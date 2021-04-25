BB Biotech : Sector re-valuation used for portfolio investments

Media release of April 23, 2021

Interim report of BB Biotech AG as at March 31, 2021

Successful vaccination campaigns point the way out of the corona crisis - sector re-valuation used for portfolio investments

Biotech delivered positive results for the first quarter amid a market environment characterized by profit-taking in the healthcare sector. Its stock ended the quarter with a positive total return of 15.4% in CHF and 14.3% in EUR. The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic remains the dominant theme in the healthcare sector. Bringing the pandemic under control will clearly depend on the rollout and administration of vaccines. Countries such as Israel, the US and the UK that secured early access to vaccines have experienced sharp drops in infection and hospitalization rates. Although most other countries are making slower progress with their vaccination campaigns, they are likely to eventually show similar developments. Accelerating the pace of vaccinations even more and improving the global rollout of vaccines will be important given the potential emergence of resistant mutations. With respect to general expectations of a quick end to the pandemic during the next few quarters, BB Biotech believes booster shots, possibly every year, will be necessary to keep COVID-19 under control.

US and European indices showed significant gains in the first quarter of 2021 and ended the quarter at all-time highs. The S&P 500 (+6.2% in USD), the Dow Jones (+8.3% in USD) and the Nasdaq Composite Index (+3.0% in USD) all ended the quarter with gains. Expectations of an economic recovery produced an even stronger rebound in European markets: EuroStoxx 50 (+10.8% in EUR), the Dax (+9.4% in EUR) and the Swiss market SPI (+5.2% in CHF) all gained considerable ground.

Healthcare stocks, however, after reaching new highs in January and February of 2021, were then sold off and gave up most of their gains in March. The total return of the MSCI World Healthcare Index for the quarter was +0.9% (in USD). The drug industry - generally regarded as a defensive sector - underperformed, as did the Nasdaq Biotech Index, which closed the period with a total return of -0.5% (in USD). This underperformance is attributed to a substantial asset rotation. Investors shifted assets into cyclical sectors and stocks that stand to profit from the post-pandemic recovery.

BB Biotech's performance for the first quarter

Biotech showed a positive performance for the first quarter amid this market environment. BB Biotech's stock delivered a positive total return of 15.4% in CHF and 14.3% in EUR. Over the same period, the portfolio's total return was +5.5% in CHF, +2.9% in EUR and -1.2% in USD. The positive performance in CHF and EUR is attributed to the appreciation of the USD. These return calculations for BB Biotech account for payment of the dividend approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 18, 2021. The net profit for the first quarter of 2021 was CHF 221 mn compared to a net loss of CHF 758 mn for the same period in 2020.

Annual General Meeting on March 18, 2021

At the AGM, shareholders approved all agenda items and re-elected all five Board members. BB Biotech paid out the proposed dividend of CHF 3.60 per share. The Board re-reaffirms the intended continuation of the dividend policy and expects payout of the regular dividend at 5% of the prior December's average share price in the years to come.

Portfolio activity in 1Q 2021

The investment management team added two smaller cap companies to the portfolio during the first quarter of 2021