BB BIOTECH AG: Disclosure of Shareholdings

Disclosure of Shareholdings



Published, 08/05/2024

Notification ID: 95e58c52-be79-4dff-913a-3d312fe9da73

Notification of Collective Investment Schemes

PART 1: LICENSEE

Company name and head office of the licensee resp. for foreign collective investment schemes, which are not authorized for sale and are not dependent from a group of companies, company name and head office of the fund administration or the investment company:

Company: UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) A

City: Basel

Country: Switzerland

PART 2: COLLECTIVE INVESTMENT SCHEME/S

Name of collective investment scheme/s which hold/s individually 3% or more voting rights

PART 3: DATE AND REASON FOR THE REPORTING OBLIGATION

Date of the act that creates the obligation to notify: 30.04.2024



Date of transfer of equity securities (if different from date of the act which

creates the obligation to notify):

Facts and circumstances triggering the obligation to notify (art. 22 para. 1 b FMIO-FINMA):

Acquisition

Sale

Creation of a group

Change in group composition Termination of a group

Discretionary exercise of voting rights

Securities lending and comparable transactions

Exercise, non-exercise or expiration of derivative holdings

Granting (writing) of derivative holdings

Capital increase

Capital reduction

Ipso jure transfer or transfer due to a decision by a court or public authority

Change in the information subject to the obligation to notify

Other X

Disclosure triggered due to the absorption merger (“Absorptionsfusion”) between Credit Suisse Funds AG and UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG and the aggregation of the relevant interest of both entities as upon merger Credit Suisse Funds AG ceased to exist and UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG was the surviving entity.





Total of voting rights below 3%

If the participation falls below the threshold of 3% (purchase positions and sale positions), no indication in Part 4 or Part 5 is required.

Total of voting rights <3%

PART 4: PURCHASE POSITIONS PURSUANT TO ART. 14 PARA. 1 A FMIO-FINMA

Total of all purchase positions:

Total of all equity securities or equity related securities (item 1), number of voting rights that can be exercised at one’s own discretion (item 3) and derivative holdings (item 4)

Numberofvotingrights Percentage S1 = [1.1] + [3.1] + [4.1] S2 = [1.2] + [3.2] + [4.2] 2,413,177 4.356%

Basis of calculation (art. 14 para. 2 FMIO-FINMA): total number of voting rights pursuant to the entry in the commercial register (see Central Business Names Index) or Publication according to art. 115 para. 3 FMIO:

55,400,000



Equity securities or equity related securities

Shares Number Votingrights1 Number Percentage2 Registeredshare 2,413,177 2,413,177 4.356%

Total [1.1]

2,413,177 [1.2]

4.356%

Whether exercisable or not Calculated on the basis of the total number of voting rights pursuant to the entry in the commercial register (art. 14 para. 2 FMIO-FINMA)

Securities lending and comparable transactions in equity securities

Of the equity securities mentioned in item 1 above , the following part is held due to securities lending and comparable transactions (art. 17 FMIO-FINMA):





Shares



Number



Proportionof votingrights

Natureofthe

legal transaction Agreeddateofreturntransfer or,ifthereisarighttochoose, whether this applies to the contracting party subject tothe obligation to notify or to

thecounterparty

Voting rights that can be exercised at one's own discretion

The following voting rights were delegated by a third party and can be exercised at one's own discretion.

Votingrights

Is the person who has full discretionary powers to exercise voting rights directly or indirectly controlled?

Yes No

Derivative holdings

Conversion and share purchase rights (such as call-options according to art. 15 para. 2 a FMIO-FINMA), granted (written) share sale rights and other derivative holdings:

Typeofrights Numberofrights Numberofvotingrightsconferred SecurityIDnumber(ISIN)ifavailableorbasicterms Number Percentage2 Identity of issuer, subscription ratio, exercise price,

exercise period, exercise type

[4.1] [4.2]

Total

2 Calculated on the basis of the total number of voting rights pursuant to the entry in the commercial register (art. 14 para. 2 FMIO-FINMA)

Securities lending and comparable transactions in derivative holdings

Of the derivative holdings mentioned in item 4 above , the following part is held due to securities lending and comparable transactions (art. 17 FMIO-FINMA):





Natureofthelegaltransaction



Numberofrights

Numberof reportedvoting

rights



Proportionofvotingrights Agreeddateofreturntransfer or,ifthereisarighttochoose, whether this applies to the contracting party subject tothe obligation to notify or to

thecounterparty



PART 5: SALE POSITIONS PURSUANT TO ART. 14 PARA. 1 B FMIO-FINMA

Total of all sale positions:

Basis of calculation (art. 14 para. 2 FMIO-FINMA): total number of voting rights pursuant to the entry in the commercial register (see Central Business Names Index) or Publication according to art. 115 para. 3 FMIO:

55,400,000

Derivative holdings

Share sale rights (such as put-options according to art. 15 para. 2 a FMIO-FINMA), granted (written) conversion and share purchase rights and other derivative holdings:

Typeofrights Numberofrights Numberofvotingrightsconferred SecurityIDnumber(ISIN)ifavailableorbasicterms Number Percentage2 Identity of issuer, subscription ratio, exercise price,

exercise period, exercise type

Total

2 Calculated on the basis of the total number of voting rights pursuant to the entry in the commercial register (art. 14 para. 2 FMIO-FINMA)