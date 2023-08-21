As previously announced on July 21, 2023, BB Biotech AG has applied on the same date for the delisting of its shares from Borsa Italiana.
As a result, Borsa Italiana on July 21, 2023, ordered the exclusion of BB Biotech AG's shares (CH0038389992) from trading on the Euronext STAR Milan market segment effective from September 5, 2023. The last day of trading of ordinary shares issued by BB Biotech AG on the Euronext STAR Milan market segment will be September 4, 2023.
The delisting will not affect BB Biotech AG's listings on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX) and the Börse Frankfurt (BF). There is no action required from BB Biotech AG's shareholders.
