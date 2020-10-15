Log in
BB Seguridade Participações S A : 10/15/2020 Information to the Market - 3Q20 earnings release and quiet period

10/15/2020
BB Seguridade will release the 3Q20 earnings on November 3rd, 2020, Tuesday, before the market opening. The earnings Conference Call will be held on the same day, starting at 11:00 AM in English and at 1:00 PM in Portuguese (Brasilia Time). Information for connection will be available on the Company's IR website - www.bbseguridaderi.com.br/en. Therefore, from October 19th to November 2nd, 2020, BB Seguridade will be in quiet period. The measure aims to ensure the full disclosure of the information. Brasilia, October 15th, 2020.
Erik da Costa Breyer CFO

Financials
Sales 2020 5 228 M 933 M 933 M
Net income 2020 3 844 M 686 M 686 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
Yield 2020 6,71%
Capitalization 49 377 M - 8 807 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 9,44x
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Duration : Period :
BB Seguridade Participações S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 33,63 BRL
Last Close Price 24,73 BRL
Spread / Highest target 61,7%
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernardo de Azevedo Silva Rothe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Hamilton Vasconcelos Araujo Chairman
Erik da Costa Breyer CFO & Director-Investor Relations
Isabel da Silva Ramos Kemmelmeier Independent Director
Nerylson Lima da Silva Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-34.40%8 825
ALLIANZ SE-23.53%80 744
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.78%58 003
CHUBB LIMITED-23.83%53 514
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-20.83%51 195
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-38.42%13 404
