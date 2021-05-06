BayWa : Substantial increase in the first quarter – BayWa continues excellent business performance

Munich, 6 May 2021 - With a substantial increase in the first quarter of 2021, BayWa AG seamlessly continued the successful business performance seen in the previous year and generated revenues of €4.3 billion (Q1/2020: €3.9 billion). At €45.1 million, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were up significantly year on year (Q1/2020: minus €27.8 million). All three operating segments contributed to this development. "A sensational start to the year," says BayWa Chief Executive Officer Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz. "Thanks to its diversified portfolio, BayWa is beating the coronavirus pandemic and the typical seasonal influences that we are usually subject to in the first quarter. I expect us to be able to match 2020's record figures as planned this year, even though it remains difficult to predict the further course of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the global economy."

In particular, the Renewable Energies business unit and the international agricultural trade activities of the Cefetra Group business unit (formerly: BayWa Agri Supply & Trade - BAST) saw an unusually strong start to the year. While BayWa r.e. renewable energy AG sold large-scale wind farms and solar parks in Japan and France, the Cefetra Group benefited from the continued rally of