BayWa Aktiengesellschaft    BYW   DE0005194005

BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BYW)
BAYWA : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating

12/17/2020 | 01:46pm EST
In a research note published by Axel Herlinghaus, DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating to the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 16 805 M 20 584 M 20 584 M
Net income 2020 36,8 M 45,1 M 45,1 M
Net Debt 2020 3 875 M 4 747 M 4 747 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,2x
Yield 2020 2,85%
Capitalization 1 165 M 1 419 M 1 427 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 19 193
Free-Float 35,8%
Technical analysis trends BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 30,50 €
Last Close Price 34,20 €
Spread / Highest target 8,19%
Spread / Average Target -10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Klaus Josef Lutz Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Manfred Nüssel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Helber Chief Financial Officer
Johann Lang Member-Supervisory Board
Werner Waschbichler Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT15.54%1 419
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA13.17%2 624
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.-18.10%1 310
NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS-14.72%1 007
THE ANDERSONS, INC.-3.05%765
RURALCO HOLDINGS LIMITED44.26%315
