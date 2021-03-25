PRESS RELEASE : BayWa defies the Corona crisis and -2

Revenues EBIT In EUR million 2020 2019 % 2020 2019 % BAST 4,573.0 4,875.8 - 6.2 25.2 19.1 + 31.9 Global Produce 938.5 843.9 + 11.2 41.8 36.9 + 13.3 Agri Trade & Service 3,606.7 3,454.4 + 4.4 - 14.3 7.8 > - 100.0 Agricultural Equipment 1,869.8 1,683.4 + 11.1 54.4 32.8 + 65.9 Agriculture Segment 10,988.0 10,857.5 + 1.2 107.1 96.6 +10.9 Performance of the Building Materials Segment Revenues EBIT In EUR million 2020 2019 % 2020 2019 % Building Materials Segment 1,899.0 1,702.8 +11.5 46.9 32.1 + 46.1 ^1 Comprises the figures of the Energy, Agriculture and Building Materials Segments, as well as Innovation & Digitalisation and Other Activities. ^2 Comprises the figures of the Energy, Agriculture and Building Materials Segments, as well as Innovation & Digitalisation, Other Activities and the transition. Editor: Antje Krieger, BayWa AG, Press Officer, PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs Phone: +49 89/9222-3692, Fax: +49 89/9212-3692 E-mail: antje.krieger@baywa.de Contact: Jenny Levié, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs, tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-36 80, e-mail: jenny.levie@baywa.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-25 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: BayWa AG Arabellastraße 4 81925 Munich Germany Phone: +49 (0)89/ 9222-3691 Fax: +49 (0)89/ 9212-3680 E-mail: jenny.levie@baywa.de Internet: www.baywa.de ISIN: DE0005194062, DE0005194005, WKN: 519406, 519400, Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1178304 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1178304 2021-03-25

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2021 05:32 ET (09:32 GMT)