BB Seguridade Participações S A : 02/08/2021 Information to the Market - Monthly Performance Report - December

BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES
CNPJ 17.344.597/0001-94
NIRE 5330001458-2
INFORMATION TO THE MARKET
-
Seguridade Participações S.A. ("BB Seguridade") hereby informs the release of the Monthly Performance Report, containing information on the top line of its investee companies in December 2020. The document is available at the Investor Relations website, which can be reached through the following link:
http://www.bbseguridaderi.com.br/en/financial-information/monthly-performance-report
It is worth noting that the information were consolidated using exclusively the public data within the Periodic Informations Form which was made available by the Brazilian Private Insurance Regulatory Agency (FIP-Susep), available at:
http://www2.susep.gov.br/menuestatistica/SES/principal.aspx
Brasilia, February 08th, 2021
RAFAEL AUGUSTO SPERENDIO
CFO
Investor Relations
bbseguridaderi.com.br/en
ri@bbseg.com.br
+55 (11) 4297-0730
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
BB Seguridade Participações SA published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 21:04:04 UTC.