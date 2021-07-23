Log in
    BION   CH0038389992

BB BIOTECH AG

(BION)
BB Biotech : Interim report as at June 30, 2021

07/23/2021 | 01:18am EDT
The corona pandemic continues to hold the world in its grip. The biotech industry, on the other hand, is additionally moved by a new drug, the Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm from Biogen. A few weeks ago, this drug received FDA approval in June of this year. Find out more in a conversation with Dr. Daniel Koller, Head Investment Team, on the occasion of the half-year figures of BB Biotech AG 2021.

Disclaimer

BB Biotech AG published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 65,0 M 70,6 M 70,6 M
Net income 2021 422 M 459 M 459 M
Net Debt 2021 58,5 M 63,6 M 63,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,52x
Yield 2021 4,64%
Capitalization 4 798 M 5 220 M 5 213 M
EV / Sales 2021 74,7x
EV / Sales 2022 38 801x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 98,2%
Technical analysis trends BB BIOTECH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 86,60 CHF
Average target price 92,57 CHF
Spread / Average Target 6,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Hutter Head-Finance & Compliance
Erich Hunziker Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniel Koller Head-Investment Management
Clive A. Meanwell Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas von Planta Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BB BIOTECH AG16.79%5 222
MODERNA, INC.209.64%88 312
LONZA GROUP LTD16.60%53 538
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.36.69%47 022
CELLTRION, INC.-24.93%32 170
SEAGEN INC.-18.16%28 525