NVR: BayWa AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: BayWa AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement

BayWa AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



31.10.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer BayWa AG

Arabellastraße 4

81925 Munich

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.10.2022 Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 35862389



