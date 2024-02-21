Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.02.2024 / 17:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Mads Krogsgaard
Last name(s): Thomsen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
BB BIOTECH AG

b) LEI
391200MBZQNPFHIVKO34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: CH0038389992

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
49.2826 CHF 874766.15 CHF

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
49.2826 CHF 874766.15 CHF

e) Date of the transaction
16/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: SIX Swiss Exchange
MIC: XSWX


Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG
Schwertstrasse 6
8200 Schaffhausen
Switzerland
Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch

 
