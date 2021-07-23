PRESS RELEASE: Solid second quarter for the -2

to risks and uncertainties that may change over time. As actual developments may significantly differ, BB Biotech and its directors and officers accept no responsibility in that regard. All forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date of this release and BB Biotech and its directors and officers assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or other factors. Composition of BB Biotech's portfolio as at June 30, 2021 (in % of securities, rounded values) Moderna 12.2% Ionis Pharmaceuticals 7.7% Argenx SE 6.1% Neurocrine Biosciences 6.0% Incyte 5.2% Agios Pharmaceuticals 5.0% Fate Therapeutics 4.7% Vertex Pharmaceuticals 4.5% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 4.0% Biogen 3.7% Macrogenics 3.6% Arvinas 3.6% Crispr Therapeutics 3.3% Intra-Cellular Therapies 3.0% Radius Health 2.9% Sage Therapeutics 2.8% Myovant Sciences 2.5% Relay Therapeutics 2.0% Esperion Therapeutics 2.0% Beam Therapeutics 1.7% Molecular Templates 1.6% Essa Pharma 1.5% Generation Bio Co. 1.4% Scholar Rock Holding 1.4% Halozyme Therapeutics 1.3% Revolution Medicines 1.2% Exelixis 1.1% Nektar Therapeutics 1.0% Black Diamond Therapeutics 0.9% Mersana Therapeutics 0.8% Kezar Life Sciences 0.5% Wave Life Sciences 0.4% Homology Medicines 0.3% Alder Biopharmaceuticals - CVR 0.1% Total securities CHF 4 349.3 mn Other assets CHF 7.8 mn Other liabilities CHF (310.1) mn Net Asset Value CHF 4 047.0 mn -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-07-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: BB BIOTECH AG Schwertstrasse 6 8200 Schaffhausen Switzerland Phone: +41 52 624 08 45 E-mail: info@bbbiotech.com Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch ISIN: CH0038389992 WKN: A0NFN3 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Mailand, SIX EQS News ID: 1220898 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1220898 2021-07-23

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2021 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)