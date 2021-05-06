Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. BayWa Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BYW   DE0005194005

BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BYW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE: Substantial increase in the first quarter - BayWa continues excellent business performance

05/06/2021 | 04:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: BayWa AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement 
Substantial increase in the first quarter - BayWa continues excellent business performance 
2021-05-06 / 10:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Substantial increase in the first quarter - BayWa continues excellent business performance 
With a substantial increase in the first quarter of 2021, BayWa AG seamlessly continued the successful business 
performance seen in the previous year and generated revenues of EUR4.3 billion (Q1/2020: EUR3.9 billion). At EUR45.1 million, 
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were up significantly year on year (Q1/2020: minus EUR27.8 million). All three 
operating segments contributed to this development. "A sensational start to the year," says BayWa Chief Executive 
Officer Prof. Klaus Josef Lutz. "Thanks to its diversified portfolio, BayWa is beating the coronavirus pandemic and the 
typical seasonal influences that we are usually subject to in the first quarter. I expect us to be able to match 2020's 
record figures as planned this year, even though it remains difficult to predict the further course of the coronavirus 
pandemic and its impact on the global economy." 
In particular, the Renewable Energies business unit and the international agricultural trade activities of the Cefetra 
Group business unit (formerly: BayWa Agri Supply & Trade - BAST) saw an unusually strong start to the year. While BayWa 
r.e. renewable energy AG sold large-scale wind farms and solar parks in Japan and France, the Cefetra Group benefited 
from the continued rally of agricultural product prices. In the fruit business, above-average prices continued ensuring 
stable earnings. The indicators in agricultural trade in Germany are also positive, with the agricultural input 
business recovering from its price-related lean spell in the previous year. Furthermore, the trade in agricultural 
machinery continued setting records. 
By contrast, sales of heating oil and fuels fell as expected, whereas the business involving wood pellets as 
sustainable energy carriers continued to post gains. The building materials trade benefited from a relatively mild 
winter and rising prices for building materials. As a result, the negative EBIT in the Building Materials Segment that 
is typical for the first quarter was significantly less marked than usual. 
Energy Segment 
Revenues in the Energy Segment stood at EUR1.0 billion in the first quarter (Q1/2020: EUR0.9 billion). At EUR37.0 million, 
EBIT was up significantly year on year (Q1/2020: minus EUR4.0 million), thanks in part to the sale of a 35-megawatt solar 
park in Japan that covers the annual energy needs of an average of 15,000 households from renewable sources. BayWa 
plans to build solar parks and wind farms with a total output of 1.1 gigawatts worldwide this year, primarily in the 
second half of 2021. This year is the first in which the capital increase at BayWa r.e. through the Swiss investor EIP, 
which was completed in March 2021, will have an effect. Demand for solar modules remains high, with sales continuing to 
rise in the first quarter. By contrast, higher crude oil prices, the carbon tax and stockpiling on the part of many 
households last year led to a substantial decline in demand for heating oil. However, sales of lubricants increased and 
were 10% higher than in the same quarter of the previous year. 
Agriculture Segment 
In the first quarter, the Agriculture Segment recorded revenues of EUR2.9 billion (Q1/2020: EUR2.7 billion) and an increase 
in EBIT to EUR31.2 million (Q1/2020: EUR9.8 million). Both the German agricultural business and international grain and 
oilseed trading benefited from the sharp rise in agricultural product prices and higher price volatility. Coupled with 
high demand, especially from China, the unfavourable weather conditions in key cultivation regions, which could lead to 
smaller harvests, boosted international grain markets. BayWa also recorded higher sales and higher prices for 
fertilizers than in the previous year. Farmers increased the amount of land under cultivation, leading to greater 
demand for seed. The field of agricultural equipment also benefited from the high willingness to invest in agriculture 
at the present time, with used machinery, maintenance and workshop services in particularly high demand in the first 
quarter. The German government's agricultural stimulus package"Bauernmilliarde" (farmers' billion), is providing 
additional tailwind, especially for further business involving modern application technology. 
The Global Produce business unit achieved stable earnings on a par with the previous year, with the domestic pome fruit 
business benefiting from above-average apple prices. BayWa expects the apple harvest in New Zealand to fall short of 
the previous year's level, therefore keeping prices high. One year after its destruction during a storm, the 
climate-controlled greenhouse in Al Ain will again make a contribution to earnings in 2021, with the first tomatoes 
having been harvested and marketed locally in early April. 
Building Materials Segment 
The Building Materials Segment generated revenues of EUR373.0 million in the first quarter (Q1/2020: EUR333.7 million). 
EBIT stood at minus EUR5.7 million (Q1/2020: minus EUR12.0 million), as is typical of the season. The mild winter made it 
possible for work to continue largely unabated on construction sites, benefiting sales in all product categories. Good 
capacity utilisation in the construction sector, combined with a scarcity of raw materials, led to higher prices and 
supply bottlenecks for some building materials. BayWa benefited from its extensive inventories and stable supplier 
relationships and was able to use this unique situation to its advantage. 
 
Performance of the BayWa Group as at 31 March 2021 
 
                    Revenues^1               EBIT^2 
in EUR million   3M/2021 3M/2020    %   3M/2021 3M/2020     % 
               4,272.1 3,870.1 10.4      45.1  - 27.8 > 100 
 Performance of the Energy Segment 
                            Revenues                   EBIT 
in EUR million         3M/2021 3M/2020      %   3M/2021 3M/2020      % 
Renewable Energies     662.1   383.5   72.6      33.7   - 8.9  > 100 
Conventional Energy    377.3   486.2 - 22.4       3.3     4.9 - 32.7 
Energy Segment       1,039.4   869.7   19.5      37.0   - 4.0  > 100 Performance of the Agriculture Segment 
                              Revenues                  EBIT 
in EUR million            3M/2021 3M/2020     %   3M/2021 3M/2020     % 
Cefetra Group^3         1,258.0 1,090.7  15.3      11.0     3.7 > 100 
Global Produce            216.0   201.4   7.2       1.0     1.1 - 9.1 
Agri Trade & Service    1,008.3   982.8   2.6      14.7     3.1 > 100 
Agricultural Equipment    370.7   385.4 - 3.8       4.5     2.0 > 100 
Agriculture Segment     2,853.0 2,660.4   7.2      31.2     9.8 > 100 Performance of the Building Materials Segment 
                                  Revenues                 EBIT 
in EUR million                3M/2021 3M/2020    %   3M/2021 3M/2020    % 
Building Materials Segment    373.0   333.7 11.8     - 5.7  - 12.0 52.5

^1 Comprises the figures of the Agriculture, Energy, Building Materials and Innovation & Digitalisation Segments, as well as Other Activities. ^2 Comprises the figures of the Agriculture, Energy, Building Materials and Innovation & Digitalisation Segments, as well as Other Activities and the transition. ^3 Formerly: BayWa Agri Supply & Trade (BAST)

Editor: Antje Krieger, BayWa AG Press Officer, PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs Phone: +49 89/9222-3692, Fax: +49 89/9212-3692 E-mail: antje.krieger@baywa.de Contact: Jenny Levié, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs, tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-36 80, e-mail: jenny.levie@baywa.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-05-06 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      BayWa AG 
              Arabellastraße 4 
              81925 Munich 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)89/ 9222-3691 
Fax:          +49 (0)89/ 9212-3680 
E-mail:       jenny.levie@baywa.de 
Internet:     www.baywa.de 
ISIN:         DE0005194062, DE0005194005, 
WKN:          519406, 519400, 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, 
              Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1193140 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1193140 2021-05-06

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193140&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2021 04:31 ET (08:31 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 3.96% 52.5 Delayed Quote.39.50%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.32% 68.72 Delayed Quote.30.79%
WTI 0.34% 65.34 Delayed Quote.34.14%
All news about BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
04:36aBAYWA  : Warburg Research remains Neutral
MD
04:35aBAYWA  : Substantial increase in the first quarter – BayWa continues excel..
PU
04:32aPRESS RELEASE : Substantial increase in the first quarter - BayWa continues exce..
DJ
04:31aBAYWA  : Substantial increase in the first quarter - BayWa continues excellent b..
EQ
01:35aBAYWA  : Presentation Conference Call Q1 2021
PU
04/28NEW BEGINNING FOLLOWING NATURAL DISA : Al Dahra BayWa once again harvests tomato..
PU
04/21NATURALLY LONGER SHELF LIFE : BayWa Global Produce subsidiary TFC-Holland invest..
PU
04/20BAYWA  : United Nations and Bloomberg honour BayWa AG for exemplary climate comm..
PU
04/12BAYWA  : DZ Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/12BAYWA AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17 701 M 21 283 M 21 283 M
Net income 2021 38,6 M 46,4 M 46,4 M
Net Debt 2021 3 131 M 3 764 M 3 764 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,1x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 1 461 M 1 754 M 1 757 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,26x
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 21 207
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 34,00 €
Last Close Price 50,50 €
Spread / Highest target -24,8%
Spread / Average Target -32,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Klaus Josef Lutz Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Helber Chief Financial Officer
Manfred Nüssel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johann Lang Member-Supervisory Board
Werner Waschbichler Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT39.50%1 754
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA16.77%2 999
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.14.45%1 406
MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION12.52%1 203
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC56.71%1 003
THE ANDERSONS, INC.23.22%978