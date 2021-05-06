BayWa : Presentation Conference Call Q1 2021

Quarterly Financial Statements
as per 31 March 2021 Conference Call
Munich, 06 May 2021
Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz, CEO
Andreas Helber, CFO
Agenda
Development of the Group 1-3/2021
Development of the Segments 1-3/2021
Outlook for FY 2021
Appendix
Development of the Group 1-3/2021
Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz
Development of the Group 1-3/2021 - Highlights
Strong start to the year
EBIT already clearly positive in Q1
Revenues and earnings growth in all three operating segments
BayWa r.e. with project disposals in Q1
Increase in investment propensity in the agriculture sector
Sustained construction boom
BayWa r.e's capital increase closed in March
BayWa r.e. transformed into an AG (stock corporation under German law)
Revenues
+10,4%
3,870.14,272.1
EUR m
EBIT
>100%45.1
EUR m
-27.8
|
Q1 2020
Q1 2021
06 May 2021
Page 4
Development of the Group 1-3/2021
Multi-year comparison of EBIT
8.0
Ø -5.9
-13.8
-27.8
-41.0
Q1 2017
Q1 2018
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Q1 2021
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
BayWa AG published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 05:34:04 UTC.