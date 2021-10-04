Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BayWa AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BYW   DE0005194005

BAYWA AG

(BYW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BayWa : consolidates fruit and vegetable business in wholly owned subsidiary BayWa Global Produce GmbH

10/04/2021 | 03:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Number

Date

Contact

Phone

Fax

E-mail

BayWa AG

PR/Corporate Communications/ Public Affairs

Arabellastr. 4

81925 Munich

Germany

Phone +49 89 9222-3680

Fax

+49 89 9212-3680

Internet

www.baywa.com / Press

10821-PIU37

04 October 2021 Antje Krieger

+49 89/9222-3692

+49 89/9212-3692 antje.krieger@baywa.de

BayWa AG consolidates fruit and vegetable business in wholly owned subsidiary BayWa Global Produce GmbH

Fruit and vegetable business to become an individual company under new branding with a three-member executive management board

Munich, 04 October 2021 - Some ten years after launching its internationalisation strategy in the fruit sector, BayWa AG is consolidating its fresh produce business in the wholly owned subsidiary BayWa Global Produce GmbH. Based on a new company structure with an executive management board, BayWa will strategically develop its activities in the fruit and vegetable sector in order to leverage the potential of the globally growing demand for fresh produce through investments and partnerships. At the same time, the new company underlines the significance of the fruit and vegetable business through an individual brand and a unique look.

"By taking this step, we are strengthening the fresh produce business as a profitable engine of investment and growth within the BayWa Group," says Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz, Chief Executive Officer of BayWa AG and Chairman of the BayWa Global Produce GmbH Supervisory Board. "The founding of BayWa Global

This press release contains 3697 characters.

Press release

Date 04 October 2021

Page 2

Produce GmbH is a future-oriented milestone aimed at solidifying and further developing our position in the international market." The company is managed by Benedikt Mangold (CEO), Bastian von Streit (CFO) and Katelyn Jones (CBDO). As a result of the new organisational structure, the shareholdings in BayWa Obst GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), T&G Global Ltd. (New Zealand), TFC Holland B.V. (Netherlands) and Al Dahra BayWa Agriculture LLC (United Arab Emirates) are being transferred to BayWa Global Produce GmbH.

For a joint positioning and under an overarching strategy, BayWa Global Produce will build on the strengths of its affiliated companies and continue to invest in its portfolio with a focus on genetics, growing, markets and innovation.

"We are passionate about excellent products and aspire to actively shape stable value chains through innovative solutions," Benedikt Mangold says, explaining the self- image of the new company. "By acting responsibly and focussing on future-oriented business models we intend to create sustainable added value for our partners and the community."

The resilient network, the innovative strength and the high value products and brands provide an excellent starting point to differentiate from competitors "In developing our growth strategy, we have a strong focus on long-term partnerships and ecological, economic and social

This press release contains 3697 characters.

Press release

Date 04 October 2021

Page 3

sustainability aspects. Following this aspiration serves as our guidance and our benchmark," says Benedikt Mangold.

The company calls attention to its independence through an individual logo. Mangold: "Visually, we are building on the solid foundation of BayWa and by using organic shapes, we are highlighting the natural form of the products in our sector." The new monochromatic logo design will play a key role in future projects while underlining the importance of sustainability.

BayWa Global Produce

Global Produce is one of the younger and fastest-growing business units of the BayWa Group, with over 3,000 employees worldwide achieving annual revenues of roughly €1 billion. Having evolved from its beginnings as a trader of apples from the Lake Constance region, BayWa Global Produce is now a leading supplier of fruit and vegetables around the world. Key milestones in its development include the acquisition of T&G Global Ltd (Auckland, New Zealand) in 2012 and the acquisition of a majority stake in the Dutch supplier of exotic fruit and vegetables TFC Holland B.V. in 2016, as well as the establishment of a joint venture with Al Dahra Holding LLC and their entry into the production of greenhouse fruiting vegetables in the United Arab Emirates in 2017.

This press release contains 3697 characters.

Press release

Date 04 October 2021

Page 4

Please note: We are on Twitter at

www.twitter.com/BayWaPresse.

You can download print-ready press photos, footage material and video statements - without registration - from the BayWa Mediapool at https://www.baywa.com/mediapool#/.

Editor:

Antje Krieger, BayWa AG

Press Officer, PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs

Phone: +49 89/9222-3692, Fax: +49 89/9212-3692

E-mail: antje.krieger@baywa.de

This press release contains 3697 characters.

Disclaimer

BayWa AG published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 07:06:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BAYWA AG
03:07aBAYWA : consolidates fruit and vegetable business in wholly owned subsidiary BayWa Global ..
PU
09/09BAYWA : signs ESG-linked syndicated financing agreement for ?1.7 billion
EQ
09/09PRESS RELEASE : BayWa AG signs ESG-linked syndicated financing agreement for EUR1.7 billio..
DJ
09/09BayWa AG Signs ESG-Linked Syndicated Financing Agreement for 1.7 Billion
CI
09/09BAYWA : signs ESG-linked syndicated financing agreement for 1.7 billion
PU
08/31ALTERNUS ENERGY : doubles operating assets to 130 MWp with closing of acquisition of 64.6 ..
AQ
08/18BAYWA : business division Cefetra Group sets up new trading centre for specialities from A..
PU
08/06BAYWA : DZ Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
08/05BAYWA : Record figures in the first half of the year – BayWa AG generates solid grow..
PU
08/05BAYWA : Record figures in the first half of the year - BayWa AG generates solid growth acr..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAYWA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 18 157 M 21 071 M 21 071 M
Net income 2021 54,4 M 63,1 M 63,1 M
Net Debt 2021 2 793 M 3 241 M 3 241 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
Yield 2021 2,28%
Capitalization 1 287 M 1 492 M 1 493 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 20 801
Free-Float 38,2%
Chart BAYWA AG
Duration : Period :
BayWa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYWA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 46,00 €
Average target price 43,50 €
Spread / Average Target -5,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus Josef Lutz Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Helber Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Nüssel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johann Lang Member-Supervisory Board
Werner Waschbichler Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYWA AG27.07%1 492
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA6.46%2 647
MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION17.52%1 236
GRAINCORP LIMITED52.03%1 058
THE ANDERSONS, INC.28.48%1 030
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.-44.15%686