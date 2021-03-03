Number

Date

Contact

Phone

Fax

E-mail

BayWa AG

PR/Corporate Communications/

Public Affairs

Arabellastr. 4

81925 Munich

Germany

Phone +49 89 9222-3680

Fax +49 89 9212-3680

Internet www.baywa.com/ Press

01421-PIU04

1 March 2020 Antje Krieger

+49 89/9222-3692

+49 89/9212-3692antje.krieger@baywa.de

BayWa records outstanding earnings - higher dividend in sight

Preliminary business figures for 2020 published

Munich, 1 March 2021 - The BayWa Group developed very positively overall in 2020, despite the restrictions in many aspects of life and business as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the corporate goals for the reporting year were exceeded. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) climbed by 14.3% to €215.3 million (2019: €188.4 million), allowing BayWa to generate a further increase in earnings and continue the successful trend of previous years even in 2020, which was impacted by the pandemic. Revenues increased by 0.6% and stood at €17.2 billion at the end of the year (2019: €17.1 billion). The BayWa Board of Management and Supervisory Board propose raising the dividend for 2020 by 5 cents to €1.00 per share.

As a provider of essential goods and services in the energy, agriculture and construction sectors, BayWa benefited in the past financial year from sustained high demand in all its segments. "Our international business models and the diversified structure have proved to be very crisis-resilient during the coronavirus pandemic," said Klaus Josef Lutz, Chief Executive Officer of BayWa AG.

Date

1 March 2020

Page

2

In addition to the achievement of operational targets, the reporting period saw the realisation of strategic plans, such as the entry of an investor at BayWa r.e. renewable energy GmbH (BayWa r.e.) as part of a capital increase of €530 million. The deal is expected to close in the days ahead.

BayWa will publish detailed figures for the most recent financial year along with its balance sheet on 25 March 2021. An exclusively digital annual results press conference will be held on 25 March at 10.30 am. An analysts' conference will also be held digitally on 26 March.

Please note: We are on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BayWaPresse.

You can download print-ready press photos, footage material and video statements - without registration - from the BayWa Mediapool at https://www.baywa-mediapool.com/#/.

Editor:

Antje Krieger, BayWa AG,

Press Officer, PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs Phone: +49 89/9222-3692, Fax: +49 89/9212-3692

E-mail: antje.krieger@baywa.de