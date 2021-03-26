Log in
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BYW)
BayWa : Presentation Analyst Conference Call Annual Report 2020

03/26/2021 | 08:03am EDT
Annual Financial Statements as per 31 December 2020

Analysts' Conference

Call

Munich, 26 March 2021

Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz, CEO Andreas Helber, CFO

Agenda

  • 1. Financial Year 2020

  • 2. Performance of the Segments

  • 3. Group Financials

  • 4. Operational Outlook for FY 2021

Appendix

Financial Year 2020

Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz

Financial Year 2020

Highlights 1

  • Closing completed at BayWa r.e (18/03/2021)

    • Largest transaction in the history of the company

    • EIP (Energy Infrastructure Partners AG) invests EUR 530 million for 49% in BayWa r.e. as part of a capital increase against cash contribution

    • Significant improvement in the equity ratio (about 20%)

  • BayWa in the year of Corona:

    • Strong crisis management and systemic importance

    • BayWa Foundation provides free catering for emergency services

    • Self-help campaign for SMEs

    • Burdening effects: expenses incurred by hygiene and protection measures (EUR 6 million)

  • Proven business model: resilient throughout the pandemic



Disclaimer

BayWa AG published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 12:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 432 M 20 536 M 20 536 M
Net income 2021 39,8 M 46,9 M 46,9 M
Net Debt 2021 3 631 M 4 278 M 4 278 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,3x
Yield 2021 2,56%
Capitalization 1 273 M 1 499 M 1 500 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 19 193
Free-Float 41,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Klaus Josef Lutz Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Andreas Helber Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Nüssel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johann Lang Member-Supervisory Board
Werner Waschbichler Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT7.73%1 433
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA11.08%2 856
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.9.15%1 437
AKER BIOMARINE AS-14.04%1 100
NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS-6.62%1 081
THE ANDERSONS, INC.13.46%954
