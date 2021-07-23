Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  BB Biotech AG
  News
  Summary
    BION   CH0038389992

BB BIOTECH AG

(BION)
  Report
DGAP-Adhoc : BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

07/23/2021 | 01:01am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Interim Report/Half Year Report 
BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report 
23-Jul-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the SIX Listing Rules 
July 23, 2021 
BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report 
BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at June 30, 2021, which covers the results of 
its business activities for the first six months of 2021. 
Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net profit for the period ended June 30, 2021 amounted to CHF 349 
mn (profit of CHF 422 mn in H1 2020). In the second quarter a profit of CHF 129 mn (profit of CHF 1'180 mn in the 
corresponding period of the previous year) was incurred. For an investment company, the reported profit reflects the 
performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio. 
BB Biotech AG's interim report as at June 30, 2021 is available under report.bbbiotech.ch/Q221 or www.bbbiotech.com. 
For further information: 
Media Relations 
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, Tel. +41 44 267 67 00 
Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch 
www.bbbiotech.com 
Company profile 
BB Biotech AG is an investment company domiciled in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the stock exchanges in 
Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Since 1993, the company has invested in innovative drug development companies that are 
mainly located in the US and Western Europe. 
BB Biotech AG is one of the leading investors in this sector. BB Biotech AG builds on the long-standing experience of 
its distinguished Board of Directors and on the fundamental analysis of the experienced Investment Management Team of 
Bellevue Asset Management AG when making its investment decisions. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
23-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      BB BIOTECH AG 
              Schwertstrasse 6 
              8200 Schaffhausen 
              Switzerland 
Phone:        +41 52 624 08 45 
E-mail:       info@bbbiotech.com 
Internet:     www.bbbiotech.ch 
ISIN:         CH0038389992 
WKN:          A0NFN3 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Mailand, SIX 
EQS News ID:  1220897 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1220897 23-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220897&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

