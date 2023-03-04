Baywa boss Lutz: Germany has become phlegmatic

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The president of the Bavarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Josef Lutz, is taking a hard line with the German government and Germans. "We have rested in Germany and become more phlegmatic," the chairman of the board of the agricultural trade group Baywa told the "Augsburger Allgemeine" (Saturday). "Firstly, the will to perform no longer plays the role it used to. And secondly, it has been forgotten that what is spent must also be earned beforehand."

The insufficient digitization of public administration or even the poor condition of highways and bridges show "that we no longer get many things right in Germany," Lutz said. Politicians are running up debts and spending money with a cornucopia to secure votes. But there is no money for urgently needed technical innovations. In view of the high electricity prices, energy-intensive companies are moving away. The Greens preach prosperity through renunciation. "This federal government lacks any free-market and entrepreneurial spirit," said the BIHK president. The fact that the most valuable Dax company, Linde, is leaving the Frankfurt stock exchange is an alarm signal for Germany, he said.

In April, he said, Germany would shut down its last three nuclear power plants, even though electricity demand was rising and Germany would have to use coal to bridge the gap to renewable energies. The German government will miss its climate targets if it continues to muddle along, he said. "I expect inflation in Germany to be between seven and ten percent in the next two or three years, because we won't be able to get a grip on our energy problem any time soon."