BB Seguridade Participações S A : 10/15/2020 Information to the Market - 3Q20 earnings release and quiet period

BB Seguridade will release the 3Q20 earnings on November 3rd, 2020, Tuesday, before the market opening. The earnings Conference Call will be held on the same day, starting at 11:00 AM in English and at 1:00 PM in Portuguese (Brasilia Time). Information for connection will be available on the Company's IR website - www.bbseguridaderi.com.br/en. Therefore, from October 19th to November 2nd, 2020, BB Seguridade will be in quiet period. The measure aims to ensure the full disclosure of the information. Brasilia, October 15th, 2020.

Erik da Costa Breyer CFO

