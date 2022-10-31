NVR: BayWa AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

|
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: BayWa AG
/ Total Voting Rights Announcement
BayWa AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
31.10.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure
|
BayWa AG
Arabellastraße 4
81925 Munich
Germany
3. New total number of voting rights:
|
|Type of capital measure
|Date of status / date of effect
|X
|Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
|31.10.2022
|
|Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
|
31.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BayWa AG
|
|Arabellastraße 4
|
|81925 Munich
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.baywa.com
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1469835 31.10.2022 CET/CEST