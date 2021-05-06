Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BayWa Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BYW   DE0005194005

BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BYW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BayWa : Presentation Conference Call Q1 2021

05/06/2021 | 01:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Quarterly Financial Statements

as per 31 March 2021 Conference Call

Munich, 06 May 2021

Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz, CEO

Andreas Helber, CFO

Agenda

  1. Development of the Group 1-3/2021
  2. Development of the Segments 1-3/2021
  3. Outlook for FY 2021

Appendix

06 May 2021

Page 2

Development of the Group 1-3/2021

Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz

06 May 2021

Page 3

Development of the Group 1-3/2021 - Highlights

  • Strong start to the year
  • EBIT already clearly positive in Q1
  • Revenues and earnings growth in all three operating segments
  • BayWa r.e. with project disposals in Q1
  • Increase in investment propensity in the agriculture sector
  • Sustained construction boom
  • BayWa r.e's capital increase closed in March
  • BayWa r.e. transformed into an AG (stock corporation under German law)

Revenues

+10,4%

3,870.14,272.1

EUR m

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

EBIT

>100%45.1

EUR m

-27.8

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

06 May 2021

Page 4

Development of the Group 1-3/2021

Multi-year comparison of EBIT

In EUR m

45.1

8.0

Ø -5.9

-13.8

-27.8

-41.0

Q1 2017

Q1 2018

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2021

06 May 2021

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BayWa AG published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 05:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
01:35aBAYWA  : Presentation Conference Call Q1 2021
PU
04/28NEW BEGINNING FOLLOWING NATURAL DISA : Al Dahra BayWa once again harvests tomato..
PU
04/21NATURALLY LONGER SHELF LIFE : BayWa Global Produce subsidiary TFC-Holland invest..
PU
04/20BAYWA  : United Nations and Bloomberg honour BayWa AG for exemplary climate comm..
PU
04/12BAYWA  : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/12BAYWA AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and ..
EQ
04/12DGAP-AFR  : BayWa AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial r..
DJ
03/29BAYWA  : Downgraded to Neutral by Warburg Research
MD
03/26BAYWA  : AGCO - Fendt sales partner BayWa Bamberg receives 'Top Retailer' Award
AQ
03/26BAYWA  : Presentation Analyst Conference Call Annual Report 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 701 M 21 246 M 21 246 M
Net income 2021 38,6 M 46,3 M 46,3 M
Net Debt 2021 3 131 M 3 758 M 3 758 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,1x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 1 461 M 1 754 M 1 754 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 21 207
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 34,00 €
Last Close Price 50,50 €
Spread / Highest target -24,8%
Spread / Average Target -32,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Klaus Josef Lutz Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Helber Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Nüssel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johann Lang Member-Supervisory Board
Werner Waschbichler Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT39.50%1 754
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA16.77%2 955
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.14.45%1 382
MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION12.52%1 202
THE ANDERSONS, INC.23.22%1 000
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC53.79%985