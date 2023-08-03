Press release
Number: 03423-PIU11 | Date 3 August 2023
BayWa Group remains on course in first half of year
- Board of Management confirms 2023 EBIT target
Company continues to forecast earnings of between €320 million and €370 million in the financial year 2023.
Thanks to a generally strong first half of 2023, the BayWa Group remains on course. In the first six months of the year, the company generated earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of €186.9 million (H1/2022: €328.5 million). Revenues in the reporting period were nearly on a par with the previous year at €12.6 billion (H1/2022: €12.9 billion). The BayWa Board of Management has confirmed its target for the current financial year and continues to anticipate EBIT of between €320 million and €370 million in 2023.
"After an exceptional 2022, our business is performing in line with our expectations in most cases," says BayWa Chief Executive Officer Marcus Pöllinger. "Prices of raw materials, agricultural inputs and building materials have stabilised at a lower level, which is being reflected in our trading margins and therefore our earnings." Pöllinger believes that the second half of the year will remain challenging: "Even we, as a provider of the basics, cannot completely escape the market conditions, which are difficult in part. Rising interest rates and high inflation are thwarting investment and purchasing power. That being said, the fundamentals haven't changed. Global food security, expansion of Renewable Energies, creating affordable housing and renovating buildings to be energy efficient remain key political and social issues. These are precisely the areas in which BayWa enjoys a broad and international presence, and is therefore resilient against the complex market conditions that we are currently seeing."
Renewable Energies and Agricultural Equipment the key drivers of earnings
High demand and positive trade opportunities made the Renewable Energies and Agricultural Equipment Segments some of the main driving forces behind earnings development in the first half of the year. Domestic and international trading in agricultural products benefited from volatility on global grain exchanges, with prices at a lower level compared to the previous year. Sales of agricultural inputs declined year on year, as did the
Press release
Energy Segment's business involving fuels and lubricants, which are regarded as leading indicators of global economic development. The Global Produce Segment benefited from more stable prices in German apple business, with higher prices once again possible since March following promotional pricing by food retailers and strong apple sales. On the other hand, meagre interest in premium products among consumers had an adverse impact on earnings, while extreme weather and its consequences continued dampening earnings in international fruit trading. Although business involving BayWa Bau Projekt GmbH is going according to plan, while the dramatic decline in investment in residential construction is reflected in the demand for building materials. As a result, EBIT in the Building Materials Segment fell dramatically year on year. The business division has taken immediate countermeasures, focusing sales on building renovation.
BayWa headquarters in Munich © BayWa AG, reprints free of charge
Press release
More information is available at www.baywa.com/press.
Print-ready press photos, footage material and video statements can be found here. BayWa AG on Twitter: twitter.com/BayWaPresse
BayWa Investor Relations on LinkedIn:www.linkedin.com/company/baywa-investor-relations/
Press contact: BayWa AG Arabellastraße 4
81925 Munich, Germany Antje Krieger
Tel.: +49 89 9222-3692
E-mail:antje.krieger@baywa.de
About BayWa AG
BayWa is a globally active group with the business units energy, agriculture and building materials. As a global player with revenues of €27.1 billion in 2022, it develops leading projects and solutions for the basic human needs of food, energy and building. BayWa AG has around 25,000 employees in over 50 countries. The headquarters of the parent company, which was founded in 1923 and is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2023, are in Munich. Its roots lie in agricultural cooperative trading, and its mission is to provide rural regions with everything they require for agriculture. More information is available at www.baywa.com/press
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
BayWa AG published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 05:33:37 UTC.