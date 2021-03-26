BayWa : Presentation Analyst Conference Call Annual Report 2020

Annual Financial Statements as per 31 December 2020
Analysts' Conference
Call
Munich, 26 March 2021
Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz, CEO Andreas Helber, CFO
Agenda
Appendix
Financial Year 2020
Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz
Financial Year 2020
Highlights 1
-
✓ Closing completed at BayWa r.e (18/03/2021)
-
Largest transaction in the history of the company
-
EIP (Energy Infrastructure Partners AG) invests EUR 530 million for 49% in BayWa r.e. as part of a capital increase against cash contribution
-
Significant improvement in the equity ratio (about 20%)
-
✓ BayWa in the year of Corona:
-
Strong crisis management and systemic importance
-
BayWa Foundation provides free catering for emergency services
-
Self-help campaign for SMEs
-
Burdening effects: expenses incurred by hygiene and protection measures (EUR 6 million)
-
✓ Proven business model: resilient throughout the pandemic
