Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  BB Seguridade Participações S.A.    BBSE3   BRBBSEACNOR5

BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

(BBSE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BB Seguridade Participações S A : 02/08/2021 Information to the Market - Monthly Performance Report - December

02/08/2021 | 04:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES

CNPJ 17.344.597/0001-94

NIRE 5330001458-2

INFORMATION TO THE MARKET

  1. Seguridade Participações S.A. ("BB Seguridade") hereby informs the release of the Monthly Performance Report, containing information on the top line of its investee companies in December 2020. The document is available at the Investor Relations website, which can be reached through the following link:

http://www.bbseguridaderi.com.br/en/financial-information/monthly-performance-report

It is worth noting that the information were consolidated using exclusively the public data within the Periodic Informations Form which was made available by the Brazilian Private Insurance Regulatory Agency (FIP-Susep), available at:

http://www2.susep.gov.br/menuestatistica/SES/principal.aspx

Brasilia, February 08th, 2021

RAFAEL AUGUSTO SPERENDIO

CFO

Investor Relations

bbseguridaderi.com.br/en

ri@bbseg.com.br

+55 (11) 4297-0730

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BB Seguridade Participações SA published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 21:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
10:05aBB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 02/08/2021 Information to the Market - Monthly..
PU
02/07BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 02/08/2021 Notice to Shareholders - Dividends ..
PU
02/07BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 02/08/2021 Material Fact - 2021 Guidance
PU
01/22BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 01/22/2021 Information to the Market – R..
PU
01/21BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 01/21/2021 Information to the Market - 4Q20 ea..
PU
01/15BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 01/15/2021 Notice to Shareholders - Scheduled ..
PU
2020BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 12/30/2020 Material Fact - Payout and Brasilpr..
PU
2020BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 12/28/2020 Information to the Market - Monthly..
PU
2020BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 12/07/2020 Information to the Market - Monthly..
PU
2020BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : 11/26/2020 Material Fact - Election of new CFO..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 323 M 991 M 991 M
Net income 2020 3 949 M 735 M 735 M
Net cash 2020 5 226 M 973 M 973 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
Yield 2020 5,73%
Capitalization 56 944 M 10 697 M 10 599 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,72x
EV / Sales 2021 8,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
BB Seguridade Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 34,00 BRL
Last Close Price 28,12 BRL
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marcio Hamilton Ferreira CEO, Director, Director-Finance & IR
Rafael Augusto Sperendio Chief Financial Officer
Carlos Motta dos Santos Chairman
Pedro Bramont Director-Strategy, Technology & Clients
Isabel da Silva Ramos Kemmelmeier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-3.75%10 635
ALLIANZ SE-2.49%96 920
CHUBB LIMITED5.61%73 267
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD0.16%61 887
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-2.91%57 617
BAJAJ FINSERV9.16%21 243
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ