BAYWA : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
France
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Place your bets
Europe's family businesses
Lets all cycle!
Ageing Population
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Xetra
>
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft
BYW
DE0005194005
BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
(BYW)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Xetra -
12/17 11:35:02 am
35.6
EUR
+4.09%
01:46p
BAYWA
: DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
12/11
BAYWA
: Raised to Buy by Warburg Research
MD
12/10
BAYWA
: Danish start-up ClearSky Vision wins BayWa Smart Farming Challenge 2020
PU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Analyst Recommendations
BAYWA : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
12/17/2020 | 01:46pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
In a research note published by Axel Herlinghaus, DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating to the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
All news about BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
01:46p
BAYWA
: DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
12/11
BAYWA
: Raised to Buy by Warburg Research
MD
12/10
BAYWA
: Danish start-up ClearSky Vision wins BayWa Smart Farming Challenge 2020
PU
12/10
BayWa to Sell 49% Stake in Renewable Energy Unit for $641 Million
MT
12/09
BAYWA
: Gets a Neutral rating from Warburg Research
MD
12/09
BAYWA
: successfully carries out capital increase at BayWa r.e. renewable energy..
PU
12/09
BAYWA
: successfully carries out capital increase at BayWa r.e. renewable energy..
EQ
12/08
DGAP-ADHOC
: BayWa AG: Energy Infrastructure Partners invests EUR 530 million in..
DJ
12/04
HEALTHY FOOD FOR PEOPLE IN NEED
: New Zealand BayWa subsidiary sets up a charity
PU
11/30
BAYWA AG
: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tr..
EQ
More news
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2020
16 805 M
20 584 M
20 584 M
Net income 2020
36,8 M
45,1 M
45,1 M
Net Debt 2020
3 875 M
4 747 M
4 747 M
P/E ratio 2020
35,2x
Yield 2020
2,85%
Capitalization
1 165 M
1 419 M
1 427 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,30x
EV / Sales 2021
0,28x
Nbr of Employees
19 193
Free-Float
35,8%
More Financials
Chart BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
30,50 €
Last Close Price
34,20 €
Spread / Highest target
8,19%
Spread / Average Target
-10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
-29,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Klaus Josef Lutz
Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Manfred Nüssel
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Helber
Chief Financial Officer
Johann Lang
Member-Supervisory Board
Werner Waschbichler
Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
15.54%
1 419
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA
13.17%
2 624
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.
-18.10%
1 310
NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS
-14.72%
1 007
THE ANDERSONS, INC.
-3.05%
765
RURALCO HOLDINGS LIMITED
44.26%
315
More Results
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Master