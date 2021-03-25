Log in
BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(BYW)
PRESS RELEASE : BayWa defies the Corona crisis and -2-

03/25/2021 | 05:33am EDT
                        Revenues                   EBIT 
In EUR million            2020     2019     %        2020   2019 % 
BAST                    4,573.0  4,875.8  - 6.2    25.2   19.1 + 31.9 
Global Produce          938.5    843.9    + 11.2   41.8   36.9 + 13.3 
Agri Trade & Service    3,606.7  3,454.4  + 4.4    - 14.3 7.8  > - 100.0 
Agricultural Equipment  1,869.8  1,683.4  + 11.1   54.4   32.8 + 65.9 
Agriculture Segment     10,988.0 10,857.5 + 1.2    107.1  96.6 +10.9 Performance of the Building Materials Segment 
                            Revenues                EBIT 
In EUR million                2020    2019    %       2020 2019 % 
Building Materials Segment  1,899.0 1,702.8 +11.5   46.9 32.1 + 46.1 ^1 Comprises the figures of the Energy, Agriculture and Building Materials Segments, as well as Innovation &  Digitalisation and Other Activities. ^2 Comprises the figures of the Energy, Agriculture and Building Materials Segments, as well as Innovation &  Digitalisation, Other Activities and the transition. Editor: Antje Krieger, BayWa AG, Press Officer, PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs Phone: +49 89/9222-3692, Fax: +49 89/9212-3692 E-mail: antje.krieger@baywa.de Contact: Jenny Levié, BayWa AG, Head of PR/Corporate Communications/Public Affairs, tel. +49 (0)89/92 22-36 80, Fax +49 (0)89/92 12-36 80, e-mail: jenny.levie@baywa.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-25 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      BayWa AG 
              Arabellastraße 4 
              81925 Munich 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)89/ 9222-3691 
Fax:          +49 (0)89/ 9212-3680 
E-mail:       jenny.levie@baywa.de 
Internet:     www.baywa.de 
ISIN:         DE0005194062, DE0005194005, 
WKN:          519406, 519400, 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, 
              Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1178304 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1178304 2021-03-25

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2021 05:32 ET (09:32 GMT)

