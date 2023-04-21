Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. BB Biotech AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BION   CH0038389992

BB BIOTECH AG

(BION)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:52 2023-04-20 am EDT
49.50 CHF   -0.90%
01:02aBb Biotech Ag : Lackluster first quarter for biotech stocks
EQ
01:02aBB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
EQ
04/20Europeans down; auto sector suffers
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

04/21/2023 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Interim Report
BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

21-Apr-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

April 21, 2023

BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at March 31, 2023, which covers the results of its business activities for the first three months of 2023.

Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net loss for the period ended March 31, 2023 amounted to CHF 254 mn (loss of CHF 300 mn in the same period 2022). For an investment company, the results reflect the share price development of the companies held in the portfolio.

The interim report as at March 31, 2023, is available under report.bbbiotech.ch/Q123 or www.bbbiotech.com.


For further information:

Media Relations
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00
Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch

www.bbbiotech.com

Company profile 
BB Biotech AG is an investment company with its registered office in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the Swiss, German and Italian stock exchanges. It has invested in innovative drug developers headquartered primarily in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the world’s largest investors in this sector. The competent Board of Directors with its long-standing experience set the investment strategy and guidelines. Investment decisions are taken by the experienced investment management team of Bellevue Asset Management AG based on their extensive investment research.



End of Inside Information

21-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG
Schwertstrasse 6
8200 Schaffhausen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 624 08 45
E-mail: info@bbbiotech.com
Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch
ISIN: CH0038389992
WKN: A0NFN3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Mailand, SIX
EQS News ID: 1612911

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1612911  21-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1612911&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about BB BIOTECH AG
01:02aBb Biotech Ag : Lackluster first quarter for biotech stocks
EQ
01:02aBB Biotech AG publishes its interim report
EQ
04/20Europeans down; auto sector suffers
AN
03/27BB BIOTECH AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/23Shareholders at BB Biotech AG's AGM vote in favor of all proposals and approve the divi..
EQ
02/17BB Biotech AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/17Swiss Investor BB Biotech's Loss Shrinks in FY22
MT
02/17BB Biotech AG publishes its 2022 annual report
EQ
02/16Mib at more than one-year highs; Tenaris bullish
AN
01/20BB Biotech Proposes Lower FY22 Dividend; Net Loss Narrows
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BB BIOTECH AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 183 M 205 M 205 M
Net income 2023 75,2 M 84,0 M 84,0 M
Net Debt 2023 631 M 706 M 706 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,5x
Yield 2023 8,08%
Capitalization 2 715 M 3 036 M 3 036 M
EV / Sales 2023 18,3x
EV / Sales 2024 17,4x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart BB BIOTECH AG
Duration : Period :
BB Biotech AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BB BIOTECH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 49,50 CHF
Average target price 66,08 CHF
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Hutter Head-Finance & Compliance
Erich Hunziker Chairman
Daniel Koller Head-Investment Management
Clive A. Meanwell Director
Thomas von Planta Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BB BIOTECH AG-10.33%3 036
MODERNA, INC.-20.49%55 083
LONZA GROUP AG28.05%47 993
SEAGEN INC.59.52%38 394
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-1.48%37 574
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-14.87%25 130
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer