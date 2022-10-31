Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BayWa AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BYW   DE0005194005

BAYWA AG

(BYW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:04 2022-10-31 am EDT
63.00 EUR   -4.55%
03:02aNvr : BayWa AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10/26BAYWA : Warburg Research sticks Neutral
MD
10/25BAYWA : Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NVR: BayWa AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/31/2022 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: BayWa AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
BayWa AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.10.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
BayWa AG
Arabellastraße 4
81925 Munich
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.10.2022
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
35862389


31.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BayWa AG
Arabellastraße 4
81925 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.baywa.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1469835  31.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1469835&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about BAYWA AG
03:02aNvr : BayWa AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading..
EQ
10/26BAYWA : Warburg Research sticks Neutral
MD
10/25BAYWA : Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
10/25BayWa raises expectations for full-year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for 202..
EQ
09/19BAYWA : Warburg Research sticks Neutral
MD
09/13Looks Like An Egg, But Is Purely Pla : BayWa invests in egg alternative start-up
PU
09/06Enphase Energy Expands Global Distribution Partnership With BayWa r.e. for Solar Microi..
MT
08/28Baywa : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting
PU
08/23Baywa : awarded Prime Status – ISS ESG rating singles out BayWa as an industry leade..
PU
08/22Encavis AG acquired 48 Megawatts Three Solar Park in Netherlands from BayWa Aktiengesel..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BAYWA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22 239 M 22 113 M 22 113 M
Net income 2022 143 M 142 M 142 M
Net Debt 2022 4 096 M 4 072 M 4 072 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 1 658 M 1 649 M 1 649 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 22 250
Free-Float 38,3%
Chart BAYWA AG
Duration : Period :
BayWa AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYWA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 66,00 €
Average target price 54,05 €
Spread / Average Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus Josef Lutz Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Andreas Helber Head-Finance
Manfred Nüssel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johann Lang Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Klaus Buchleitner Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BAYWA AG34.69%1 649
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA-17.81%1 969
THE ANDERSONS, INC.-9.64%1 171
GRAINCORP LIMITED-6.05%1 108
VITAL FARMS, INC.-28.52%525
AKER BIOMARINE AS-22.19%358