus on genetics, growing, markets and innovation.
"We are passionate about excellent products and aspire to actively shape stable value chains through innovative solutions," Benedikt Mangold says, explaining the self- image of the new company. "By acting responsibly and focussing on future-oriented business models we intend to create sustainable added value for our partners and the community."
The resilient network, the innovative strength and the high value products and brands provide an excellent starting point to differentiate from competitors "In developing our growth strategy, we have a strong focus on long-term partnerships and ecological, economic and social
sustainability aspects. Following this aspiration serves as our guidance and our benchmark," says Benedikt Mangold.
The company calls attention to its independence through an individual logo. Mangold: "Visually, we are building on the solid foundation of BayWa and by using organic shapes, we are highlighting the natural form of the products in our sector." The new monochromatic logo design will play a key role in future projects while underlining the importance of sustainability.
BayWa Global Produce
Global Produce is one of the younger and fastest-growing business units of the BayWa Group, with over 3,000 employees worldwide achieving annual revenues of roughly €1 billion. Having evolved from its beginnings as a trader of apples from the Lake Constance region, BayWa Global Produce is now a leading supplier of fruit and vegetables around the world. Key milestones in its development include the acquisition of T&G Global Ltd (Auckland, New Zealand) in 2012 and the acquisition of a majority stake in the Dutch supplier of exotic fruit and vegetables TFC Holland B.V. in 2016, as well as the establishment of a joint venture with Al Dahra Holding LLC and their entry into the production of greenhouse fruiting vegetables in the United Arab Emirates in 2017.