Construction experts for more off-the-shelf housing construction

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - According to construction experts, residential buildings could be built significantly faster and at noticeably lower cost using a more industrialized construction method. The lever for this would be building in series with prefabricated components and digital process optimization, according to a study by strategy consultants EY-Parthenon and the Baywa Group, which was made available to dpa on Sunday.

"Building of the future must become much more digital, standardized and thus cost-efficient," says BayWa manager Steffen Mechter. "By planning and building every building from scratch, as we do now, we are wasting existing resources."

Hardly any other industry is subject to such strict legal requirements as the German construction industry, he says. In addition, he says, a great many players and trades are involved in a construction project, and almost every building is an individual one-off. According to the study, the most effective lever for greater productivity is industrial prefabrication.

If work steps were moved from the construction site to a factory and components were created there automatically, construction would become less dependent on the weather, easier and faster. This would range from the use of pre-assembled modules to fully equipped room modules including technical equipment. In the case of an apartment building with 25 apartments, for example, 15 percent of the costs could be saved in this way, said Björn Reineke, a management consultant at EY-Parthenon. Shifting some of the added value to the factory floor could cut construction time by 30 percent, he added.

Subsequent adjustments to plans often lead to a new need for coordination between trades, delays and additional costs. Better planning with digital process optimization could speed up construction by several months and significantly reduce overall costs when building an apartment building.

The third lever, he said, is to build single- or multi-family homes in a development in series. Individual deviations are only possible to a limited extent. The planning effort is lower, the purchase of large quantities of materials cheaper, said strategy consultant Reineke./rol/DP/he