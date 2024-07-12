MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The heavily indebted agricultural trader Baywa wants to improve its strained financial situation with the help of a restructuring report. The Board of Management assumes

constructive discussions with financing partners and the measures initiated

measures initiated, the Board of Management assumes that the financial situation

situation can be sustainably strengthened, according to a press release issued on Friday evening. Baywa is thus continuing to pursue its consolidation course.

At first, investors apparently did not share this optimism. The Baywa share recently fell by a good five percent on the Xetra closing price on the Tradegate trading platform.

CEO Marcus Pollinger had announced at the Annual General Meeting four weeks ago that he wanted to emerge from the crisis with savings and the sale of unprofitable businesses. The manager promised shareholders a "transformation process" after the loss-making year 2023 and a significantly better result in the current year. "Each unit must be profitable in the future," Pollinger said. Shareholders had sharply criticized the company's development, both from associations and individual shareholders.

The Munich-based group, which emerged from the cooperative movement, had posted losses in 2023; in the first quarter, the company remained deep in the red with a net loss of 108 million euros. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, turnover fell by 17% to just under €5.2 billion. The first quarter is traditionally weak at Baywa, but there have been no losses at the beginning of the year in recent years. The company had therefore not wanted to pay a dividend for 2023, and the shareholders' meeting approved the proposal.

Pollinger had indicated that no turnaround for the better is to be expected by the middle of the year: "Accordingly, the first half of the year cannot yet stand for the desired upswing". The Group is an international agricultural trader, also active as a project developer for green energy plants and in the construction business as a trader and service provider.

Baywa's debt has risen considerably in recent years. At the end of the first quarter, short-term and long-term loans together amounted to a total of 5.6 billion euros. In addition, there were personnel disputes in the first quarter, which led to the resignation of Supervisory Board Chairman Klaus Josef Lutz.

The Executive Board now wants to sell the solar trading business, among other things. This was already planned for 2023, but the Executive Board was unable to find a buyer willing to pay the required price. The digital technology business for farmers has already been sold. CEO Pollinger also wants to cut jobs, "naturally in a socially responsible manner". He did not specify the scale of the cuts. In the Building Materials Segment, the Baywa management is examining short-time work./he/la